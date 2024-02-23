Euan McColm: SNP’s grubby Gaza pantomime fooled no-one, and turned grave issue into cheap political game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Euan McColm: SNP’s grubby Gaza pantomime fooled no-one, and turned grave issue into cheap political game

The SNP’s opposition day motion was worded in such a way as to make it impossible for the leader of the opposition to sign.

SNP leader Stephen Flynn is accused of playing cheap political game of Gaza motion
SNP leader Stephen Flynn is accused of playing cheap political game of Gaza motion
By Euan McColm

The SNP’s House of Commons motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza was both bleakly cynical and entirely legitimate.

It was cynical because, really, it had nothing to do with peace in the Middle East and everything to do with embarrassing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The SNP’s opposition day motion was worded in such a way as to make it impossible for the leader of the opposition to sign.

The nationalists’ criticism of “the collective punishment” of Palestinians by Israel amounted to an accusation of war crimes.

Starmer is likely to be Prime Minister within months and with that role will come serious international responsibilities. Of course he could not – even if he agreed with the sentiment – put his name to such a provocative motion.

The Nats, recognising the difficulty of Starmer’s position, used allocated parliamentary time to bring forward a motion that he could not sign so that they could then criticise him for failing to back their call for a ceasefire. The SNP’s sole objective was to create some basis for the accusation that Starmer is pro-war in the Middle East and that he cares nothing for the lives of Palestinians.

Grubby as all that may be, the SNP’s wheeze was entirely permissible.

House of Commons convention allows opposition parties to bring forward whatever motions they please. Cynicism is no barrier to this process. If the SNP wishes to use its time in a cynical bid to make trouble for Keir Starmer then it is free to do so. In a democracy, this is as it should be.

Things took a turn

Things took a turn at Westminster on Wednesday when, in contravention of the convention, the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, allowed a vote on a Labour motion on the matter.

Cue apoplexy from SNP and Tory MPs, alike.

Hoyle was variously accused of willingly conniving with Labour to protect Starmer, of being bullied into acting under threat that he might be removed as speaker, and – at best – of behaving with remarkable naivety.

Hoyle’s version of events – that, given the sensitive nature of the issue and the implications for MPs of how they voted, he wanted to give as many people as possible the opportunity to make their positions clear, did nothing to head off calls for him to go. Support for a vote of no confidence in Hoyle grew throughout Thursday.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle making a statement in the House of Commons in London after SNP and Conservative MPs walked out of the Commons chamber, in an apparent protest over the Speaker’s handling of the Gaza ceasefire debate. House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

I’m not entirely sure SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has called this one right. Labour’s motion may have avoided the nationalists’ language on “collective punishment” but it did call for an immediate ceasefire.

That marked a substantial change in position for Starmer and there was an opportunity for Flynn to claim he’d forced the Labour leader’s rethink.

Instead, Flynn urged about the SNP being victims of a stitch-up.

Well, perhaps, but surely if the SNP’s position genuinely is that it wants maximum support for calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza then Labour’s position was to be welcomed, wasn’t it?

Senior SNP figures are furious not that Labour’s motion got a hearing but that their motion, designed to embarrass Sir Keir Starmer, was scuppered.

The matter of conflict in the Middle East is incredibly sensitive, so much so that it is liable to provoke extreme reactions from some quarters.

Surely members of all parties have a responsibility not to inflame public anger

Across a number of recent protests, we have seen the anger of pro-Palestinian marchers directed towards politicians. This being so, surely members of all parties have a responsibility not to try to inflame or exploit public anger?

The SNP’s attempt to stitch up Starmer showed the nationalists willing to play games on dangerous territory.

Despite a full apology for the chaotic scenes that erupted in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Hoyle has not yet fended off demands for him to go.

Those currently threatening to oust him are playing a risky game. Say they do get rid of him, how will they ensure their preferred replacement isn’t swept out of office by Labour after the next general election?

Nobody would deny that the matter of conflict in the Middle East is a legitimate matter upon which MPs to opine.

But this is a serious matter, deserving of serious consideration and thoughtful debate, not a throwaway subject to be used in a cheap game of point-scoring.

The SNP is entitled to be angry about what happened on Wednesday. Others are entitled to reckon the party was beaten at its own tawdry game.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

More from Opinion

People gather on Dam Square to hold a vigil for the deceased opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny died in detention in Russia at the age of 47. President Vladimir Putin has lost one of his most outspoken critics with his death. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Navalny death a reminder that evil flourishes when good people do nothing
Nick Dalgarno, of Piper Sandler, next to North Sea oil and gas installation.
Nick Dalgarno: When will politicians start acting like grown-ups?
Labour leaders Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar with a picture of an north sea oil rig
James Millar: Why Keir Starmer doesn't care about North Sea fury - and won't…
More women are turning to crofting. Image: Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Rise of millennial female crofters is a far cry from grumpy old…
Drop off charges at Aberdeen Airport continue to soar.
Colin Farquhar: Stop ripping us off with drop-off charges and run trains to Aberdeen…
3
Ed Miliband at Lift Islington, in north London
Ed Miliband: 'It is right to tax the windfall profits of oil and gas…
Empty units are littered up and down Union Street.
Donna McLean: Can Aberdeen ride the wave of recession and come out thriving?
Stonehaven RNLI on exercise.
Scott Begbie: Story of the RNLI in Aberdeen deserves to be told often and…
A little less idealism and a little more reason around energy policy is long overdue, writes Chris Deerin.
Chris Deerin: Labour and the SNP believe North Sea oil is a headache which…
Michael Matheson stepped down as health secretary around three months after the iPad data roaming scandal came to light. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
David Knight: Public is owed absolute transparency on Michael Matheson iPad scandal details

Conversation