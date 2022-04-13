Readers’ letters: Putin reheats the Cold War

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Putin reheats the Cold War

By EE readers
April 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Russian Archives/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock (8998058c) circa 1980 - Russia - A young Vladimir Putin in a KGB uniform. Vladimir Putin, Russia
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Russian Archives/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock (8998058c) circa 1980 - Russia - A young Vladimir Putin in a KGB uniform. Vladimir Putin, Russia

I enjoyed the BBC documentary about the relationship between US president Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

The saddest part of that relationship was the failure to reach agreement over nuclear disarmament with Russia, due to Reagan’s insistence on keeping his doomed Star Wars missile defence system.

Then Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev was up for changing Russia, and he oversaw the dismantling of the old Soviet Union, which was incompetent, corrupt, and blew billions on weapons of mass destruction.

Reagan presided over the wholesale destruction of American industry and spent billions on his crazy Star Wars project, which was a doomed attempt at shooting down ICBM weapons in space.

Now we have a throwback to the Cold War days, with a former KGB officer in Putin. Nuclear war seems as big a threat as ever.

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire

Wrong track

I read the piece in the EE about the Campaign for North East Rail with a sceptical eye, as it seemed to me very much a case of politicians just not wanting to say no with elections so close.

The refurbishment of the 40-year-old HST diesel train sets for main city lines north of the central belt cost more than £50 million and they were only fully introduced in 2021. The tragic crash at Carmont highlighted the basic fact that these trains were never built to modern safety standards and as such Aslef, the train drivers union, has called for the entire fleet to be withdrawn by August 2023.

This could mean drivers refusing to drive them and a requirement for new trains to be introduced, at more huge expense. But these would still be diesel trains with all the pollution implications of fossil fuels (and this proposed rural route to Ellon and beyond would probably be served by similar old diesel stock).

Only the central belt has widespread electrification of rail services. Surely the electrification of railways between all the main cities in Scotland should be a higher priority than even considering a new-build service to rural locations that was closed because it wasn’t economically viable in the first place.

Ian Craig, Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]