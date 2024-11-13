Did you attend Kellands School? Primary seeking former pupils to help mark 50th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Did you attend Kellands School? Primary seeking former pupils to help mark 50th anniversary

As Kellands School in Inverurie prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025, former pupils and staff from all over the world are being invited to share their photos and memories. It's hoped the original class of 1975 can be reunited for a commemorative photo. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1988: Miss Muriel Reid (Mrs Gullan) keeps an eye on her primary one class as they get down to some lessons. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Miss Muriel Reid (Mrs Gullan) keeps an eye on her primary one class as they get down to some lessons. Image: DC Thomson

Kellands School in Inverurie is celebrating its 50th anniversary next year – and is calling on former pupils to help mark the milestone.

At half a century old, Kellands is still a youngster compared to some of Aberdeenshire’s old, Victorian schools.

But as one of the region’s biggest primary schools, many thousands of pupils have passed through its doors in those five decades.

1975: Kellands Primary School, Inverurie, officially opened on October 28 1975, and ready to start were head teacher Mr Patrick J. Walker, and his assistants, Miss Sandra McIlvride, left, and Mrs Emily Bonner. Image: DC Thomson

And now the school would like to track down former pupils and teachers to share memories ahead of next year’s celebrations.

Inverurie was growing exponentially in the 1970s

Kellands School and Nursery opened in 1975 at a time when Inverurie was rapidly expanding and outgrowing existing schools.

Back then, the town had Market Place School, Port Elphinstone School, the pioneering St Andrew’s School, and junior school classrooms attached to Inverurie Academy.

The Kellands around 1900 when it was still open fields and undeveloped. Image: National Library of Scotland

Until the mid-20th Century, the area west of High Street was open fields and farmland, apart from an infectious diseases hospital at Cuninghill Road, and the St Andrew’s Church Manse.

A section of these fields was known as The Kellands, which marked the town boundary, and it was used for grazing animals.

The first part of The Kellands to be developed was Kellands Park, the town’s pleasure park, opening in 1924.

A map of the Kellands area of Inverurie, probably in the late 1960s. Image: National Library of Scotland

Remarkably, the garden layout has remained the same 100 years on.

Before the school it was open fields, sheep and tatties

In 1947, the provost, magistrates and councillors of the Royal Burgh of Inverurie agreed to purchase land at North Kellands and Field of Kellands for £1850.

The following year, the first sod was cut for new council housing in what would become Kellands Road and Selbie Drive.

1977: Kellands Primary School as it looked in 1977 in what is believed to be the modern-day unit 2. Image: DC Thomson

This new housing was in addition to the post-war ‘Homes for Heroes’ built at George Square.

Sheep and cattle still grazed at The Kellands, and fields were still let for growing tatties, but the land was also partly used by Inverurie Golf Club.

The old clubhouse stood opposite the modern-day entrance to the school car park.

1981: There were two sets of identical twins in the Kellands Primary School team who won the mixed section at the Scottish Country Dance Festival at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Pictured with their shield are, from left, Joanna and Clare Feltham, and Iain and Nicholas Scott. Image: DC Thomson

Still, housing was in greater demand than supply, with more than 100 people on the council waiting list in 1955.

Kellands School was at forefront of changing trends in education

By now, a new school was desperately needed and The Kellands on the outskirts of town was the ideal location.

The Scottish Education Department approved a tender put out in 1974 for a new school in Inverurie.

1984: Kellands Primary School’s country dance teams before one of their practices. The smiling faces in this picture are a reflection of the success the boys and girls of Kellands had been enjoying in Scottish country dancing. Over the past four years they had consistently brought home shields for the best girls’ team and best mixed team from outwith the city of Aberdeen at the Aberdeen and North of Scotland music festival. Image: DC Thomson

An offer of £30,430 from Aberdeen County Council to buy the land was accepted in November ’74.

And Don Construction successfully bid to build the school for a total of £446, 395 – including furnishings.

When Kellands School was finished, it sat on a 3.83 acre site, with open views over fields to the countryside – there was no housing or bypass back then.

1988: Beverly Henry, 7, struggles to reach the top of Scott McKenzie, 7. They were taking part in a class project about body sizes and measurements. Image: DC Thomson

Inside, the school was designed to reflect changing trends in education.

Gone were enclosed classrooms; each unit was open plan, and there was a shared ‘wet area’ with red vinyl flooring, TV rooms, quiet rooms and a large dining/gym hall.

Big windows flooded each unit with light, while the decor very much reflected the era with shades of beige and brown, offset by hessian fabric.

1988: Taking a break from their home economics is Miss Helen Ogston’s primary seven class. Image: DC Thomson

The school officially opened on Wednesday, October 29 1975, and Kellands Nursery was completed in December 1976.

Generations of pupils will remember headmaster Mr Walker

Kellands’ first head teacher was Patrick Walker, better know as the firm but fair, and cricket-daft, Mr Walker to generations of pupils.

Mr Walker was at the helm in what was an exciting new era for education in Scotland.

1975: Kellands School’s first headmaster Mr Patrick Walker, who had previously been head teacher at Hatton (Cruden School). Image: DC Thomson

Elitism in education of the old days was consigned to the history books, as schooling became more progressive in the 1970s.

In 1970, Scottish MP Willie Hamilton told Parliament: “Comprehensive education represents an enormous improvement in educational opportunities for large numbers of children.

“It recognises that purely academic ability is not the only talent that matters and not necessarily the most important talent of a child.”

1988: Miss Shona Webster is pictured with her primary three class during a break in lessons. Image: DC Thomson

Celebrating individual achievements – whether academic or otherwise – is something that has endured throughout Kellands’ 50 years.

Postcards to Kellands and reuniting the class of 1975

And now, as the school looks forward to celebrating its half century, an appeal is going out to former pupils and staff to help mark the occasion.

A number of events and projects are already under way, which Kellands alumni can get involved in.

1985: Stepping out with their teacher, Miss Muriel Reid (later Mrs Gullan) on their first day at Kellands, are this happy group of youngsters including Mark Ruddy, Martin Lorimer, Martin Stephen, Stuart Cartney, Grant Ritchie, Gavin Steele, Vikki Sinclair, Dawn Wood, Joan Buchan, Erin Innes, Sarah Rose and Shona Thomson. Image: DC Thomson

With plans for an open day next year, pupils would love to hear from their predecessors and find out where they are now.

A ‘postcard to Kellands’ project invites all former pupils and staff to send a postcard to Kellands, sharing a memory of their time there, and telling pupils where they are now.

Those unable to send a physical postcard are invited to email the school with their memories, where they could include a photo or video of themselves instead.

1988: Jonathan Engels, 12, gets a bit tangled up when he and Brent Garden, 11, got down to a spot of knitting during a Primary 7 home economics lesson. Image: DC Thomson

It’s hoped photos, videos and postcards from all over the country, or even the world, can be used as part of a display at the open day in 2025.

The school would also love to reunite the class of 1975 and recreate a group photo.

Known as a caring school, pupils are also planning to embark on a ’50 acts of kindness’ campaign during the celebratory year, and plans are under way for a school show, a time capsule, and family ceilidh.

1989: At Kellands, primary seven pupils were practising for the Gordon District Cross Country Championship at Haddo. With teacher Linda Davidson they had been taking pulse and recovery rates and running around Inverurie golf course. The cross country run was part of their project spin off. Image: DC Thomson

How to take part in Kellands’ 50th celebrations

Former pupils and staff can send postcards to: Kellands Primary School, Upper Manse Road, Inverurie AB51 3YH or by emailing kellands50@gmail.com

A dedicated Facebook private group for information and reminiscing has also been set up called ‘Kellands 50th Celebration’.

1996: Primary schools in the north-east scored top marks in a prestigious guide to the best. Kellands featured in the Scottish listings in the Sunday Times Good Primaries guide. Kellands headteacher Pat Walker with pupils from Primary 2, 3, 6 and 7. Image: DC Thomson

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

For more Inverurie stories, click here:

Conversation