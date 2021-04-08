Something went wrong - please try again later.

A specialist engineering team to look after fighter jets on the frontline of the UK’s defence will be created at RAF Lossiemouth.

Typhoon aircraft and crews are constantly poised at the Moray base to respond to potential threats approaching the country’s airspace.

Now 20 new engineering jobs will be created by BAE Systems to support their maintenance and ensure their availability when it is needed.

New team expected to deliver RAF savings

The arrangements mean a dedicated crew will be constantly based at RAF Lossiemouth to support critical operations.

Previously, maintenance personnel had to travel from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire for the task.

The move is also expected to free up RAF crews to perform other critical tasks.

John Bromehead, general manager of BAE Systems at RAF Lossiemouth, said: “We are very proud of our role, not only as manufacturer of the Typhoon aircraft, but in the technical and engineering expertise we deliver to ensure the aircraft’s operational readiness.

“The Typhoon aircraft help to safeguard the UK’s national security and economic interests and the new roles created in Scotland will ensure we provide enhanced support to those who defend our skies.”

The new arrangement is part of an existing 10-year contract between BAE Systems and the RAF, which has delivered more than £500million of military savings since 2016.