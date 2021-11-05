Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers' letters: Switch off idling engines to do our bit for climate

By Contributors
November 5, 2021
Sir, – Climate change and the crisis facing the planet is to the forefront of the news and should be the concern of us all.

We can all make a contribution to help in various ways, which although perhaps small individually, can make a real difference in aggregate.

Every day, I see people sitting in their cars with the engine idling, summer or winter – in car parks, or consuming a takeaway, or perhaps just enjoying the view, or whatever.

I have seen on several occasions a fleet of waiting school buses, all with the engines running and the drivers outside, the kids having to pass daily through a fug of toxic emissions.

It seems to be widespread – polluting, unhealthy, antisocial, probably illegal, perhaps costly (given the price of fuel), and often unnecessary.

So, a plea to us all: if you do this, please don’t.

Richard Davis. Mounthigh, Dingwall.

COP26 is UK event hosted in Scotland

Sir, – I was interested to read the SNP ad which appeared in the P&J and other newspapers with the words “a nation in waiting welcomes the nations of the world”.

The COP26 conference was given to the United Kingdom not the “nation in waiting”.

That is why it is chaired by Business Secretary Alok Shama and the opening speech was from the British Prime Minister.

Glasgow was chosen as the venue for this conference as it is a British city, yet another Union dividend.

Keith Shortreed. Methlick, Aberdeenshire.

PM’s speech full of polluted facts

Sir, – Boris Johnson’s grasp of the factual realities were once more laid bare in his myriad claims during his opening speech in Glasgow.

Staggeringly, he stated to the delegates: “We’ve brought you to the very place where the doomsday machine began to tick.” Yes, really.

Unfortunately, an inconvenient truth about the industrial revolution which led to so many of the issues faced today is that it was started in Manchester. A city many now associated with the Conservative Party Conference.

Funny how both are linked, isn’t it?

Still, as long as real people have no direct access to their elected leaders during another round of “oh yes we’re all going to do something” but actually could turn out to be one of the most audacious sleight of hand tricks since the Brexidiots took over the asylum.

Not without precedent when every other world climate summit has ended with the same squabbling and inaction whilst the planet itself has burned all around them. And the environmental crisis has existed for a minimum of five if not six decades.

Ian Beattie. Rosemount, Aberdeen.

Green’s power trip unrepresentative

Sir, – Patrick Harvie says he will “push the Indy case to the world” at COP26.

It’s amazing what you can do when only 34k of Scotland’s 4.3m voters gave you their first choice vote in the Holyrood elections but the SNP are relying on you to keep them in Government.

Allan Sutherland. Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Credibility of our leaders in question

Sir, – Just a wee question to Mr Openshaw, who called into question the FM’s credibility on climate change.

How would he rate Boris Johnson’s credibility on, well, just about everything?

Joyce Marriott. McIntosh Drive, Elgin.

