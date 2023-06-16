Are you the lucky winner? Moray resident still to come forward to claim £119,000 lottery win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One lucky Moray resident could have a winning lottery ticket and be in line for a life-changing £119,000 jackpot.

The ticket purchased in Moray could be worth £119,826.50 as part of the EuroMillions lottery.

Participants are urged to check and double-check their tickets, which matched five numbers and one lucky star number on June 2.

Those numbers were 3, 12, 15, 25, 43, and the lucky star numbers were 10 and 11.

The lucky ticket holder has until November 29 to claim their prize, when someone could miss out on a life-changing sum of money.

What happens when you lose a winning lottery ticket?

Back in 2018, an Aberdeenshire couple almost lost out on winning £58 million after the winning ticket was ripped in two.

Fred Higgins and his wife Lesley from Laurencekirk, were regular players of the Tuesday and Friday draw but were told the ticket was not a winner and so threw it away.

But after being told to contact the Camelot, the operator of the National Lottery, Mr Higgins found he had the winning ticket.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said, “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa, we have our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

If the person does not come forward by the deadline, the money plus interest in the prize will be distributed to lottery-funded projects across the country.

Anyone who believes they may have the winning ticket should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050.