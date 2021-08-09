Two girls rescued after becoming stranded at River North Esk in Angus

Two girls have been rescued after they became trapped on rocks at the River North Esk near Edzell in Angus.

Emergency services including a specialist rope rescue team from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene just after 2pm on Monday.

They spent several hours there, with reports that the girls were on the opposite side of the river from the main road.

Rescue workers could be seen standing on a bridge overlooking the water, with the road closed while the operation took place.

One onlooker – whose car was inside the cordon – said: “The fire brigade and police are here and the road has been shut.

“There are people trying to get this person or people off some rocks near the river.

“It’s a back road called the Blue Door Walk and there’s a bridge, just between Angus and Aberdeenshire.”

He said a helicopter was also hovering overhead at one point, although workers at the scene did not require help from the air in the end.

After several hours, the fire service confirmed that the two girls had been rescued safely.

Two casualties passed to paramedics

A spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 2.08pm on Monday August 9 to support a multi-agency response at the River North Esk near to Gannochy Bridge, Edzell.

“Operations control mobilised a number of specialist resources to assist emergency service partners following reports of two persons in difficulty.

“Two female casualties were recovered and passed into the care of paramedics.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Police confirmed they were also called to the scene and that the girls had been rescued safe and well.