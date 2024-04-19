Elgin Academy ‘muck up day’ celebrations cancelled after hijinks ‘get out of hand’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin Academy ‘muck up day’ celebrations cancelled after hijinks ‘get out of hand’

Parents online are divided about whether S6 pupils' behaviour went too far today.

By Graham Fleming
Elgin Academy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Elgin Academy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Celebrations for S6 pupils on their last day at Elgin Academy were cancelled today after behaviour allegedly ‘got out of hand’.

According to information posted online, cars were allegedly vandalised and a teacher was taken to hospital after “slipping on eggs and flour that had been thrown about”.

It is also alleged some pupils released crickets into a class.

It is understood not all S6 pupils were responsible for the hijinks, but one youngster said the entire year was escorted from the building at 10am.

In addition, a mother revealed that leavers balloons were burst, banners were taken down and no piping out ceremony took place.

Elgin Academy last day was ‘ruined’

A pupil of Elgin Academy revealed online: “I’m sure I can speak for the rest of my year group who were all devastated to be treated so poorly by teachers today and who ruined our final day of school.

“A day that was supposed to be filled with happy memories was ruined.”

A parents said she had called the school to highlight her frustration when she found out what happened.

“It was nothing dangerous just fun and silly,” she said.

“Their balloons were burst, their banners down, they were treated like criminals and weren’t even allowed to stay to the end.

“They weren’t piped out or the other year’s didn’t get to say goodbye to them.”

Another parent added: “Absolutely shocking that the senior leadership team felt the need to spoil all their last day of S6. They should have all been leaving on a high spirits today.

“I am glad my son is leaving now. They were all treated badly because of the actions of a few pupils.”

‘A sad way for sixth formers to end their time at school’

Meanwhile, some commented that senior pupils should know better.

One said: “By sixth year you should know what’s acceptable and what’s not.

“Shame some spoilt it for others but that’s how consequences go for behaviour. Up to those that were punished through no fault of their actions to point out the wrong doing to those that did in my opinion.

“Seems a sad way for six formers to end their years at school.”

Another parent said: “It’s sad for all those who wanted to celebrate happily but hopefully they can continue together outside of school.

“I think it just got too much for the school to handle and the safety and welfare of pupils and staff is paramount.”

The Press and Journal has reached out to Moray Council for comment, who said they would not be able to say anything this evening.

Conversation