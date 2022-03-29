Readers’ letters: Caught out by P&O sackings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Caught out by P&O sackings

By EE readers
March 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
The P&O Ferries boss was branded 'the most hated man in Britain'
The P&O Ferries boss was branded 'the most hated man in Britain'

It looks like the Government has again been caught unawares with the sacking of 800 crew by P&O.

They also don’t appear to have any powers to have the crew reinstated, even after P&O boss Peter Hebblethwaite admitted to parliament that he “broke the law”.

Now we have a ferryboat detained due to lack of familiarity with operational procedures for that boat.

As many of the replacement crew are perceived to be foreign nationals, in such critical positions, I would question if they fully understand, other than just speak, English, especially in emergency conditions (offshore we had a three- month “green hat” safety culture for temporary and new crew).

It is my opinion if the government is not able to pursue P&O to rehire the crew, they should demand the owners pay the £146m pension fund deficit immediately, simply because the crew were not made redundant but had contracts terminated, and will rely on this money in the future.

If the company does not comply, is it possible for the government to commandeer, and operate the ferries using the original crew?

JH.

Austerity on the horizon

We face a bleak austerity in Scotland over the next few years.

With the highest taxation levels in the UK and an economy drained to recession levels, it is going to be hard times for many families and people living in Scotland.

We are governed in Scotland by a minority SNP coalition limping along with Green Party support who are currently trying to close down any new developments in the North Sea, putting thousands out of work.

With the current war being raged in Ukraine by Putin, we need every last drop of energy out of the North Sea as supplies are under threat and facing massive price increases.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn

