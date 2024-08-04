Naked ambition: How council bungle stopped Aberdeen getting a nudist beach in the 1970s

Aberdeen very nearly got its own nudist beach in 1979 – until councillors accidentally approved the plans on someone else’s land.

In the early 1970s, Aberdeen was simply not ready for social nudity in an official capacity. Or at least its councillors weren’t.

But by the end of the decade, the council loosened up a little.

And despite opposition from one councillor who threated to shoot naturists, plans for a dedicated nudist beach very nearly came to fruition…

Scots more reluctant to bathe in the buff than Europeans

The Central Council for British Naturism (CCBN) regularly sent letters and copies of ‘Naturist Beaches for Britain’ to each coastal local authority in Britain.

This included Aberdeen City Council, which, in the early 1970s, was still a thriving seaside resort.

The naturism organisation told councils: “Naturism is one of this country’s fastest-growing recreational movements and many thousands of families are experiencing for the first time the exhilarating freedom which it gives.”

But it seemed Scots families were more reluctant to bathe in the buff, which perhaps had more to do with the cold North Sea breeze than inhibition.

Whereas in Europe (where you’re guaranteed more than one day of sunshine each summer), whole resorts were dedicated to naturism in France, Greece and the former Yugoslavia.

Naked ambition saw naturists seek nude beach in Aberdeen

Undeterred, in 1973, CCBN – renamed British Naturism in 2009 – made another attempt to get Aberdeen City Council on board with nudism.

In August that year, against a backdrop of blue skies and scorching sunshine, Aberdeen’s beach bathers seemed quite keen on the idea of naturism.

The Evening Express reported: “No one was walking about or lying on the sand in the nude… although many would have loved to have bared their bodies for an all-over tan.”

The unnamed, intrepid EE reporter tasked with asking introverted Aberdonians if they’d support nudism was pleasantly surprised.

The report said “people of all ages were all for it – as long as nude bathers kept to their own part of the beach”.

70s Aberdonians were all for naked bathing ‘if children aren’t involved’

While older sunbathers didn’t want to shed their own clothes in public, “they wouldn’t be offended” by others.

Holidaymaking couple Christopher Buzynski and Sheila Morgan, said they’d be keen on naturism “if plenty of people were doing the same thing”. But admitted they’d “never really thought about it”.

Janet Cameron, a grandmother on holiday from Dunfermline, was all for naked bathing, “as long as children weren’t involved”.

And agriculture student Javier Arriola said he’d happily go to a beach set aside specifically for naturists.

However, sun-worshipper Sheena Dodds gave a resounding “no” to naturism.

She added that she felt the beaches around Aberdeen could be better used “and not wasted on such an idea”.

Sheena said Aberdeen Beach lacked glamour, and felt beachfront discos and barbecues would attract more holidaymakers than nudism.

Aberdeen could not provide facilities naturists sought

And Aberdeen City Council was inclined to agree.

The CCBN again wrote to the council asking for “an amenity which is available in most countries in Europe, but does not yet officially exist in Britain”.

They asked for a beach on which nude swimming and sunbathing might be legally permitted.

But the council parks and recreations committee ruled out nude sunbathing on the beach at a meeting on August 21 1973.

They recommended not helping the CCBN.

Committee convener, Councillor Collie, added: “We felt Aberdeen just could not provide the sort of facilities sought.”

Councillors warned of ‘dirty old men with binoculars’

But six years later, Aberdeen City Council’s position on nudism had mellowed.

On April 9 1979, councillors voted a whopping 34 to 10 in favour of establishing a stretch of beach for naturists north of the River Don.

However, the 10 opponents were vocal in their outrage.

Councillor Dick Gallagher told the chamber that “dirty old men with binoculars” would be attracted to Aberdeen Beach if naked bathing was permitted.

He went so far as to say he would “take a gun” and “pepper” naturists if they started stripping off on the beach.

While Councillor George Rose was less dramatic in his concern, he said the area was an “ornithologist’s paradise” and joked there would be “an additional species of bird”.

But he was opposed to the plans because he thought “golfers, children and picnickers” might be offended.

‘Next thing, people will want to be naked in parks’

Meanwhile, Councillor Gordon Adams said he could not understand the mental processes of people who wished to display themselves naked in public.

He warned: “Next thing, they would want to do the same in public parks.”

Councillor Kenneth Watmough urged colleagues to put religion aside and “dismiss” attitudes of John Knox, Calvinism and Presbyterianism.

While Councillor Howard Lovell was much more amenable and said he thought “anyone going into the sea at Aberdeen without clothes deserved a medal”.

He added: “I don’t think there is a possibility of our parks being overrun by hordes of bare people.”

Mr Lovell explained it meant people who wished to bath nude could do so “without being arrested for indecent exposure”.

Embarrassment after naked truth leaves councillors exposed

But, just three days later, councillors were left red faced – and not because of naturism.

It transpired the land approved for use by nudists did not actually belong to the council.

Charlotte Peters of CCBN, had visited the site 100 yards north of the River Don, which stopped just shy of a fisherman’s cottage.

It seemed ideal, and had parking at both ends.

But Graham Robertson, the council’s deputy director for law and administration, revealed the stretch of the beach north of the Don belonged to the golf course.

He said the council owned land inland, but naturists would have to cross golf course land to reach the beach.

Councillors’ blushes turned to indignation

Councillors’ “blushes turned to indignation” and officials were accused of not properly preparing.

Councillor Jack Dempsey described the council’s previous decision as “ludicrous and absolute nonsense”.

And added: “I would be appalled to know that we had taken a decision on Monday but weren’t in a position to do it.”

Meanwhile, in 1979, Brighton became the first seaside town in Britain to open a nudist beach.

The campaign was lead by progressive councillor and naturist Eileen Jakes.

While Aberdeen’s nudists didn’t get their beach in 1979, there was a naturist club established in the Granite City by 1990.

Scottish club president Archie Prentice said there were nearly 1000 naturist club members in Scotland, including everyone from “labourers to lawyers and policemen to priests”.

As well as naked sunbathing, he explained members indulged in games, table tennis, darts and dances. Although added it was necessary to wear wellies or trainers for such activities.

These days, attitudes are much more liberal. While there isn’t a naturist resort in Aberdeen, there is a naked swimming group in Bridge of Don.

