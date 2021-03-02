Busy Elgin road restricted as work begins on building a new path

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A busy Elgin road has been restricted to one-way as work begins on building a new path.

Construction began this week on a footpath at the Wards.

Traffic restrictions have been put in place, with a one-way system and a prohibition of waiting order in operation until March 28.

Two existing footpaths will be linked by a newly built pavement, with hopes this will make the area easier and safer to walk in.

A wall and shed at a nearby property will be demolished and about 164ft (50m) of new footpath will be constructed.

This work will take two to three weeks and after that, new boundary fences and gates will be installed.

The work has been funded through the Scottish Government’s Cycling Walking Safter Routes grant.

Moray Council leader and Elgin City South councillor Graham Leadbitter revealed that he hoped the new path would encourage more cyclists and pedestrians to get out and about.

He said: “The Wards is a busy part of Elgin and we want to encourage as many people as possible to leave the car at home and travel actively.

“By improving and upgrading the footpath at The Wards, it’ll give pedestrians more confidence they can get about safely.”

A diversion has been published to help motorists deal with traffic restrictions.

It is: The Wards >> Wards Road >> Station Road >> New Elgin Road >> Edgar Road >> The Wards.