Open invitation for naked swim at Bridge of Don pool

A naked swimming group that meets in Bridge of Don pool could soon have some new faces joining in sessions.

The pool will be one of the host locations for the Great British Skinny Dip – an event inviting swimmers to bare all.

It comes as efforts to remove “taboos” around nudity increase, with campaigners promoting the “exhilarating” wellbeing benefits.

Regular naked swims at Bod pool

Nudist swimming classes are held regularly at a community pool in Bridge of Don by a group of nudists known as Sunnybroom Swim.

Naked swimmers pay £14 a session, while the normal rates for use of the pool is £5.50 for an adult.

Family sessions at the Bridge of Don pool finish an hour before the nudist swim.

There are no rules in the terms of hire that say you can’t enter the pool in your “birthday suit”.

It is understood naked swims take place at the pool on the first Saturday of each month, with the big synchronised dip planned for June 1.

Naked swimming sessions in Bridge of Don

Sunnybroom Swim – part of the Great British Skinny Dip fundraising effort – has a booking in place for the rest of the year, a Sport Aberdeen worker confirmed this morning.

Aberdeen Council’s conditions of hire, it states: “Hire will only be available for booking by established groups, which can provide evidence to show that group leaders hold appropriate lifeguarding or swimming instructor qualifications.”

As per the conditions pool inflatables and lifeguards are charged as an extra cost to the group.

Bridge of Don pool used for school swimming sessions

Bridge of Don Swimming Pool is a 25-metre pool.

It serves pupils of Bridge of Don Academy during school hours and is open to the public during allocated sessions.

The centre offers a varied timetable, including popular accessible swimming sessions, a swimming lesson programme for kids and is home to the Bridge of Don Amateur Swimming Club.

The swim is part of an annual fundraising event The Great British Skinny Dip, organised by British Naturism.

As well as the event in Aberdeen, another is due to take place on Findhorn Beach.

No date has been given for the event, but new members are invited to join the session in Moray.

Now in its ninth year, the Great British Skinny Dip is raising funds for the British Heart Foundation.

‘Taboos around nudity are eroding’

Andrew Welch, spokesman for British Naturism, said: “Taboos around nudity are eroding and the health and well-being benefits of going naked are more widely understood, with more and more people wanting to get the exhilarating feelings for themselves.

“We encourage anyone to come and give it a go – and raise much-needed funds for the British Heart Foundation.

