Five-night closure planned for £140,000 resurfacing works on A96

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Parts of the A96 are set to close overnight for five nights, as £140,000 of resurfacing work begins on the north-east route.

The work will be focused on two sections of the road near Elgin, and will be completed in two separate clusters.

Improvements will be carried out on the A96 Burger King to Pansport Roundabout between 7.30pm and 6.30am on Wednesday night and Thursday night.

This will involve a full road closure of the eastbound and westbound carriageway between Ashgrove Road and Pansport Roundabout, with signed diversion routes.

Access will be maintained for local residents during working hours.

On Sunday, improvements to the A96 Tesco to Post Office Roundabout will begin, also taking place between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Works on this section will also be carried out between those times on Monday night and Tuesday night, with all work expected to be completed by 6.30am on Wednesday.

For this section, a road closure on the eastbound and westbound carriageways between Dr Greys Roundabout and Northfield Roundabout will be put in place with signed diversion routes.

Again, access will be maintained for local residents during working hours.

‘Smoother and safer’

Ian Stewart, the representative for road maintenance body Bear Scotland in the north-east, said: “This £140,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“For safety, the road has to be closed while we complete the work at these sections of the A96 however we’ve arranged the work to take place overnight to help minimise disruption. We’ll also ensure any noise is kept to a minimum where possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”