Danielle Rowley: Properly tackling poverty in Scotland will save lives for many reasons

By Danielle Rowley
October 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Living in poverty affects every big and small aspect of a person's life, from heating and eating to buying birthday presents (Photo: Pressmaster/Shutterstock)
Some days, it can feel like there’s just no escaping the cost of living crisis.

Its impact is slowly creeping into every aspect of our lives and, understandably, many people are becoming increasingly worried about how they will cope with rising food, fuel and energy bills.

Suicide is complex and rarely caused by one thing. However, we know that there are strong associations between financial difficulties, poor mental health and suicide.

Data from the National Records of Scotland shows that people living in Scotland’s most deprived areas are three times more likely to die by suicide than those living in the least deprived areas.

Struggling to make ends meet can lead to feelings of anxiety and shame. Some people may also experience a sense of entrapment or loss of control. All of these feelings can be contributing factors to why someone may feel suicidal.

Our volunteers are noticing a gradual increase in calls and emails from those worried about their finances. In fact, August 2022 brought the highest monthly proportion of callers who were concerned about finances or unemployment ever seen by Samaritans – one in every 14 calls.

Poverty limits options and causes isolation

The Scottish Government’s new suicide prevention strategy launched last week, called Creating Hope Together, promises a “whole society” approach, where the root causes of distress and suicide are addressed. This is a very welcome step, but firm action must be taken to ensure that suicide prevention is embedded in everything the government does, including its approach to tackling poverty.

It’s easy to see the impact that living in poverty can have on someone’s wellbeing

Challenge Poverty Week (Oct 3-9) has highlighted a major public health issue in Scotland, with one in five working-age people and one in four children living in poverty.

Poverty is not limited to choosing between heating and eating. It can also restrict what people can do in their day-to-day lives and socially, such as hobbies or keeping fit, buying birthday presents, or simply meeting a friend for a coffee. Poverty can limit options and make those experiencing it feel isolated.

Socialising can be more difficult (if not impossible) for those living in poverty (Photo: Farknot Architect/Shutterstock)

It’s easy, then, to see the impact that living in poverty can have on someone’s wellbeing.

With the knowledge that poverty is also a risk factor for poor mental health and suicide, the whole of society – from national government to community groups and individuals – must use Challenge Poverty Week to call for change and increased support for individuals, especially those on the lowest incomes, as well as communities bearing the brunt of the cost of living crisis.

Decision makers at UK, Scottish and local levels must consider how their approach to tax, social security and housing and debt advice could help to make sure fewer lives are lost to suicide.

  • If you need to talk, Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Call 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. You can find details of other ways to get in touch on the Samaritans website: samaritans.org

Danielle Rowley is influencing manager at Samaritans Scotland and a former MP

