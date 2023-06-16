Are you the lucky winner? Moray resident still to come forward to claim £119,000 lottery win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Are you the lucky winner? Moray resident still to come forward to claim £119,000 lottery win

The winning ticket was purchased in Moray and matched almost all the numbers in the draw on June 2.

By Ross Hempseed
One lucky Moray resident could be in line for £119,000. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
One lucky Moray resident could be in line for £119,000. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

One lucky Moray resident could have a winning lottery ticket and be in line for a life-changing £119,000 jackpot.

The ticket purchased in Moray could be worth £119,826.50 as part of the EuroMillions lottery.

Participants are urged to check and double-check their tickets, which matched five numbers and one lucky star number on June 2.

Those numbers were 3, 12, 15, 25, 43, and the lucky star numbers were 10 and 11.

The lucky ticket holder has until November 29 to claim their prize, when someone could miss out on a life-changing sum of money.

What happens when you lose a winning lottery ticket?

Back in 2018, an Aberdeenshire couple almost lost out on winning £58 million after the winning ticket was ripped in two.

Fred Higgins and his wife Lesley from Laurencekirk, were regular players of the Tuesday and Friday draw but were told the ticket was not a winner and so threw it away.

But after being told to contact the Camelot, the operator of the National Lottery, Mr Higgins found he had the winning ticket.

Fred and Lesley Higgins from Laurencekirk won £58m back in 2018. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said, “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa, we have our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

If the person does not come forward by the deadline, the money plus interest in the prize will be distributed to lottery-funded projects across the country.

Anyone who believes they may have the winning ticket should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050.

