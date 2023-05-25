In Full: All the roads due to close as Moray Council begins seven-week resurfacing project

Motorists in Moray are being warned to expect disruption as road resurfacing that will last seven weeks gets underway on Monday.
A total of 40 miles of roads in the area will undergo the works from Monday as part of Moray Council’s annual road maintenance programme.
A number of locations, including in Buckie, Elgin, Forres and Lossiemouth, will get roads upgraded.
The roadworks in towns and villages will take place at:
Aberlour
- Linn Brae
Buckie
- Alnath Place
- Barfield Road
- Blairdaff Street
- Braeview Road
- Cooper Street
- Dunbar Street
- Golf View Drive
- Inward Road
- Lady Road
- Land Street (Seaview Road to St Peter’s Terrace)
- Manar Street
- McKenzie Road
- Richmond Street
- Robert Street
- School Road
- Seld Street
- St Peter’s Road (numbers 13-77)
- The Bow
- West Street
- Yardie (plus two link roads to A990)
Cullen
- Albert Terrace
- Reidhaven Street (from Station Road northwards)
Drummuir
- Dufftown Road (B9014 to Smithy)
Dufftown
- Conval Street (B9009 – Square to Hillside Avenue)
Duffus
- Gordonstoun Road
Elgin
- Bremner Drive
- Lossiemouth Road (A941 – Covesea Road to Lesmurdie)
- Lossiemouth Road (A941 – Munro Place to Alba Place)
- Perimeter Road (Pinefield Parade to business centre)
- Pinefield Crescent (at William Wilson Plumbers Merchant)
- Pinefield Crescent (Number 24 to Reiket Lane)
- Railway station car park
- St Andrews Road (Numbers 1-21)
- St Andrews Road (Pinefield Circle to number 1)
- St Andrews Square
Fochabers
- High Street (B9104 – from Co-op to Lennox Crescent)
Forres
- Balnageith Road (Braemoray apartments)
- Balnageith Road (nursery to Pilmuir Road West)
- Leys Road car park
- Pilmuir Road West (Balnageith Road to number 13 at corner/Pilmuir Road north to turning point)
Keith
- Broomhill Road
- Reidhaven Square car park (Boat ‘N’ Barn quadrant)
- Scotsburn Road (Burghead Road to level crossing)
- Seafield Avenue (B9116)
Kinloss
- Westerton Road
Lossiemouth
- Church Street (from Queen’s Lane to canal)
Mosstodloch
- Findlay Road
Newmill
- Isla Road
- The Square
Portknockie
- Station Road (A942)
A number of rural routes will also undergo road surfacing works.
Signs will mark the sections of roads being worked on and drivers are urged to keep their speed to 20mph within these areas.
The council said this is for the safety of motorists and the road workers, as well as to minimise damage to the newly laid surfaces.
With the roadworks taking place during the tourist season, the local authority said that efforts will be made to keep disruption to a minimum for locals and visitors.
Explaining why the works could not have been done at a less busy time, the council said it has to be done during this time, due to it requiring warmer road surface temperatures and relatively dry weather.
‘Extremely grateful to the public’
Moray Council’s senior engineer for roads maintenance, Grant Brotherston said: “Loose chippings can create the effect of a slippery road, with a very real danger of vehicles losing control and leaving the road.
“These problems can be avoided if drivers keep their speed well down when passing over a newly dressed surface, keep a good distance from the vehicle in front and do not attempt to overtake.
“To avoid damage to the new surface, sudden braking or acceleration should also be avoided. We’re extremely grateful to the public for their co-operation and patience while we carry out these necessary works.”
Conversation