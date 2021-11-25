When wind turbines meet a train: Opposing convoys bring traffic chaos to A96 in Elgin

Traffic on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was brought to a near standstill in Elgin when two separate police escorts converged.

The main road through the Moray town was reduced to gridlock when a convoy of wind farm parts met a wide load escort for a historic train on Thursday.

Police officers marshalled traffic and temporarily closed junctions to Elgin traffic using the A96 while the wind turbines and train convoys passed each other.

The disruption started when the Class 37 railway locomotive, which was travelling west, pulled into a layby on the west side of Elgin near the new service station at about 12noon.

It is understood the train was making its way by road to be restored at the Strathspey Railway, which runs historic services between Aviemore and Broomhill.

It remained there while the three-lorry convoy of turbine base parts negotiated the series of roundabouts in the Moray town – before making the same journey itself.

It is understood the Collett-operated convoy was destined for a wind farm extension project in the Aberchirder area.

In all, it took about an hour for the two wind turbines and train escorts to pass each other on the A96 on the outskirts of Elgin.

Traffic disruption continued for a short period afterwards but had returned to normal by 2pm.