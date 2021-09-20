Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Production of iconic Scottish soft drink Irn-Bru under threat due to CO2 shortage

By Ross Hempseed
September 20, 2021, 3:05 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Irn-Bru bottles
A lack of CO2 could impact Irn-Bru supplies

The makers of one of Scotland’s most iconic products has warned that the nation’s carbon dioxide shortage could lead to a drop in the production of Irn-Bru.

AG Barr, who produce the fizzy drink, have said that due to the “unprecedented circumstances” surrounding the CO2 shortage, the company could be impacted.

It all stems from the soaring price of natural gas in the UK, which is used by soft drink companies to carbonate their products including the famous Irn-Bru.

Since January, the price of gas has seen a steep increase of over 250% which has subsequently led to the closure of two fertiliser plants.

The two plants in Teeside and Cheshire were responsible for 60% of Co2 production in the UK, as CO2 is a by-product of fertiliser production.

This has led to a nationwide shortage that has left many businesses short of supply.

In addition to soft drinks, the food industry as a whole could be severely affected.

CO2 is used as a humane method of killing livestock, preserving the shelf life of certain foods and is vital in the refrigeration of products.

The hospitality industry has already suffered from the shortage as bars and restaurants use CO2 frequently for soft drinks dispensers and beer taps.

A spokesman for AG Barr told The Scotsman: “We’re currently producing to normal schedules however if the situation worsens across Europe then we could be impacted, but we’re taking action to protect normal customer supply as much as possible.”

“We have worked hard to build resilience into our Co2 supply chain over a number of years however these are quite unprecedented circumstances.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.