In Full: All the roads due to close as Moray Council begins seven-week resurfacing project

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists in Moray are being warned to expect disruption as road resurfacing that will last seven weeks gets underway on Monday.

A total of 40 miles of roads in the area will undergo the works from Monday as part of Moray Council’s annual road maintenance programme.

A number of locations, including in Buckie, Elgin, Forres and Lossiemouth, will get roads upgraded.

The roadworks in towns and villages will take place at:

Aberlour

Linn Brae

Buckie

Alnath Place

Barfield Road

Blairdaff Street

Braeview Road

Cooper Street

Dunbar Street

Golf View Drive

Inward Road

Lady Road

Land Street (Seaview Road to St Peter’s Terrace)

Manar Street

McKenzie Road

Richmond Street

Robert Street

School Road

Seld Street

St Peter’s Road (numbers 13-77)

The Bow

West Street

Yardie (plus two link roads to A990)

Cullen

Albert Terrace

Reidhaven Street (from Station Road northwards)

Drummuir

Dufftown Road (B9014 to Smithy)

Dufftown

Conval Street (B9009 – Square to Hillside Avenue)

Duffus

Gordonstoun Road

Elgin

Bremner Drive

Lossiemouth Road (A941 – Covesea Road to Lesmurdie)

Lossiemouth Road (A941 – Munro Place to Alba Place)

Perimeter Road (Pinefield Parade to business centre)

Pinefield Crescent (at William Wilson Plumbers Merchant)

Pinefield Crescent (Number 24 to Reiket Lane)

Railway station car park

St Andrews Road (Numbers 1-21)

St Andrews Road (Pinefield Circle to number 1)

St Andrews Square

Fochabers

High Street (B9104 – from Co-op to Lennox Crescent)

Forres

Balnageith Road (Braemoray apartments)

Balnageith Road (nursery to Pilmuir Road West)

Leys Road car park

Pilmuir Road West (Balnageith Road to number 13 at corner/Pilmuir Road north to turning point)

Keith

Broomhill Road

Reidhaven Square car park (Boat ‘N’ Barn quadrant)

Scotsburn Road (Burghead Road to level crossing)

Seafield Avenue (B9116)

Kinloss

Westerton Road

Lossiemouth

Church Street (from Queen’s Lane to canal)

Mosstodloch

Findlay Road

Newmill

Isla Road

The Square

Portknockie

Station Road (A942)

A number of rural routes will also undergo road surfacing works.

Signs will mark the sections of roads being worked on and drivers are urged to keep their speed to 20mph within these areas.

The council said this is for the safety of motorists and the road workers, as well as to minimise damage to the newly laid surfaces.

With the roadworks taking place during the tourist season, the local authority said that efforts will be made to keep disruption to a minimum for locals and visitors.

Explaining why the works could not have been done at a less busy time, the council said it has to be done during this time, due to it requiring warmer road surface temperatures and relatively dry weather.

‘Extremely grateful to the public’

Moray Council’s senior engineer for roads maintenance, Grant Brotherston said: “Loose chippings can create the effect of a slippery road, with a very real danger of vehicles losing control and leaving the road.

“These problems can be avoided if drivers keep their speed well down when passing over a newly dressed surface, keep a good distance from the vehicle in front and do not attempt to overtake.

“To avoid damage to the new surface, sudden braking or acceleration should also be avoided. We’re extremely grateful to the public for their co-operation and patience while we carry out these necessary works.”