95 new homes for Inverurie amid soaring demand for ‘quality properties’ in popular town

Developers are poised to build almost 100 new homes in Inverurie.

The £28 million project could see 95 houses built in the north of the Garioch town.

This comes after developers Cala Homes previously sold out their 57-home development, The Grove, in Inverurie.

What are the plans for new Inverurie homes?

The plans include 40 four-bedroom homes, 31 five-bedroom homes, and 24 “new affordable homes”.

Cala Homes say that following talks with the council over the sites need for affordable homes, the project will now include 12 one-bedroom cottage flats.

The Edinburgh-based developers have previously had plans for the site rejected over not meeting the local authority’s minimum 40% quality open space policy.

But new plans show that the development will have just enough green space to please councillors.

Have there been any objections?

However, those living nearby the new Conglass site have expressed some concerns.

Some pointed towards the already “huge pressure” on schools in the area, and surrounding roads being “unfit for purpose”.

Mhairi Gruba objected to the plans, writing to the council: “With this number of houses planned, it can only become more pressured.”

Meanwhile, Sean Breen feared that having only one entrance on Balhalgardy Rise to the development could cause huge problems down the line.

Mr Breen stated: “It is not only impractical to have one road serving so many residents, but it could also be dangerous.”

Inverurie Community Council also objected to the new homes, warning that the abundance of “dead space” could present an “adverse security risk”.

The plans will go before councillors on the Garioch Area Committee on Tuesday.

