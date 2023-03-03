Woman makes history after becoming first female Buckie lifeboat navigator

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray woman has given RNLI Buckie a “a new sense of direction” after becoming the first woman in the station’s history to qualify as a navigator.

Louise Cooper first joined the town’s lifeboat crew as a volunteer trainee in 2019.

While she had no previous experience with boats, the support from her instructors and colleagues in RNLI helped her progress rapidly through the training programme.

She quickly mastered the skills in deck-work, manning, operating daughter craft and salvage pumps, and qualified in casualty care, before beginning her navigator training.

And in just six months, Ms Cooper completed the course, having shown knowledge of local waters and high standards of skill using charts, radar, GPS and search patterns.

‘A respected and trusted member of the RNLI Buckie crew’

She has now become the first female in the station’s 162-year history to qualify as a navigator on the town’s lifeboat.

“The RNLI’s training system is extraordinary,” Ms Cooper said.

“Before joining the crew I had no experience with boats, but over the four years, I’ve been gaining knowledge, competence and confidence.

“I’m so proud to be the first woman to qualify as a navigator at the station, but I owe a lot to expert teachers and patient crewmates.”

Davie Grant, coxswain of Buckie lifeboat, added: “Louise deserves huge credit and respect for the hard work she has put into achieving her navigator’s qualification.

“In her time on the station, Louise has become a respected, trusted and popular member of the crew.”