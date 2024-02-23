Neighbours slam ‘dreadful’ floodlights plan for Inverness tennis courts

Plans for permanent floodlights at an Inverness park have been branded a “dreadful” idea by furious neighbours.

Highland Council officials have applied for planning approval for the installation of 10 LED floodlights at Bellfield Park.

Standing at a height of eight metres, the permanent structures would be installed around the existing courts at Bellfield Park tennis centre.

The sports facility currently relies on temporary lights, which members say are no longer fit for purpose.

Members are hoping, if approved, the new lights will help breathe new life into the community park.

‘Floodlights would help support development of children’s tennis’

The proposals have generated mixed reviews among local residents.

Inverness couple Duncan and Sarah Henderson have thrown their support behind the venture, in a bid to help keep children active.

The couple have played tennis at the park for more than two decades and have become dedicated members of the local sports club.

Mrs Henderson says the new floodlights are “essential” for the development of children’s sports in the area, as coaches are being forced to stop teaching due to a lack of substantial light.

Speaking to The P&J, she said: “The floodlights are essential.

“They are necessary for the development of the children’s tennis; particularly in the Highlands. It is my understanding that there is a level five coach who can’t teach here currently because we haven’t got sufficiently good floodlights.”

Her husband, Duncan, added: “As a member of the tennis club and a resident of Bellfield Park, I would really like the floodlights.”

Locals concerned about overspill from floodlights

But not everyone shares the couple’s outlook on the proposals, with some dreading the overspill of bright lights to neighbouring properties.

Documents submitted as part of the planning application propose that the floodlights could be in operation as late as 10pm in the summertime, an hour later than the current time frame.

The Henderson’s claim there should be little disruption to households surrounding the park, operated by High Life Highland.

They added: “The practicality is the floodlights will of off before people go to bed.

“The advancement of floodlights has come on so much that there should be no overspill outside of the park at all.”

A neighbour – who did not wish to be named – branded the proposal a “dreadful” idea.

He was first made aware of the plans by way of a letter distributed to neighbouring properties.

It is understood several neighbours have now lodged complaints with the council, fearing for the impact floodlights will have on the conservation area.

Speaking to The P&J, he said the proposals were not in keeping with the area, which is part of a conservation area.

He said: “I think it is dreadful.

“I live within eight metres of it. They say the surrounding fences are between two and three metres high and the lights are going to be eight metres high. I think there is going to be a lot of light overspill.

“This part of Inverness is a Highland Council conservation area and eight metres floodlights don’t seem to fit into that, as far as I can see.

“Their own website says the idea of a conservation area is to protect and enhance the area and I can’t see this doing that.”

A Highland Council spokesman said: “It is not appropriate for the council as the Planning Authority to comment on a pending application or on one going through the planning process.”