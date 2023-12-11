Chris Deerin: David Cameron’s determination to babysit Scotland isn’t a good look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Chris Deerin: David Cameron’s determination to babysit Scotland isn’t a good look

Whoever is first minister of Scotland, they should be entitled to talk to foreign leaders and officials about whatever they like.

UK foreign secretary Lord David Cameron and First Minister Humza Yousaf on a visit to Heriot-Watt University's Dubai Campus during COP28. Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
UK foreign secretary Lord David Cameron and First Minister Humza Yousaf on a visit to Heriot-Watt University's Dubai Campus during COP28. Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
By Chris Deerin

Last week was that rare thing: a good one for the UK Government in its usually tortured relationship with Scotland.

The decision by Scottish Secretary Alister Jack to block Holyrood’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill was backed by the Court of Session. He didn’t just win but swept the board, as Lady Haldane rejected every single one of the arguments made by devolved government lawyers.

As a result, the bill – a flawed mess driven by extreme ideology rather than sensible policy, and a showcase of disastrous political handling by Nicola Sturgeon – is toast. If Humza Yousaf knows what’s good for him and his party, he will now give it up rather than waste more taxpayer money on appeals. Many Scots, including independence supporters, were against the proposals and will be comfortable with this outcome.

For some years now, and despite how it may appear from the public rhetoric, discussions between Scottish and UK politicians have been relatively calm and considered. Yes, there have been arguments over whether the SNP is entitled to another independence referendum, but there always will be while that party remains in power.

In general, however, dealings have worked rather well – agreement was reached, for example, on a new fiscal framework, which increased the limit on Scottish Government borrowing for capital expenditure to £3 billion, and the amount it can borrow for resource spending to £600 million per year. Similarly, a deal was reached to set up two green freeports at Firth of Forth, and Inverness and Cromarty Firth.

These steps, like Jack’s use of Section 35 to block the gender bill due to its impact on reserved matters, are how devolution was intended to work – within agreed legal limits; constructively and progressively, where possible.

Days of muscular unionism are supposed to be behind us

In the devolution era, the British Government – especially a Tory one – is well advised to tread lightly on matters Scottish, however. The days of muscular unionism, when Whitehall took a more aggressive approach to controlling Holyrood, are supposed to be behind us, and with good reason. Even unionists can be uncomfortable at seeing the Scottish parliament pushed around.

It’s for this reason that I find David Cameron’s sudden intervention in the overseas dealings of Scottish ministers so baffling. In a letter to Angus Robertson, the Scottish cabinet secretary for the constitution and external affairs, the new foreign secretary has threatened to withdraw his department’s “facilitation of meetings or logistical support” and to reconsider “the presence of Scottish Government offices in UK Government posts.”

The reason for this is that, at the recent COP28 summit, Humza Yousaf met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan without a Foreign Office official in attendance. The two leaders apparently discussed events in Gaza, which, given their respective politics, is unlikely to have been in accord with the view taken by Cameron and his colleagues.

“The absence of an FCDO official at this meeting contravenes the protocols in our guidance on FCDO support to devolved Government Ministers’ overseas visit,” wrote Cameron. “It is critical that that the UK presents a consistent message to our international partners and that the devolution settlements are respected. We must ensure that UK foreign policy, a reserved matter, is coherent and that we speak with one voice to the international community.”

I get what Cameron means – it’s not ideal for Yousaf to be freelancing on Gaza policy at such a sensitive time. But, still, the heavy-booted response is a bit much. I thought much the same when Cameron’s predecessor, James Cleverly, expressed his anger at a meeting between the first minister and the Icelandic prime minister, again with no Foreign Office mandarin along for the ride.

Cleverly only introduced the ordinance earlier this year, when Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby, who holds the unenviable post of Brexit Britain’s ambassador to the EU, was ordered to accompany Yousaf to a meeting with Maroš Šefčovič, the vice-president of the European Commission. Holyrood ministers are banned from discussing the constitution or foreign policy with overseas leaders.

Paranoia and an iron grip

There are a few things to consider here. One is that, whoever is first minister of Scotland, and from whichever party, they should be entitled to talk to foreign leaders and officials about whatever they like. They should not be treated as juveniles, always requiring to be babysat by a grown-up. This is insulting.

Another is that any overseas politician will know full well what the SNP’s view is of Scotland’s position within the UK. It has been a rather prominent issue for, oh, the past five decades. They might also have noticed the 2014 referendum.

They will be aware – will, indeed, be well-briefed before any meeting – that Yousaf’s party is in decline, is set to lose a swathe of its MPs in next year’s general election, and, at the very least, stands to lose its pro-independence majority at Holyrood in 2026.

Paranoia and an iron grip on Scotland is not a good look from the Tories. They should chill out

I would let Yousaf bump his gums about breaking up Britain for all he is worth – it will only make him look detached from reality. Let him give his views on foreign policy; he is in no position to do anything about any of it, precisely because it is reserved.

If he isn’t focused on securing trade deals and inward investment for Scotland in these meetings, which he should be, given the SNP’s dismal record on growing the economy, then he really does deserve what’s coming to him.

Paranoia and an iron grip on Scotland is not a good look from the Tories. They should chill out. And when Keir Starmer moves into Number 10 next year, he should scrap Cleverly’s – and now Cameron’s – nonsense.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

More from Columnists

Marvin Humes (left) and Nigel Farage on this year's I'm a Celebrity. Image: ITV/Shutterstock
David Knight: Celebs 'starve' on TV for cash while UK families are going hungry
Giant panda Yang Guang (Sunshine) at Edinburgh Zoo. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The Flying Pigs: Massive cost of feeding former Edinburgh pandas is bamboozling
St Kilda is the UK's only dual UNESCO World Heritage Site. Image: Shutterstock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: 'Epic trek for Coffeemate gave me newfound respect for St Kilda…
Monymusk locals helped Moreen to find her grandmother's childhood home. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Trying to shed light on my family secret with ancestry info
A Eurasian blue tit perched in a blooming blackthorn tree. Image: Laurent Chevallier/Shutterstock
David Ross: Is Scotland planting seeds of hope for fairer land ownership?
Protesters wait outside the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London, where the former prime minister Boris Johnson has been giving evidence. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Catherine Deveney: Covid inquiry is extortionate and pointless song and dance
Scottish Government Minister for Health and Social Care Michael Matheson has faced criticism and pressure to resign as a result of recent scandal. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
John Ferry: It's no surprise Scotland has lost trust in SNP governance
Cafes and other meeting places where Gaelic is spoken provide opportunities for people to practise and learn. Image: Ground Picture/Shutterstock
Fiona Rintoul: Even in the Highlands and islands, creating spaces for speaking Gaelic makes…
Margaret Thatcher with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in May 1980. Image: Tony Weaver/ANL/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Sir Keir has put his two feet in it with Scottish voters
Times may change, but retail work during the festive period is as busy and stressful as ever
Neil Drysdale: Christmas has never been very festive or fun for shop workers

Conversation