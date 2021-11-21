Man charged in connection with assault on Dons star Funso Ojo during Dundee Utd match

A 35-year-old man has been charged following an incident involving Dons player Funso Ojo during yesterday’s Dundee Utd match.

Police earlier confirmed they were investigating after the midfielder was assaulted by a fan in the Eddie Thompson Stand at Tannadice.

Now they have confirmed a 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

After an investigation into an incident during the Dundee United and Aberdeen match in Dundee yesterday, a 35yo man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an Aberdeen FC player. He has been released on undertaking to appear at Dundee SC at a later date. pic.twitter.com/ijzDojieD8 — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) November 21, 2021

A police spokesman said: “Following an investigation into an incident which took place yesterday (Saturday, November 20 2021) during the match between Dundee United Football Club and Aberdeen Football Club at Tannadice Park in Dundee, a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an Aberdeen Football Club player.

“The man has been released on undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”

The incident happened after Belgian Ojo chased the ball and his momentum carried him over the advertising boards towards Dundee Utd supporters.

Although the 30-year-old stepped forward towards the crowd, the midfielder did not retaliate.

However, referee Bobby Madden brandished a yellow card – his second of the match and sent him off. The Dons lost 1-0.