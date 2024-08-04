Caley Thistle keen to sign Spanish goalkeeper Musa Dibaga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle keen to sign Spanish goalkeeper Musa Dibaga

The former Bo'ness United number one has impressed Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson as a summer trialist.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Caley Thistle have put Spanish goalkeeper Musa Dibaga on their wanted list – if they can secure funds to sign him.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper, who was with Lowland League side Bo’ness United last term, is a free agent, but was on the bench as a trialist in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dumbarton in their opening League One fixture.

Duncan Ferguson’s number one this year is on-loan Dundee United keeper Jack Newman, 22.

It means Inverness went into the new campaign with just 16-year-old academy keeper Szymon Rebilas for cover.

Caley Thistle keeper Jack Newman, is on loan from Dundee United. Image: Jasperimage

Ferguson, who didn’t want to have the talented teenager on the bench for a league game, was able to put Dibaga in as a substitute at the weekend. Goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden has been putting Digaba through his paces as a recent trialist.

The Highland club recently accepted a formal offer from Ketan Makwana, the executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, sports entertainment and leisure company to acquire the majority of the club’s shareholding and voting rights.

It is hoped that deal will go through soon and a cash injection will bolster the options for Ferguson, who is operating with a largely young group following their relegation from the Championship last season.

The transfer of defender Nikola Ujdur to Queen’s Park last week allowed ICT to sign former Dundee United acadeny defender Flynn Duffy and ex-Ross County midfielder Adam MacKinnon, both of whom started against Dumbarton.

The club also handed one-year deals to Rebilas and fellow academy players, midfielder Shae Keogh and forward Ben Corner.

‘Potential move’ on cards – boss

When asked whether free agent Dibaga could also be signed to add valuable competition and cover between the posts, Ferguson said: “We like him. There is potentially a move there if we can free up funds.

“But it is all about the funds. The squad is young and we will wait to see if we can get any funds to bolster it.”

Saragossa-born Dibaga joined East of Scotland Football League club Whitehill Welfare in 2021 after leaving Spanish fourth-tier side Club Deportivo Robres. In two years with Bo’ness, he kept 19 clean sheets in 69 games.

*** There was a minute’s applause for well-known ICT fan Johndo MacKenzie, also known as The Immortal Howdenender, during Saturday’s match with Dumbarton.

Well-travelled supporter Johndo passed away last month, not long after watching his side kick off their season at Annan Athletic.

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson rues lack of killer touch as Caley Jags draw with Dumbarton
Luis Longstaff, right, in action during Caley Thistle's recent 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's Luis Longstaff sets bar high ahead of League One kick-off
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle complete double signing ahead of league opener against Dumbarton
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson hasn't had transfer kitty update amid proposed Caley Thistle takeover - but…
Ketan Makwana is poised to become the new majority shareholder at Caley Thistle. Image: Roddie Reid/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Popular American Youtuber dubs the man set to become Caley Thistle's majority shareholder 'the…
Caledonian Stadium. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle reveal Panos Thomas as the new interim chairman
Alan Savage, the former Inverness CT chairman. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Caley Thistle chief concerned over 'desperate' Ketan Makwana takeover - and says 'fans…
Ketan Makwana, executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, who are becoming the majority shareholders at Caley Thistle.
Duncan Shearer: New Caley Thistle majority shareholder Ketan Makwana has a lot of questions…
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay ahead of the play-offs tie with Montrose.
Caley Thistle's Billy Mckay issues rallying call ahead of new season
Ketan Makwana, executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, who are becoming the majority shareholders at Caley Thistle.
New Caley Thistle owner Ketan Makwana reveals how deal almost never happened