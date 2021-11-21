Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man charged in connection with assault on Dons star Funso Ojo during Dundee Utd match

By Neil Henderson
November 21, 2021, 2:21 pm Updated: November 21, 2021, 3:33 pm
Aberdeen midfielder, Funso Ojo, at yesterday's game at Tannadice.
Aberdeen midfielder, Funso Ojo, at yesterday's game at Tannadice.

A 35-year-old man has been charged following an incident involving Dons player Funso Ojo during yesterday’s Dundee Utd match.

Police earlier confirmed they were investigating after the midfielder was assaulted by a fan in the Eddie Thompson Stand at Tannadice.

Now they have confirmed a 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

A police spokesman said: “Following an investigation into an incident which took place yesterday (Saturday, November 20 2021) during the match between Dundee United Football Club and Aberdeen Football Club at Tannadice Park in Dundee, a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an Aberdeen Football Club player.

“The man has been released on undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”

The incident happened after Belgian Ojo chased the ball and his momentum carried him over the advertising boards towards Dundee Utd supporters.

Although the 30-year-old stepped forward towards the crowd, the midfielder did not retaliate.

However, referee Bobby Madden brandished a yellow card – his second of the match and sent him off. The Dons lost 1-0.

