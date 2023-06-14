‘Serious concerns’ over Moray Council’s gender pay gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Serious concerns’ over Moray Council’s gender pay gap

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Shona Morrison has serious concerns over the widening Moray Council's gender pay gap. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Shona Morrison has serious concerns over the widening Moray Council's gender pay gap. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council has one of the largest gender pay gaps of any local authority in Scotland.

While the Scottish average for 2021-22 is 3.54%, the difference between the council’s male and female employees stands at 6.95%.

And that figure is up from 6.16% on the previous 12 months.

It means Moray Council is ranked 30th out of 32 councils in terms of the difference between men and women’s pay.

‘Significant shift’

SNP councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Shona Morrison raised “significant concerns” over the figures at a meeting of the corporate committee on June 13.

She said: “We are now well below the Scottish average coming in at 30th out of all local authorities.

“That is quite a significant shift.”

Head of human resources Frances Garrow said the matter was an important one, and further work will be carried out to find out the reasons behind it.

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Shona Morrison.
Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Shona Morrison.

She added the rank order was not a “definitive indicator” of any particular issue, as it depends on the validity of the information submitted by local authorities.

Also more recent figures are showing a downward trend to the council’s gender pay gap.

Mrs Garrow said: “We are taking a close look at that as a result of the fact that it did go up.

“We’re sighted on that and plan to investigate further.”

Gender pay gap widens

Work to find the reasons for the gap will be taken forward as part of the next human resources service plan.

Speaking afterwards Ms Morrison said: “As councillors it’s our responsibility to make sure we’re doing everything we can to improve the situation.

“We will be keeping a close eye on things as a group, to make sure work is being progressed.”

Figures across the whole of Moray in 2021 show a 22.6% difference in men and women’s wages.

That grew from 21.9% in 2019.

