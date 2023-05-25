In Full: All the roads due to close as Moray Council begins seven-week resurfacing project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

In Full: All the roads due to close as Moray Council begins seven-week resurfacing project

They will start on Monday.

By Chris Cromar
Roadworks on the A9.
The roadworks will take place for seven weeks. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Motorists in Moray are being warned to expect disruption as road resurfacing that will last seven weeks gets underway on Monday.

A total of 40 miles of roads in the area will undergo the works from Monday as part of Moray Council’s annual road maintenance programme.

A number of locations, including in Buckie, Elgin, Forres and Lossiemouth, will get roads upgraded.

School Road in Buckie is one of the roads that will be resurfaced. Image: Google Maps

The roadworks in towns and villages will take place at:

Aberlour

  • Linn Brae

Buckie

  • Alnath Place
  • Barfield Road
  • Blairdaff Street
  • Braeview Road
  • Cooper Street
  • Dunbar Street
  • Golf View Drive
  • Inward Road
  • Lady Road
  • Land Street (Seaview Road to St Peter’s Terrace)
  • Manar Street
  • McKenzie Road
  • Richmond Street
  • Robert Street
  • School Road
  • Seld Street
  • St Peter’s Road (numbers 13-77)
  • The Bow
  • West Street
  • Yardie (plus two link roads to A990)

Cullen

  • Albert Terrace
  • Reidhaven Street (from Station Road northwards)

Drummuir

  • Dufftown Road (B9014 to Smithy)

Dufftown

  • Conval Street (B9009 – Square to Hillside Avenue)

Duffus

  • Gordonstoun Road

Elgin

  • Bremner Drive
  • Lossiemouth Road (A941 – Covesea Road to Lesmurdie)
  • Lossiemouth Road (A941 – Munro Place to Alba Place)
  • Perimeter Road (Pinefield Parade to business centre)
  • Pinefield Crescent (at William Wilson Plumbers Merchant)
  • Pinefield Crescent (Number 24 to Reiket Lane)
  • Railway station car park
  • St Andrews Road (Numbers 1-21)
  • St Andrews Road (Pinefield Circle to number 1)
  • St Andrews Square

Fochabers

  • High Street (B9104 – from Co-op to Lennox Crescent)

Forres

  • Balnageith Road (Braemoray apartments)
  • Balnageith Road (nursery to Pilmuir Road West)
  • Leys Road car park
  • Pilmuir Road West (Balnageith Road to number 13 at corner/Pilmuir Road north to turning point)

Keith

  • Broomhill Road
  • Reidhaven Square car park (Boat ‘N’ Barn quadrant)
  • Scotsburn Road (Burghead Road to level crossing)
  • Seafield Avenue (B9116)

Kinloss

  • Westerton Road

Lossiemouth

  • Church Street (from Queen’s Lane to canal)

Mosstodloch

  • Findlay Road

Newmill

  • Isla Road
  • The Square

Portknockie

  • Station Road (A942)

A number of rural routes will also undergo road surfacing works.

Signs will mark the sections of roads being worked on and drivers are urged to keep their speed to 20mph within these areas.

The work is being carried out by Moray Council.

The council said this is for the safety of motorists and the road workers, as well as to minimise damage to the newly laid surfaces.

With the roadworks taking place during the tourist season, the local authority said that efforts will be made to keep disruption to a minimum for locals and visitors.

Explaining why the works could not have been done at a less busy time, the council said it has to be done during this time, due to it requiring warmer road surface temperatures and relatively dry weather.

‘Extremely grateful to the public’

Moray Council’s senior engineer for roads maintenance, Grant Brotherston said: “Loose chippings can create the effect of a slippery road, with a very real danger of vehicles losing control and leaving the road.

“These problems can be avoided if drivers keep their speed well down when passing over a newly dressed surface, keep a good distance from the vehicle in front and do not attempt to overtake.

“To avoid damage to the new surface, sudden braking or acceleration should also be avoided. We’re extremely grateful to the public for their co-operation and patience while we carry out these necessary works.”

