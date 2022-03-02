Crews battle Scottish wildfire: Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Crews battle Scottish wildfire: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By Jamie Ross
March 2, 2022, 3:03 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 3:24 pm
Firefighters have battled a ferocious wildfire for hours on 'extremely challenging ground' in the Highlands. Crews were called to flames stretching 1.5 miles in Rogart in Suntherland at about 2.30pm on Tuesday. Picture by Balintore Fire Station.
Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Ukrainian flags are flown from properties in Church Street, Twickenham in southwest London. Picture by PA.
UK Parliament of MPs in the House of Commons, London, give a standing ovation to Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Vadym Prystaiko who was sitting in the public gallery. Picture by UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA.
Local residents donate items to the Polonia Club in Cambridge, where they due to be shipped out to Poland and Ukraine. Picture by PA.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, with Gordon Beattie, Director of National Procurement for NHS National Services Scotland, at NHS National Services Scotland Titan logistics facility in Bellshill, watching medical supplies being loaded up to be sent over to Ukraine. Picture by PA.
Handout photo issued by Balintore Fire Station of firefighters tackling the wildfire in Rogart, Highland.
The Prince of Wales (left) meets staff during his visit to open the Grafton Way Building, University College Hospital’s new flagship cancer and surgery building in London. Picture by PA.
Finance Minister, Conor Murphy with Bumbles Day Care owner Patricia Maxwell and Pauline Walmsley, Chief Executive of Early Years with 3 year old Oisin. Conor Murphy has today secured the Assembly backing to freeze the regional rate for another year. Picture by PA.
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien (left) shakes hands with resident Derek Keogh as he arrives for the launch of the St Canice’s Hall housing development in Finglas, Dublin. Picture by PA.
A barricade made of trams, buses and sand bags is seen through the window of car in the northern part of Kyiv. Picture by AP.

