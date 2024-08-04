Naked ambition: How council bungle stopped Aberdeen getting a nudist beach in the 1970s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Naked ambition: How council bungle stopped Aberdeen getting a nudist beach in the 1970s

In 1979, councillors were left blushing after accidentally approving a nudist beach on land that did not belong to Aberdeen City Council. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Aberdeen came a hair's breadth from having its own nudist beach, but unfortunately for fans of getting their kit off, it was not meant to be.
Aberdeen came a hair's breadth from having its own nudist beach, but unfortunately for fans of getting their kit off, it was not meant to be.

Aberdeen very nearly got its own nudist beach in 1979 – until councillors accidentally approved the plans on someone else’s land.

In the early 1970s, Aberdeen was simply not ready for social nudity in an official capacity. Or at least its councillors weren’t.

But by the end of the decade, the council loosened up a little.

And despite opposition from one councillor who threated to shoot naturists, plans for a dedicated nudist beach very nearly came to fruition…

Scots more reluctant to bathe in the buff than Europeans

The Central Council for British Naturism (CCBN) regularly sent letters and copies of ‘Naturist Beaches for Britain’ to each coastal local authority in Britain.

People relaxing outside the Beach Ballroom at Aberdeen Beach in 1973.
Good weather brings out the crowds outside the Beach Ballroom at Aberdeen Beach in 1973. Image: DC Thomson

This included Aberdeen City Council, which, in the early 1970s, was still a thriving seaside resort.

The naturism organisation told councils: “Naturism is one of this country’s fastest-growing recreational movements and many thousands of families are experiencing for the first time the exhilarating freedom which it gives.”

But it seemed Scots families were more reluctant to bathe in the buff, which perhaps had more to do with the cold North Sea breeze than inhibition.

Whereas in Europe (where you’re guaranteed more than one day of sunshine each summer), whole resorts were dedicated to naturism in France, Greece and the former Yugoslavia.

Spielplatz Naturist Resort, in St Albans.
Spielplatz Naturist Resort, in St Albans. Image: Shutterstock

Naked ambition saw naturists seek nude beach in Aberdeen

Undeterred, in 1973, CCBN – renamed British Naturism in 2009 – made another attempt to get Aberdeen City Council on board with nudism.

In August that year, against a backdrop of blue skies and scorching sunshine, Aberdeen’s beach bathers seemed quite keen on the idea of naturism.

The Evening Express reported: “No one was walking about or lying on the sand in the nude… although many would have loved to have bared their bodies for an all-over tan.”

The unnamed, intrepid EE reporter tasked with asking introverted Aberdonians if they’d support nudism was pleasantly surprised.

An Evening Express headline from 1973 about the prospect of a naturist beach in Aberdeen.
An Evening Express headline from 1973 about the prospect of a naturist beach in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

The report said “people of all ages were all for it – as long as nude bathers kept to their own part of the beach”.

70s Aberdonians were all for naked bathing ‘if children aren’t involved’

While older sunbathers didn’t want to shed their own clothes in public, “they wouldn’t be offended” by others.

Holidaymaking couple Christopher Buzynski and Sheila Morgan, said they’d be keen on naturism “if plenty of people were doing the same thing”. But admitted they’d “never really thought about it”.

Janet Cameron, a grandmother on holiday from Dunfermline, was all for naked bathing, “as long as children weren’t involved”.

A 1973 Evening Express clipping sharing Aberdeen beachgoers' views on the prospect of a nudist beach.
These beachgoers were supportive of a nudist beach in Aberdeen in 1973. Image: DC Thomson

And agriculture student Javier Arriola said he’d happily go to a beach set aside specifically for naturists.

However, sun-worshipper Sheena Dodds gave a resounding “no” to naturism.

She added that she felt the beaches around Aberdeen could be better used “and not wasted on such an idea”.

Sheena said Aberdeen Beach lacked glamour, and felt beachfront discos and barbecues would attract more holidaymakers than nudism.

Sheena Dodds sunbathing in Aberdeen.
Sheena Dodds.

Aberdeen could not provide facilities naturists sought

And Aberdeen City Council was inclined to agree.

The CCBN again wrote to the council asking for “an amenity which is available in most countries in Europe, but does not yet officially exist in Britain”.

They asked for a beach on which nude swimming and sunbathing might be legally permitted.

But the council parks and recreations committee ruled out nude sunbathing on the beach at a meeting on August 21 1973.

Crowds enjoyed themselves on a sunny day at a packed Aberdeen Beach, in a photo from July 1970.
Crowds enjoyed themselves on a sunny day at a packed Aberdeen Beach, in a photo from July 1970. Image: DC Thomson

They recommended not helping the CCBN.

Committee convener, Councillor Collie, added: “We felt Aberdeen just could not provide the sort of facilities sought.”

Councillors warned of ‘dirty old men with binoculars’

But six years later, Aberdeen City Council’s position on nudism had mellowed.

On April 9 1979, councillors voted a whopping 34 to 10 in favour of establishing a stretch of beach for naturists north of the River Don.

However, the 10 opponents were vocal in their outrage.

Donmouth is pictured here in 1974.
A stretch of beach north of the River Don in Aberdeen was declared suitable for a naturist beach. Donmouth is pictured here in 1974. Image: DC Thomson

Councillor Dick Gallagher told the chamber that “dirty old men with binoculars” would be attracted to Aberdeen Beach if naked bathing was permitted.

He went so far as to say he would “take a gun” and “pepper” naturists if they started stripping off on the beach.

While Councillor George Rose was less dramatic in his concern, he said the area was an “ornithologist’s paradise” and joked there would be “an additional species of bird”.

But he was opposed to the plans because he thought “golfers, children and picnickers” might be offended.

Councillors Dick Gallagher and Howard Lovell in 1979.
1979: Councillor Dick Gallagher, left, opposed a naturist beach in Aberdeen, while councillor Howard Lovell was more open-minded. Image: DC Thomson

‘Next thing, people will want to be naked in parks’

Meanwhile, Councillor Gordon Adams said he could not understand the mental processes of people who wished to display themselves naked in public.

He warned: “Next thing, they would want to do the same in public parks.”

Councillor Kenneth Watmough urged colleagues to put religion aside and “dismiss” attitudes of John Knox, Calvinism and Presbyterianism.

While Councillor Howard Lovell was much more amenable and said he thought “anyone going into the sea at Aberdeen without clothes deserved a medal”.

He added: “I don’t think there is a possibility of our parks being overrun by hordes of bare people.”

Three friends make the most of the warm sunshine on Aberdeen Beach in the 1950s.
The beach has always been a popular spot in find weather. Three friends make the most of the warm sunshine on Aberdeen Beach in the 1950s. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Lovell explained it meant people who wished to bath nude could do so “without being arrested for indecent exposure”.

Embarrassment after naked truth leaves councillors exposed

But, just three days later, councillors were left red faced – and not because of naturism.

It transpired the land approved for use by nudists did not actually belong to the council.

Charlotte Peters of CCBN, had visited the site 100 yards north of the River Don, which stopped just shy of a fisherman’s cottage.

It seemed ideal, and had parking at both ends.

But Graham Robertson, the council’s deputy director for law and administration, revealed the stretch of the beach north of the Don belonged to the golf course.

People enjoying the sunshine at Donmouth where the River Don meets the sea.
People enjoying the sunshine at Donmouth where the River Don meets the sea. Image: DC Thomson

He said the council owned land inland, but naturists would have to cross golf course land to reach the beach.

Councillors’ blushes turned to indignation

Councillors’ “blushes turned to indignation” and officials were accused of not properly preparing.

Councillor Jack Dempsey described the council’s previous decision as “ludicrous and absolute nonsense”.

And added: “I would be appalled to know that we had taken a decision on Monday but weren’t in a position to do it.”

Meanwhile, in 1979, Brighton became the first seaside town in Britain to open a nudist beach.

The campaign was lead by progressive councillor and naturist Eileen Jakes.

Eileen Jakes in 1979.
Eileen Jakes, councillor and campaigner who secured Britain’s first naturist beach in Brighton in 1979. Image: Graham Wood/Evening News/Shutterstock

While Aberdeen’s nudists didn’t get their beach in 1979, there was a naturist club established in the Granite City by 1990.

Scottish club president Archie Prentice said there were nearly 1000 naturist club members in Scotland, including everyone from “labourers to lawyers and policemen to priests”.

As well as naked sunbathing, he explained members indulged in games, table tennis, darts and dances. Although added it was necessary to wear wellies or trainers for such activities.

These days, attitudes are much more liberal. While there isn’t a naturist resort in Aberdeen, there is a naked swimming group in Bridge of Don.

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

More from Past Times

1987: The notorious Peep Peeps Bar as it looked in the late 1980s. Image: DC Thomson
Then and now: Five long lost (and sometimes notorious) harbour pubs in Aberdeen
2
Apprentice Findlay Lawson from Netherley, Stonehaven stands aboard steam tractor Erebus, ready to sound the reproduction Titanic whistles mounted behind the funnel. Image: Susy Macaulay/DCT Media.
WATCH: Titanic's whistles recreated by Oldmeldrum steam engineers at Nairn show
The picturesque Da Laggans Cottage near Baltasound on the island of Unst, Shetland. Image: Bell Ingram
Would you live on Britain's most northerly island? Abandoned Shetland cottage by idyllic loch…
A jubilee air display at Dyce a year after the aerodrome opened in 1935. Image: DC Thomson
A flying success: The humble beginnings of Aberdeen Airport 90 years ago
Old Slains Castle sits at the end of a path with the sea visible in the distance
Forget Dracula - the true story of Aberdeenshire's Old Slains Castle is a real…
The former Cairnie Junction station master's house near Ruthven, Huntly, has gone on the market. Image: Stewart and Watson
Victorian Cairnie Junction station master's house near Huntly for sale for offers over £195,000
1983: It's a big step going to school and these pupils of Mile End Primary were about to step over the threshold for the first time. Image: DC Thomson
In photos: Bringing back memories of Mile End School in the 1980s
Eddie Stevenson with his penultimate display in 2016 which featured Peppa Pig and Minions. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Ashgrove Road West's Mr Christmas' lights displays over the years
The railway that never was. Image: DC Thomson
The Victorian railway from Echt to Aberdeen that was never built
Iain Monk from Benbecula, Skynyrd superfan and members of Lynyrd Skynyrd.
From crofting on Benbecula to touring with Lynyrd Skynyrd, meet the band's #1 fan…

Conversation