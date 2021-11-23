Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A dog’s life: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By Jamie Ross
November 23, 2021, 3:05 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 3:06 pm
Golden Retriever Boris gets ready to sample Hilton's new festive menu for dogs, at The Biltmore Mayfair, London. Picture by David Parry/ PA Wire.

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

A red stag deer on a cold morning in Bushy Park, London. Picture by John Walton/ PA Wire.
Dr Hazel Sommerville, 77, who was the first-ever student to achieve a postgraduate degree at the University of Stirling, offering her best wishes to Baijun Liu, 28, from Liaoning Province, China, who is its 100,000th graduate and one of more than 1,400 to graduate from Stirling this week. Picture by Jeff Holmes/ PA Wire.
The hearse carrying the coffin of Sir David Amess MP crosses Parliament Square after leaving the Palace of Westminster where it laid in the chapel overnight, ahead of a requiem mass at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture by Victoria Jones/ PA Wire.
Butler Lucas Kongiel helps Golden Retriever Boris sample Hilton’s new festive menu for dogs at The Biltmore Mayfair, London. The menu, which launches Friday, December 3, and ends on Friday, December 31, will be available through room service at 29 Hilton hotels across the UK and Ireland. Developed with veterinary nutrition experts at DogFriendly, the three course menu includes a turkey ‘Howl-iday Roast’ and a beef brisket ‘Christ-mutt Pudding’. The launch follows research by the hotel group which found that one in five dog owners are now looking for dog friendly experiences, after spending more time with their pets during the Covid lockdowns. Picture by David Parry/ PA Wire.
A nun looks on as workers position a Christmas tree at St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City. The tree is a 113-year-old and 28-meter-high spruce a gift from the city of Andalo in Trentino Alto Adige, Italy. Picture by Stefano Costantino/ SOPA Images/ Shutterstock.
Firefighters and forensic workers inspect the scene of a bus crash which, according to authorities, killed at least 45 people on a highway near the village of Bosnek, western Bulgaria. The bus, registered in Northern Macedonia, crashed around 2am. Picture by Minko Chernev/ BTA Agency Bulgaria via AP.
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Cambridge Market to meet traders and view stalls. Picture by Henry Nicholls/ PA Wire.
Vincent Keaveny, the 693rd Lord Mayor of the City of London, waves from the State Coach during the Lord Mayor’s Show in the City of London. Picture by Aaron Chown/ PA Wire.
Protesters march during a strike organized by metal workers in Cadiz, southern Spain. Picture by AP Photo/ Javier Fergo.

