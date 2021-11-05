Readers’ letters: Switch off idling engines to do our bit for climate

Sir, – Climate change and the crisis facing the planet is to the forefront of the news and should be the concern of us all.

We can all make a contribution to help in various ways, which although perhaps small individually, can make a real difference in aggregate.

Every day, I see people sitting in their cars with the engine idling, summer or winter – in car parks, or consuming a takeaway, or perhaps just enjoying the view, or whatever.

I have seen on several occasions a fleet of waiting school buses, all with the engines running and the drivers outside, the kids having to pass daily through a fug of toxic emissions.

It seems to be widespread – polluting, unhealthy, antisocial, probably illegal, perhaps costly (given the price of fuel), and often unnecessary.

So, a plea to us all: if you do this, please don’t.

Richard Davis. Mounthigh, Dingwall.

COP26 is UK event hosted in Scotland

Sir, – I was interested to read the SNP ad which appeared in the P&J and other newspapers with the words “a nation in waiting welcomes the nations of the world”.

The COP26 conference was given to the United Kingdom not the “nation in waiting”.

That is why it is chaired by Business Secretary Alok Shama and the opening speech was from the British Prime Minister.

Glasgow was chosen as the venue for this conference as it is a British city, yet another Union dividend.

Keith Shortreed. Methlick, Aberdeenshire.

PM’s speech full of polluted facts

Sir, – Boris Johnson’s grasp of the factual realities were once more laid bare in his myriad claims during his opening speech in Glasgow.

Staggeringly, he stated to the delegates: “We’ve brought you to the very place where the doomsday machine began to tick.” Yes, really.

Unfortunately, an inconvenient truth about the industrial revolution which led to so many of the issues faced today is that it was started in Manchester. A city many now associated with the Conservative Party Conference.

Funny how both are linked, isn’t it?

Still, as long as real people have no direct access to their elected leaders during another round of “oh yes we’re all going to do something” but actually could turn out to be one of the most audacious sleight of hand tricks since the Brexidiots took over the asylum.

Not without precedent when every other world climate summit has ended with the same squabbling and inaction whilst the planet itself has burned all around them. And the environmental crisis has existed for a minimum of five if not six decades.

Ian Beattie. Rosemount, Aberdeen.

Green’s power trip unrepresentative

Sir, – Patrick Harvie says he will “push the Indy case to the world” at COP26.

It’s amazing what you can do when only 34k of Scotland’s 4.3m voters gave you their first choice vote in the Holyrood elections but the SNP are relying on you to keep them in Government.

Allan Sutherland. Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Credibility of our leaders in question

Sir, – Just a wee question to Mr Openshaw, who called into question the FM’s credibility on climate change.

How would he rate Boris Johnson’s credibility on, well, just about everything?

Joyce Marriott. McIntosh Drive, Elgin.