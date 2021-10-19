In pictures: the news today

Net Zero Strategy to break down barriers for North Sea electrification The UK government has published its long-awaited Net Zero Strategy, with new support to help decarbonise offshore assets and updated plans for ensuring oil and gas licences meet climate goals.

Italian dynasty explores sale of clean energy firm Falck Renewables Falck Renewables’s founding family is exploring options for the Italian clean energy developer including a potential sale, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Sir Ian Wood calls on UK Government to ‘reconsider’ decision to omit Scottish Cluster from first phase Sir Ian Wood has called on UK ministers to “reconsider their decision” not to pick Scotland as an initial base for carbon capture and storage (CCS).