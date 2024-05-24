“She tried everything in her power to beat the cancer”: Husband’s tribute to Aboyne mum-of-three Kara Colclough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
“She tried everything in her power to beat the cancer”: Husband’s tribute to Aboyne mum-of-three Kara Colclough

The 44-year-old battled metastatic breast cancer, defying doctors' timescales to spend more time with her children.

By Lindsay Bruce
Aboyne mother-of-three Kara Colclough, with husband Graham and their children.

The husband of Aboyne mum Kara Colclough has paid tribute to the 44-year-old who had a “smile that could light up a room.”

The mother of three, originally from Australia,  died following a “hard fought” battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Early years

Brisbane-born Kara Alicia was the eldest daughter of Rod Pennington and Teresa McMahon, who later divorced.

A “happy baby”, she arrived on September 13 1979. She and her younger sister Miranda completed their schooling in Queensland though Kara was just as much at home in a swimming pool, or with a basketball in her hand, as she was with any academic textbook.

Always with a “winning smile”: Kara Colclough.

A radical thinker who wasn’t afraid to question the status quo, Kara worked as a model “on the side” while studying International Business at Griffith University.

Falling in love

Following graduation, she joined Miranda in the UK, who was part-way through a gap year.

“More like a party year,” the pair enjoyed being together again, in late 90s London.

Kara found work as one of the team in a city “dot com” start-up. There, she was introduced to Aboyne business advisor Graham Colclough.

“I met Kara around 2001,” Graham said. “She was this incredibly smart, beautiful woman. She became involved in a business I was working with. Then, when she was looking for work some time later, she asked me if I knew of any marketing jobs.

“We met up, to talk it through, and it went from there.”

Becoming a bride

Both keen skiers, Graham and Kara worked in the city mid-week then spent every other weekend in Verbier, Switzerland, for the the winter.

Kara and Graham Colclough on the slopes where they loved to spend time together.

“Kara once asked me what my dream winter would be. When I told her it would be on the Swiss slopes she then just made it happen,” added Graham, who has a daughter Chloe – in Verbier – from a previous relationship.

In 2005 Kara returned to Australia.

When a friend pointed out she was still “pining” for Graham the couple arranged to meet up, once again.

Happier times: Kara and Graham Cocolough on their wedding day.

After travelling to Queensland in 2010, Graham asked Kara to be his wife, and in 2011 they wed in Australia.

An amazing mother

Following their nuptials the couple returned to Hampstead, London.

There, they started a family, welcoming son Arran in 2012, daughter Isla in 2014 and their baby girl, Vaila, in 2017.

In 2020 when news broke of Covid 19, voracious researcher Kara predicted a lockdown. Wanting to flee London before measures were put in place the family relocated to Aboyne where the Colclough family have lived since the 1800s.

Kara Coclough and her children Arran, Isla and baby Vaila.

“Kara had an incredible ability to think differently. She was often quite contrary in how she approached things. The move back to my family home in Scotland was perfect timing for our family,” Graham said.

Cancer diagnosis

The Colcloughs enjoyed the fresh air and freedoms of Royal Deeside, making new friends and becoming embedded in the community.

Before long it would also prove to be a more suitable place for Kara to navigate a journey with terminal cancer.

“She found a lump in her breast while in London, however with Covid and moving house, it didn’t get checked until we moved to Scotland.

“When we settled here she went to the doctor. Sadly, she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer; already stage three. Following an operation it became clear it was even more advanced than anticipated.

“That didn’t quell Kara’s thirst for life, however. It just drove her to find new ways to beat it. She defied doctors’ expectations.”

Time running out

After chemotherapy tablets caused sickness she turned to alternative complementary treatments, vitamin infusions, mushroom compounds and many other well-researched therapies.

Graham added: “Her mindset was very much that if traditional medicine was causing pain, and not massively changing the outcome, why not try non-traditional means that wouldn’t cause pain.”

Though much of Kara’s final two years were spent resting in bed, she remained positive for her children.

Devoted mother Kara Coclough with her young family, at Crathes.

Always honest with them, her candour didn’t make it any easier to let them know time was running out.

“I remember the children sort of saying, ‘what… you’re not going to live?’ It was less about them being surprised about her illness, they knew she was ill,” said Graham. “It was more the disbelief that there could be a world without Kara. That was unthinkable for them.

“Seeing them, and Kara in tears, was heartbreaking.”

Final farewell

Last month Kara’s condition worsened. She was admitted to Roxburghe House where Graham stayed by her side.

She passed away at 6.30am on May 2. A celebration of her life took place at Baldarroch Crematorium on Thursday May 9.

Kara’s sister and best friend Paul shared tributes, and her Australian cousins in South Africa and India joined via livestream, to deliver a poem about Kara’s life.

Reflecting on his wife’s life and legacy, Graham described Kara as being a person others stopped to take notice of.

“She had a smile that lit up a room and never did things by half.

“Whether it was throwing herself into cold water swimming, almost to the point of breaking ice, getting her and the kids to become crochet experts, or just doing everything in her power to fight cancer, Kara was totally committed to living life.

“Her greatest desire for our kids was for them to be present and aware of the world around them; to be people who lived and loved well.

“She achieved that,” Graham added.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation