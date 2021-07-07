Stephen Gallacher: There is a special buzz at Renaissance for this week’s Abrdn Scottish Open

The Scottish Open is always one of my favourite weeks and this year’s event feels even more special.

It is the strongest field we have ever had for our national open with five of the world’s top 10 teeing it up at Renaissance Golf Club.

We have had plenty of rain over the past week, but the course had held up well and is in really good shape.

I have been struggling a little bit with my game recently, but I have been hitting the ball better this week.

I have been working very hard over the past few days so hopefully I can get something going this week.

In golf, I know that sometimes things can click back together very quickly – and disappear as fast.

I am feeling more positive and it is great to be staying at home because I haven’t enjoyed being ‘in the bubble’ for events.

I’m finding that very tough so the spirits are a bit higher this week because I am staying at home.

There is plenty to play for this week, including three places on offer at next week’s Open championship at Royal St George’s.

I played the last Open there in 2011 and it is a brilliant venue.

We also have spectators this week – 5,000 per day – which is going to be a great lift for all the players.

We had 4,000 spectators every day in Ireland last week and what a difference it made.

A few years ago a crowd of 4,000 would have been considered a poor turnout, but it brought so much to the event when you heard them clapping and cheering.

It is a great step forward.

I have heard plenty of footballers say having small crowds in the grounds makes a big difference and it is the same with golf.

I’m sure it is a great boost for the 5,000 people who are getting in each day as they have probably been starved of any live sport for so long now.

It can raise their spirits as well so hopefully they get some decent weather and a good show.

Another special part of this week is that the highest-placed Scottish golfer will be awarded the Jock MacVicar AGW Memorial Award.

It is a brilliant touch as Jock, a legendary golf writer, was Scottish golf through and through.

He was so passionate about the Scottish Open and Scottish golfers.

It is very fitting that the highest-placed Scot gets this award and I would be the proudest man in Scotland if I was to be the first winner of it at the end of the week.

.@AGWgolfwriters president Jock MacVicar, who passed away earlier this year, is to be honoured with a new trophy. The Jock MacVicar AGW Memorial Award will be presented to the leading Scottish player in the abrdn Scottish Open 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏆#abrdnScottishOpen | #RolexSeries — abrdn Scottish Open (@ScottishOpen) July 7, 2021

We’ve got plenty of Scots in the field this week, including Robert MacIntyre.

He has been talking about how frustrated he was to miss last week’s Irish Open after being identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

One of the biggest concerns now for players is contact tracing, which is why the European Tour are going to such lengths to charter planes for the players.

You really have to think about how you are going to get from one venue to another.

Robert is going to drive to the Open rather than fly and I don’t blame him for that.

He has a lot on the line just now with Ryder Cup points and wanting to compete in the majors.

His attitude is brilliant and I hope he has a couple of good weeks to move back up the Ryder Cup list.

Hero Indian Open postponed again

I was disappointed that the Hero Indian Open has been called off again, but it is completely understandable.

I won the event when it was last held in 2019 and I’m hoping to be able to go back and defend my title when it is rescheduled.

It was due to take place in October, but the decision has been taken to cancel the tournament due to the ongoing problems in the country as they have been hit very hard by the pandemic in India.

Hopefully the country can get through it and we will be back out there sooner than later.

Olympic hopefuls going for gold

The Great Britain team for the Olympics was confirmed earlier this week with Tommy Fleetwood, Paul Casey, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Mel Reid heading to Tokyo.

Tommy has been talking about how much it would mean to win a medal and I’m sure every golfer competing in Tokyo will feel the same.

I know how much it meant to Justin Rose to win gold at Rio 2016.

It isn’t for everybody and some of the big names won’t be there, which is also understandable because we have four majors and a Ryder Cup this year and some players may choose to prioritise them.

People are also cautious about travelling because of the pandemic, but it looks like golf will be well represented in the Games.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will be representing Ireland and I think it is going to be a great event.

I love watching the Olympics and I will certainly be watching the golf. It is a great chance to showcase our sport to a wider audience.