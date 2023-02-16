Dennis Nilsen: Clogged drains finally exposed depraved killer’s heinous crimes in 1983

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Dennis Nilsen: Clogged drains finally exposed depraved killer’s heinous crimes in 1983

By Kirstie Waterston
February 16, 2023, 11:45 am
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.

He was the self-proclaimed “murderer of the century” who enjoyed the “God-like” power of butchering his victims, before flushing their remains down the toilet.

Dennis Nilsen even boasted he “could have killed 500 people easily in his lifetime” had he not been stopped.

His atrocious killing spree finally ended 40 years ago when neighbours – and ironically Nilsen – complained about the stench from the drains at his Cranley Gardens address in London.

Depraved Dennis Nilsen being lead from court.

When a Dyno-Rod man was called to investigate, he found the sewer blocked with white chunks of rotting human flesh.

Immediately after the macabre discovery, the police asked Nilsen: “Are we talking about one body or two?”

Cool as you like, the depraved killer responded “sixteen”.

The true horror of his actions was about to be unravelled.

Dennis Nilsen handcuffed to a police officer on arrival at Highgate Magistrates Court on suspicion of murder the murder of Stephen Sinclair.

Des: A loner profoundly affected by grandfather’s death

Born in Fraserburgh on November 23 1945 to Betty Whyte and Olav Nilsen, his parent’s marriage was never a happy one.

Olav, a Norwegian soldier, met Betty while posted in Scotland, and their three children – Olav Jr, Dennis and Sylvia – were conceived on brief visits home.

They lived with her parents at 47 Academy Road in Fraserburgh, and remained there after Olav walked out on the family when Nilsen was just two.

A lack of father figure saw Nilsen becoming very close to his maternal grandfather. They enjoyed long walks along the coast, and his death when Nilsen was six was a seminal experience for the young boy.

Dennis Nilsen’s childhood home at 47 Academy Road, Fraserburgh. Image: Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

He saw his grandfather’s body in an open casket, and was told he was “sleeping”, which meant Nilsen would continue to look for him.

The ambiguity of his grandfather’s death had a profound effect on Nilsen; in later life he described how the experience “fused together” his feelings of love and death.

Betty remarried and moved to Strichen with her children and new husband, Adam Scott, with whom she went on to have another four children.

It was unsettling – Olav Jr said the children were “cut off” from Fraserburgh where life centred around the sea, adding, “Strichen was all tractors, cows and turnips”.

Betty Scott, Dennis Nilsen’s mother at her home at 16 Baird Road, Strichen. Image: Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Nilsen attended the local school where deputy headteacher Melitta Lee described him as “likeable, very willing and of above-average intelligence”.

Quiet and artistic, he was described as a loner and outsider even then, but excelled in the village’s Army Cadet Force, and received a glowing reference when he signed up for the regulars.

Betty recalled Nilsen’s love of the arts, and expressed surprise when he said he was joining the Army Catering Corps as a chef aged just 15 in 1961.

Learned butchery skills in Army

A boy soldier, Nilsen said he “enjoyed teamwork, the toleration of the Army, and regimental pride”, but fellow squaddies considered him odd.

He also got into the habit of heavy drinking, and learned the butchery and slaughtering skills he’d later use to dismember his victims.

While in the Army, he struggled with feelings of repressed homosexuality and later said he used to pretend to pass out, hoping he’d be fondled by drunk comrades.

Dennis Nilsen during his short spell as a Metropolitan Police officer in the 1970s. Image: Shutterstock

He demobbed in 1972 and became a Metropolitan Police officer in London, but soon left to become a civil servant in a job centre.

Nilsen had a relationship with another man, and when it ended, Nilsen would spend lonely evenings depressed, drinking heavily.

Increasingly troubled by his homosexual desires and fantasies around death, he began acting on December 29 1978 when he met a young man in a pub.

He took the vulnerable teenager home, then strangled and drowned him the following morning when he tried to leave, before washing the corpse and taking it back to bed.

Police dig in the back garden of a house at Melrose Avenue, Willesden, north London. Image: Shutterstock

Nilsen concealed the body in his Melrose Avenue flat for nearly nine months before burning the chopped remains in his garden.

A necrophile, Nilsen found the dead beautiful, and would defile and stow their bodies.

Later, during his trial at the Old Bailey in November 1983, the jury heard how Nilsen had a longing for company, “even if it was only a body”.

Nilsen’s victims were virtually anonymous

The lone males he targeted were victims of the state before they were victims of Nilsen.

Lost, unloved and forgotten by society, failed by the police in life and in death.

Nilsen picked up most of his victims in pubs in Soho, some were addicts, others ‘West-End waifs’ he found sleeping in doorways.

Police digging up the garden of Melrose Avenue looking for remains. Image: Bill Cross/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

This was typical of Nilsen’s victims – those he befriended were virtually anonymous.

Vagrants entered Nilsen’s home, grateful for the kindness of a stranger, to get a hot meal and a drink.

But barely a soul noticed when they didn’t return.

‘Oh Stephen, here I go again’

It was the discovery of the remains of Nilsen’s final victim, 20-year-old Stephen Sinclair, that finally saw him charged with murder on February 11 1983.

Like the other young men he preyed on, Sinclair was homeless and vulnerable, but also addicted to heroin.

Nilsen encountered Sinclair on Oxford Street and bought him a burger, before taking him back to his Cranley Gardens flat where he strangled him with a tie while in a drug and drink-fueled stupor.

Dennis Nilsen’s flat at 23 Cranley Gardens. Image: Phillip Jackson/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Cooly, Nilsen later wrote: “My heart is pounding. I kneel down in front of him. I touch his leg and say: ‘Are you awake?’

“There is no response.

“‘Oh Stephen’, I think, ‘here I go again.'”

Nilsen washed the corpse before spending the night sleeping beside it.

He kept the body in a cupboard in his home for eight days before he dismembered it.

“The image of the sleeping Stephen is and will be with me for all of my life”, Nilsen wrote.

Children watch the police investigation at Melrose Avenue in 1983. Image: Photo by Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Sinclair’s violent death at the hands of a cruel and calculated killer was a far cry from the quiet, rural community of Balbeggie in Perthshire where he grew up with foster parents.

Neil and Elizabeth Sinclair fostered him as a child, but he ceased contact when he moved to London in his late teens.

Speaking in February 1983, foster dad Neil said: “It is all very tragic and upsetting for myself and the rest of the family.”

Drains blocked by body parts ended killing spree

By the time Nilsen killed his final victim, he was running out of storage space for bodies, and his Cranley Gardens flat had no garden.

He’d boil heads to remove flesh, bin large bones, and bury or stash limbs and torsos to burn at a later date.

Nilsen, unable to resist the urge to kill, resorted to dissecting the corpses into smaller pieces that he could flush down the toilet.

Neighbours and police gather outside Nilsen’s Cranley Gardens flat in London in 1983. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

When a repugnant smell began wafting from the drains, neighbours called a drain engineer who found the manhole was full of decaying human flesh.

Under the veil of darkness, a panicked Nilsen tried to remove the decomposing tissue before the police arrived, but his suspicious actions were spotted by a tenant.

When arrested on February 9, Nilsen calmly led police other remains in his foul-smelling flat, and openly revealed comprehensive details of his sickening crimes.

Trial heard gruesome details of crimes

Nilsen was convicted of six murders at the Old Bailey, but at times claimed to have killed at least 15 young men.

A self-proclaimed “killer of the century”, Nilsen later admitted in a 1993 TV interview – which the Government tried to ban – that he had invented several of his victims.

A cadet finds something during a search of the back garden of 195 Melrose Avenue. Image: Steve Back/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

But during his trial, the jury were given a list of all the victims and attempted murder victims – 18 in all.

But not all had been identified, the name of the first victim, an Irish teenager, was unknown.

When asked if he had any idea how the man died, Nilsen calmly said: “Yes. My tie was round his neck.

“I think I started with about 15 ties. I have only got one left, a clip-on.”

Equipment used by Nilsen to kill men and dispose of bodies. Image: Photo by David Benett/Shutterstock

The trial continued to hear gruesome details of how Nilsen strangled his victims, and dismembered or dissected them, before stashing the remains in his flat.

He put the body parts of his first three victims in suitcases, and their heads in plastic bags, and kept them in an unlocked shed for the summer of 1980, regularly spraying them with disinfectant.

The men he was found guilty of killing, in addition to Sinclair, were: Kenneth Ockendon, 23; Martyn Duffey, 16; Billy Sutherland, 25; Malcolm Barlow,  and John Howlett.

Ockenden, a Canadian tourist holidaying in London, was different to his other victims and was in no way a down-and-out.

A police van carrying Dennis Nilsen to his trial at the Old Bailey in London. Image: Shutterstock

But Duffey, the youngest man slaughtered, had a troubled childhood, while Sutherland of Edinburgh was described as a heavy drinker “leading a gipsy life”.

Barlow had been an orphan who spent most of his life in care, and Howlett was regularly in trouble with the law.

Nilsen’s crimes saw him found guilty of six counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment on November 4 1983.

Killing took Dennis Nilsen to a place of ‘ecstasy and joy’

In killing these waifs and strays Nilsen said he was doing them a favour, “releasing poor drug addicts, vagrants and epileptics from their misery”.

He explained how killing elevated him to “a high plain of ecstasy, joy and tears”.

And showing little remorse, Nilsen added: “It amazes me I have no tears for myself, or those bereaved by my actions.”

Dennis Nilsen showed little remorse for his actions, and found joy in killing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
When the north-east battled the Beast from the East in 2018
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Love is in the air: Celebrating Valentine's Day in Aberdeen over the years
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Aberdeen served up a surprise Valentine's Day dish to Bayern Munich in 2008
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
When showbiz ghostbuster Derek Acorah hoped for spooky Valentine's date in Inverurie hotel
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Gallery: From sanatorium to care home, looking back at Roxburghe House and Tor-na-Dee
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The day Dolly disappeared: Spean Bridge neighbours recall the disappearance of Aboyne woman Penuel…
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Aberdeen's record 13-0 win in 1923 left a dark cloud over Peterhead FC
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
When Runrig turned to the classified ads to replace Donnie Munro
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Sweet relief when confectionery rationing ended in Aberdeen 70 years ago
The P&J has covered business and industry news for 275 years Image: DC Thomson graphics
275 years of business and industry in the north and north-east

Most Read

1
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Safety inspections on A947 after ‘fireball’ tanker crash with driver taken to hospital
3
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Man guzzled pills from underpants as police tried to search him
4
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
5
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Serial seagull shooter ordered to surrender weapons but escapes further punishment
6
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
7
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Man with ‘drunken tongue’ hurled homophobic and religious slurs as he resisted arrest
8
14 reasons why Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as first minister
9
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
What Nicola Sturgeon delivered (and didn’t) for the north and north-east
10
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians

More from Press and Journal

Aircraft at Benbecula Airport
Now overtime ban adds to Highlands and Islands Airports wage row
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Aberdeenshire Council invests £1.33 million on Scotland Loves Local Gift Card
Kate Forbes remains tight-lipped over SNP leadership bid
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Anguish for Renee MacRae's family as detective reveals he planned fresh attempt to quiz…
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
'Saving the purse, and planet': Argyll and Bute Council launches school uniform recycling scheme
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Elgin City's 51-year-old goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn could become SPFL's oldest player
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Teen charged following series of crimes in Bridge of Don
John Macleod was instrumental in progressing diabetes treatment - but it's claimed his efforts are being overlooked. Image: JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society
Aberdeen 'medical hero' to be immortalised with first storytelling statue in Scotland
Dennis Nilsen being driven away after being sentenced to 25 years in prison.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Aberdeenshire Shield final highlights after Buckie Thistle and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented