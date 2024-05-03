Open invitation for naked swim at Bridge of Don pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Open invitation for naked swim at Bridge of Don pool

The facility, which is used by the academy, has become a regular meeting place for nude swimmers.

By Louise Glen
Naked swimming sessions are being held at Bridge of Don pool.
A naked swimming group that meets in Bridge of Don pool could soon have some new faces joining in sessions.

The pool will be one of the host locations for the Great British Skinny Dip – an event inviting swimmers to bare all.

It comes as efforts to remove “taboos” around nudity increase, with campaigners promoting the “exhilarating” wellbeing benefits.

Regular naked swims at Bod pool

Nudist swimming classes are held regularly at a community pool in Bridge of Don by a group of nudists known as Sunnybroom Swim.

Naked swimmers pay £14 a session, while the normal rates for use of the pool is £5.50 for an adult.

Family sessions at the Bridge of Don pool finish an hour before the nudist swim.

There are no rules in the terms of hire that say you can’t enter the pool in your “birthday suit”.

It is understood naked swims take place at the pool on the first Saturday of each month, with the big synchronised dip planned for June 1.

The pool is used by the school and the wider community.

Naked swimming sessions in Bridge of Don

Sunnybroom Swim – part of the Great British Skinny Dip fundraising effort – has a booking in place for the rest of the year, a Sport Aberdeen worker confirmed this morning.

Aberdeen Council’s conditions of hire, it states: “Hire will only be available for booking by established groups, which can provide evidence to show that group leaders hold appropriate lifeguarding or swimming instructor qualifications.”

As per the conditions pool inflatables and lifeguards are charged as an extra cost to the group.

Sport Aberdeen was contacted for comment.

Bridge of Don pool used for school swimming sessions

Bridge of Don Swimming Pool is a 25-metre pool.

It serves pupils of Bridge of Don Academy during school hours and is open to the public during allocated sessions.

The centre offers a varied timetable, including popular accessible swimming sessions, a swimming lesson programme for kids and is home to the Bridge of Don Amateur Swimming Club.

Beach huts at Findhorn Beach.
Findhorn Beach is another location that will host a nude swim. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

The swim is part of an annual fundraising event The Great British Skinny Dip, organised by British Naturism.

As well as the event in Aberdeen, another is due to take place on Findhorn Beach.

No date has been given for the event, but new members are invited to join the session in Moray.

Now in its ninth year, the Great British Skinny Dip is raising funds for the British Heart Foundation.

‘Taboos around nudity are eroding’

Andrew Welch, spokesman for British Naturism, said: “Taboos around nudity are eroding and the health and well-being benefits of going naked are more widely understood, with more and more people wanting to get the exhilarating feelings for themselves.

“We encourage anyone to come and give it a go – and raise much-needed funds for the British Heart Foundation.

We have asked Sunnybroom Swim to comment.

Are you part of the Sunnybroom Swim club? Please email livenews@ajl.co.uk to tell us why you enjoy swimming naked.

