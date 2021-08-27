Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Moray

Husband’s birthday secures Elgin woman bargain Gran Canaria holiday for just £6.06

By David Mackay
August 27, 2021, 5:44 pm Updated: August 27, 2021, 6:02 pm
Kim Fraser secured the Jet2holidays break for less than £10. Photo: PA
An Elgin resident has secured her and her husband a seven-day holiday in Gran Canaria for just £6.06.

Kim Fraser offered the bargain price in the Jet2holidays “Bid for a Break” competition.

The local secured the sunshine getaway after choosing the numbers of her husband’s birthday.

And because the sum was the lowest unique bid in the competition – she netted herself the overseas break.

Elgin resident Mrs Fraser said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to have bought a holiday with Jet2holidays for just £6.06. It was such a lovely surprise and I am looking forward to our break in the sunshine.

“I’d urge everyone to get involved and place their bid. It will feel fantastic being on holiday and knowing that I have paid less for it than my weekly coffee and cheesecake treat.”

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2holidays, said: “We know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away to enjoy some much-needed sunshine and now we are giving them the chance to do just that in a fun way for only a few pounds.

“Everyone deserves the chance to get away and our ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign offers every person to do just that without breaking the bank, so make sure you have a bid in mind for next week’s holiday.”

