Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

When wind turbines meet a train: Opposing convoys bring traffic chaos to A96 in Elgin

By David Mackay
November 25, 2021, 2:42 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 2:46 pm
Train and wind turbine convoys on the A96 in Elgin. Photos: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Traffic on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was brought to a near standstill in Elgin when two separate police escorts converged.

The main road through the Moray town was reduced to gridlock when a convoy of wind farm parts met a wide load escort for a historic train on Thursday.

Police officers marshalled traffic and temporarily closed junctions to Elgin traffic using the A96 while the wind turbines and train convoys passed each other.

The train being escorted by police on the A96 in Keith.
The train being escorted by police on the A96 in Keith. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The disruption started when the Class 37 railway locomotive, which was travelling west, pulled into a layby on the west side of Elgin near the new service station at about 12noon.

It is understood the train was making its way by road to be restored at the Strathspey Railway, which runs historic services between Aviemore and Broomhill.

It remained there while the three-lorry convoy of turbine base parts negotiated the series of roundabouts in the Moray town – before making the same journey itself.

The wind turbines negotiated some tight turns on the A96 in Elgin.
The wind turbines negotiated some tight turns on the A96 in Elgin. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

It is understood the Collett-operated convoy was destined for a wind farm extension project in the Aberchirder area.

In all, it took about an hour for the two wind turbines and train escorts to pass each other on the A96 on the outskirts of Elgin.

Traffic disruption continued for a short period afterwards but had returned to normal by 2pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal