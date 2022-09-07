The Wards in Elgin and Millbuies to benefit from £124,000 wildflower funding boost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wildflower areas and a number of nature projects across Moray are to benefit from £124,000 funding.

This money was allocated to the area by the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund in response to the biodiversity crisis.

Along with expanding wildflower areas across the region, the funding will be primarily used in two sites; the Wards wildlife site and Millbuies woodland and loch.

Priorities in both areas include helping native species thrive and encouraging habitats to become more resilient to the impacts of climate change

Funding to support eradication of invasive species

The funding will also be used to support the eradication of non-native invasive species from the area – specifically Japanese knotweed at Spey, Lossiemouth and Findhorn rivers.

These goals will hopefully be achieved through monitoring, planning and the purchase of maintenance equipment.

Moray Council’s climate change champion, Draeyk van der Horn, said: “These projects will help to address the nature and climate crisis by creating safe places for nature to recover.

“There is strong evidence that community health and wellbeing are improved by spending time in nature and these enhancements will hopefully encourage people to continue appreciating the diverse natural places we have here in Moray.”