Did you attend Kellands School? Primary seeking former pupils to help mark 50th anniversary

Kellands School in Inverurie is celebrating its 50th anniversary next year – and is calling on former pupils to help mark the milestone.

At half a century old, Kellands is still a youngster compared to some of Aberdeenshire’s old, Victorian schools.

But as one of the region’s biggest primary schools, many thousands of pupils have passed through its doors in those five decades.

And now the school would like to track down former pupils and teachers to share memories ahead of next year’s celebrations.

Inverurie was growing exponentially in the 1970s

Kellands School and Nursery opened in 1975 at a time when Inverurie was rapidly expanding and outgrowing existing schools.

Back then, the town had Market Place School, Port Elphinstone School, the pioneering St Andrew’s School, and junior school classrooms attached to Inverurie Academy.

Until the mid-20th Century, the area west of High Street was open fields and farmland, apart from an infectious diseases hospital at Cuninghill Road, and the St Andrew’s Church Manse.

A section of these fields was known as The Kellands, which marked the town boundary, and it was used for grazing animals.

The first part of The Kellands to be developed was Kellands Park, the town’s pleasure park, opening in 1924.

Remarkably, the garden layout has remained the same 100 years on.

Before the school it was open fields, sheep and tatties

In 1947, the provost, magistrates and councillors of the Royal Burgh of Inverurie agreed to purchase land at North Kellands and Field of Kellands for £1850.

The following year, the first sod was cut for new council housing in what would become Kellands Road and Selbie Drive.

This new housing was in addition to the post-war ‘Homes for Heroes’ built at George Square.

Sheep and cattle still grazed at The Kellands, and fields were still let for growing tatties, but the land was also partly used by Inverurie Golf Club.

The old clubhouse stood opposite the modern-day entrance to the school car park.

Still, housing was in greater demand than supply, with more than 100 people on the council waiting list in 1955.

Kellands School was at forefront of changing trends in education

By now, a new school was desperately needed and The Kellands on the outskirts of town was the ideal location.

The Scottish Education Department approved a tender put out in 1974 for a new school in Inverurie.

An offer of £30,430 from Aberdeen County Council to buy the land was accepted in November ’74.

And Don Construction successfully bid to build the school for a total of £446, 395 – including furnishings.

When Kellands School was finished, it sat on a 3.83 acre site, with open views over fields to the countryside – there was no housing or bypass back then.

Inside, the school was designed to reflect changing trends in education.

Gone were enclosed classrooms; each unit was open plan, and there was a shared ‘wet area’ with red vinyl flooring, TV rooms, quiet rooms and a large dining/gym hall.

Big windows flooded each unit with light, while the decor very much reflected the era with shades of beige and brown, offset by hessian fabric.

The school officially opened on Wednesday, October 29 1975, and Kellands Nursery was completed in December 1976.

Generations of pupils will remember headmaster Mr Walker

Kellands’ first head teacher was Patrick Walker, better know as the firm but fair, and cricket-daft, Mr Walker to generations of pupils.

Mr Walker was at the helm in what was an exciting new era for education in Scotland.

Elitism in education of the old days was consigned to the history books, as schooling became more progressive in the 1970s.

In 1970, Scottish MP Willie Hamilton told Parliament: “Comprehensive education represents an enormous improvement in educational opportunities for large numbers of children.

“It recognises that purely academic ability is not the only talent that matters and not necessarily the most important talent of a child.”

Celebrating individual achievements – whether academic or otherwise – is something that has endured throughout Kellands’ 50 years.

Postcards to Kellands and reuniting the class of 1975

And now, as the school looks forward to celebrating its half century, an appeal is going out to former pupils and staff to help mark the occasion.

A number of events and projects are already under way, which Kellands alumni can get involved in.

With plans for an open day next year, pupils would love to hear from their predecessors and find out where they are now.

A ‘postcard to Kellands’ project invites all former pupils and staff to send a postcard to Kellands, sharing a memory of their time there, and telling pupils where they are now.

Those unable to send a physical postcard are invited to email the school with their memories, where they could include a photo or video of themselves instead.

It’s hoped photos, videos and postcards from all over the country, or even the world, can be used as part of a display at the open day in 2025.

The school would also love to reunite the class of 1975 and recreate a group photo.

Known as a caring school, pupils are also planning to embark on a ’50 acts of kindness’ campaign during the celebratory year, and plans are under way for a school show, a time capsule, and family ceilidh.

How to take part in Kellands’ 50th celebrations

Former pupils and staff can send postcards to: Kellands Primary School, Upper Manse Road, Inverurie AB51 3YH or by emailing kellands50@gmail.com

A dedicated Facebook private group for information and reminiscing has also been set up called ‘Kellands 50th Celebration’.

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

For more Inverurie stories, click here: