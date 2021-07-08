Company behind Moray maltings plan makes pledge to listen to community concerns

A pledge has been made to meet Rothes residents to address concerns over plans to build maltings on the outskirts of the town.

Simpsons Malt has submitted a proposal of application notice to Moray Council to construct the plant at Greens of Rothes on the B9015 road to Mosstodloch that could create 40 jobs.

Issues over an increase in traffic, odour and potential threats to the environment aired on social media prompted Speyside Community Council to call for a public meeting or exhibition to be held to discuss the development.

The group is also dedicating its next meeting to the issue.

‘There is no desire on our part not to engage’

Simpsons ran an online consultation earlier this month, but some people were unable to gain access because of technical issues.

The company’s operations director Steven Rowley promised once Covid restrictions eased, efforts would be made to organise a public exhibition and he would be attending.

Mr Rowley said: “We are really keen to be able to meet residents face-to-face and have the opportunity to hear their concerns directly.

“There is no desire on our part not to engage with people and we will hold a public exhibition.”

Marion Ross, chairwoman of Speyside Community Council, welcomed the commitment.

She said: “I think this is a good step forward.

“The remote meeting did not address the issues of proper consultation. It required people to have a computer and know how to use it.”

“This gives more people the opportunity to engage with the process and it’s right they get to see the visuals and talk to folk about it.”

Simpsons has been supplying malt to brewers and distillers for more then 150 years and has sites at Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland and Tivetshall St Margaret, Norfolk.

Rothes has been chosen as a suitable site as it is in the heart of malt whisky country.

The proposal includes a processing plant, silos and sheds on a 40 acre site to the north of the town.

It is expected to be operational within two years if planning permission is approved, producing an estimated 100,000 tonnes of malt a year.

Speyside Community Council will hold its next meeting on Tuesday July 27. Those wanting to join the meeting should email speysidecommunitycouncil@gmail.com