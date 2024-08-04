Caley Thistle keen to sign Spanish goalkeeper Musa Dibaga

Caley Thistle have put Spanish goalkeeper Musa Dibaga on their wanted list – if they can secure funds to sign him.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper, who was with Lowland League side Bo’ness United last term, is a free agent, but was on the bench as a trialist in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dumbarton in their opening League One fixture.

Duncan Ferguson’s number one this year is on-loan Dundee United keeper Jack Newman, 22.

It means Inverness went into the new campaign with just 16-year-old academy keeper Szymon Rebilas for cover.

Ferguson, who didn’t want to have the talented teenager on the bench for a league game, was able to put Dibaga in as a substitute at the weekend. Goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden has been putting Digaba through his paces as a recent trialist.

The Highland club recently accepted a formal offer from Ketan Makwana, the executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, sports entertainment and leisure company to acquire the majority of the club’s shareholding and voting rights.

It is hoped that deal will go through soon and a cash injection will bolster the options for Ferguson, who is operating with a largely young group following their relegation from the Championship last season.

The transfer of defender Nikola Ujdur to Queen’s Park last week allowed ICT to sign former Dundee United acadeny defender Flynn Duffy and ex-Ross County midfielder Adam MacKinnon, both of whom started against Dumbarton.

The club also handed one-year deals to Rebilas and fellow academy players, midfielder Shae Keogh and forward Ben Corner.

‘Potential move’ on cards – boss

When asked whether free agent Dibaga could also be signed to add valuable competition and cover between the posts, Ferguson said: “We like him. There is potentially a move there if we can free up funds.

“But it is all about the funds. The squad is young and we will wait to see if we can get any funds to bolster it.”

Saragossa-born Dibaga joined East of Scotland Football League club Whitehill Welfare in 2021 after leaving Spanish fourth-tier side Club Deportivo Robres. In two years with Bo’ness, he kept 19 clean sheets in 69 games.

*** There was a minute’s applause for well-known ICT fan Johndo MacKenzie, also known as The Immortal Howdenender, during Saturday’s match with Dumbarton.

Well-travelled supporter Johndo passed away last month, not long after watching his side kick off their season at Annan Athletic.