Elgin Academy ‘muck up day’ celebrations cancelled after hijinks ‘get out of hand’

Celebrations for S6 pupils on their last day at Elgin Academy were cancelled today after behaviour allegedly ‘got out of hand’.

According to information posted online, cars were allegedly vandalised and a teacher was taken to hospital after “slipping on eggs and flour that had been thrown about”.

It is also alleged some pupils released crickets into a class.

It is understood not all S6 pupils were responsible for the hijinks, but one youngster said the entire year was escorted from the building at 10am.

In addition, a mother revealed that leavers balloons were burst, banners were taken down and no piping out ceremony took place.

Elgin Academy last day was ‘ruined’

A pupil of Elgin Academy revealed online: “I’m sure I can speak for the rest of my year group who were all devastated to be treated so poorly by teachers today and who ruined our final day of school.

“A day that was supposed to be filled with happy memories was ruined.”

A parents said she had called the school to highlight her frustration when she found out what happened.

“It was nothing dangerous just fun and silly,” she said.

“Their balloons were burst, their banners down, they were treated like criminals and weren’t even allowed to stay to the end.

“They weren’t piped out or the other year’s didn’t get to say goodbye to them.”

Another parent added: “Absolutely shocking that the senior leadership team felt the need to spoil all their last day of S6. They should have all been leaving on a high spirits today.

“I am glad my son is leaving now. They were all treated badly because of the actions of a few pupils.”

‘A sad way for sixth formers to end their time at school’

Meanwhile, some commented that senior pupils should know better.

One said: “By sixth year you should know what’s acceptable and what’s not.

“Shame some spoilt it for others but that’s how consequences go for behaviour. Up to those that were punished through no fault of their actions to point out the wrong doing to those that did in my opinion.

“Seems a sad way for six formers to end their years at school.”

Another parent said: “It’s sad for all those who wanted to celebrate happily but hopefully they can continue together outside of school.

“I think it just got too much for the school to handle and the safety and welfare of pupils and staff is paramount.”

The Press and Journal has reached out to Moray Council for comment, who said they would not be able to say anything this evening.