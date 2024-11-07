Kirstie Waterston: My 5 favourite shops and businesses in Inverurie’s booming town centre and why

The memorial garden and town hall gives Inverurie a civic heart, but it’s the local businesses and customers that give the town centre its lifeblood.

If you stroll through Inverurie you can buy everything from fresh vegetables to flowers, clothes to coffee, crystals to kilts, whisky, bikes to walking boots and wedding dresses – all from independent retailers.

Inverurie’s retail landscape has changed dramatically since the first large supermarkets arrived in the 1980s.

Then high street brands began to move in, yet independents have continued to thrive, and Inverurie still retains its historic charm.

Within a few minutes’ walk you’ll find a quality butcher, bakers, and while there’s no candlestick maker, there’s giftshops brimming with candles and other trinkets.

And that’s not to mention the dozens of cafes and restaurants, even ice cream parlours, offering specialist cuisine, vegan menus, luxury hot chocolate and local fare.

Community means a lot to Inverurie’s family-run businesses

What makes the independent shops in Inverurie so special is that the people who own these businesses also live in the town – they are invested in their community.

The traditional window displays bring joy and colour to Inverurie town centre.

Their own children attend local schools, and they are generous in giving back to fundraisers.

Shopping online, you just don’t experience the smells of the deli or florist, or see shelves stacked floor to ceiling with sweets or toys.

But most of all it’s the people, shopkeepers know customers by name – shopping here is more than just a transaction, it’s an interaction.

We know we’re spoilt for choice in Inverurie, therefore it’s hard to choose just five businesses from a bustling town centre. But in no particular order, here are my five favourites…

1. The Green Grocer

With its green awning and vibrant vegetable displays outside, wooden panelling and wicker baskets inside, Inverurie’s Green Grocer is picture perfect.

A visit to this traditional shop is a nostalgia trip as well as a shopping trip.

The Green Grocer is a one-stop-shop packed with locally-sourced goods ranging from milk and eggs, to bread and meat.

Jars of spices and sweets line shelves, but you can also bring your own to fill up with store cupboard items.

Despite being an independent shop, the quality fruit and vegetables are cheaper than the supermarkets, which the Green Grocer delivers in veg boxes throughout the Garioch.

Every year, the coveted McIntosh Red apples sell out. And a must-have purchase is the Green Grocer’s Christmas cake kit, where fresh ingredients are already measured out for you.

Also, a shout out has to go to the friendly staff – not many shops would let you take over for a 1940s photoshoot during business hours!

The Green Grocer, 76 West High Street, Inverurie

2. The Kilted Frog Delicatessen

There is nowhere like The Kilted Frog. Outside, you’ll see the prettiest, arty window displays in town, and inside, the petite shop is packed with produce.

It is as much a feast for the senses as the stomach.

Patrick Serrell, Inverurie’s favourite Frenchman (there’s an unofficial Kilted Frog fan page on Facebook), opened The Kilted Frog with his wife Juliet 16 years ago.

Stepping inside, the scent of fresh coffee intertwines with potent cheeses, while jars of chutney, olives, mustard and sauces glint on the shelves.

Cheeses from near and far, chutney and biscuits are the staples, but you’ll also get an excellent cup of coffee, cakes and croissants to takeaway.

Frequenting the Frog is an intimate experience, you chat to – and shimmy past – other customers while admiring pastries or reaching for a freshly-made salad.

The Serrells know their customers well, a friendly greeting or quip always awaits, while you can’t help smiling at Patrick’s cheery chalk drawings on the pavement.

Head there first thing for coffee and warm croissants. Or for special occasions Patrick and Juliet can rustle up hampers and wedding cheese stacks.

The Kilted Frog Delicatessen, 8 West High Street, Inverurie

3. Strachans

A third-generation family business, Strachans is an Inverurie stalwart known and loved far and wide.

Behind its sage-green shopfront, Strachans is a newsagent, toy shop, gift shop, cafe and ice cream counter.

In a world of faceless online shopping, it’s a beloved bastion of everything enjoyable about old-fashioned shopping.

Adults who spent pocket money there as youngsters now bring their own children and grandchildren.

While grown-ups might struggle to tear themselves away from gifts and homewares, children race upstairs to the toy department.

An independent toy shop is a rarity nowadays, but generations of loyal customers keep coming back for quality customer service and competitive prices.

There’s a lot of heart in this family business, customers are treated like an extension of the Strachan clan.

But what makes Strachans special is its ability to curate childhood magic.

With Lego and train play tables set up permanently, toys, ice cream, and free fun days under the same roof, what child wouldn’t be in paradise?

Strachans, 11 West High Street, Inverurie

4. re:treat Therapies and Apothecary

Tucked up a flight of stairs off High Street, you’ll find the award-winning re:treat Therapies and Apothecary, a true hidden gem and unique wellness destination in Inverurie.

When you step inside, the incredible aroma of essential oils and naturally-scented salts immediately uplifts you.

re:treat offers complementary therapies by appointment and creates award-winning, luxurious organic skincare in the workshop.

re:treat was founded by trained complimentary therapist Kathryn McIntosh at her kitchen table during lockdown with her little girl by her side.

With more than 17 years’ experience in the field working across private, workplace and third-sector environments, Kathryn’s professional interest is in mental and emotional wellbeing.

A one-woman operation, she handcrafts all sorts of beautiful, plant-based products in her on-site apothecary workshop, which can be perused at leisure in the shop.

Kathryn’s organic products – including botanical soaps, mineral bath salts, natural oils and deodorant – have won national recognition through awards.

In addition to her apothecary, Kathryn and her small team offer holistic therapies including aromatherapy, reflexology, Indian head massage and deep tissue massage tailored to clients’ needs.

An advocate of slow living, exploring and enjoying nature, Kathryn is a kind soul that can put anyone at ease, an attribute that translates into her work.

During Decemeber, the re:treat Apothecary Christmas shop will open where everyone is invited to visit the pop-up aromatherapy grotto.

re:treat Apothecary, 1st Floor, 39 High Street, Inverurie

5. Play Town

There are few places you can take pre-school children and enjoy a cup of tea and fine piece, safe in the knowledge they aren’t ruining the experience for other diners.

But family-run business Play Town is an innovative and imaginative roleplay cafe, where children can just be children.

It features an interactive miniature town set up, with each area reflecting a different business, where children are free to explore as they please.

Children love filling up their trollies in the scaled-down supermarket, while the cement mixer and foam bricks always prove popular in the construction corner.

There’s a great on-site cafe, brimming with child-friendly food and light meals, but also incredible homebakes and much-needed caffeine for parents and carers.

With years of experience in childcare settings, owner Fiona Clegg, a mum of three herself, is very hands on and more than happy to hold a baby while you deal with a toddler.

Fiona clearly delights in creating a safe and fun environment for little ones, and it’s a real asset for parents of wee ones, right in the town centre.

It is a small venue, but open seven days a week, and 90-minute play slots are booked in advance through the website.

Play Town, 18 High Street, Inverurie