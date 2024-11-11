95 new homes for Inverurie amid soaring demand for ‘quality properties’ in popular town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
95 new homes for Inverurie amid soaring demand for ‘quality properties’ in popular town

The Conglass site is to the north of the town, near the A96.

By Isaac Buchan
The new development could look a lot like Cala Home's other Inverurie site, The Grove. Image: Cala Homes

Developers are poised to build almost 100 new homes in Inverurie.

The £28 million project could see 95 houses built in the north of the Garioch town.

This comes after developers Cala Homes previously sold out their 57-home development, The Grove, in Inverurie.

Cala Homes has already built The Grove site in Inverurie. Image: Cala Homes

What are the plans for new Inverurie homes?

The plans include 40 four-bedroom homes, 31 five-bedroom homes, and 24 “new affordable homes”.

Cala Homes say that following talks with the council over the sites need for affordable homes, the project will now include 12 one-bedroom cottage flats.

The site plan for the new development. Image: Cala Homes

The Edinburgh-based developers have previously had plans for the site rejected over not meeting the local authority’s minimum 40% quality open space policy.

But new plans show that the development will have just enough green space to please councillors.

Have there been any objections?

However, those living nearby the new Conglass site have expressed some concerns.

Some pointed towards the already “huge pressure” on schools in the area, and surrounding roads being “unfit for purpose”.

Locals are worried that the new development will put further strain on local services. Image: Cala Homes

Mhairi Gruba objected to the plans, writing to the council: “With this number of houses planned, it can only become more pressured.”

Meanwhile, Sean Breen feared that having only one entrance on Balhalgardy Rise to the development could cause huge problems down the line.

Mr Breen stated: “It is not only impractical to have one road serving so many residents, but it could also be dangerous.”

Inverurie Community Council also objected to the new homes, warning that the abundance of “dead space” could present an “adverse security risk”.

The plans will go before councillors on the Garioch Area Committee on Tuesday.

