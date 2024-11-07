Kirstie Waterston: My 5 favourite shops and businesses in Inverurie’s booming town centre and why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirstie Waterston: My 5 favourite shops and businesses in Inverurie’s booming town centre and why

Features writer and Inverurie resident Kirstie Waterston shares her favourite businesses in the town, which was a finalist in the 2024 Scotland’s Town of the Year awards, reflecting its healthy and diverse high street.

Inverurie Town Hall is the civic heart of the town, while the shops and customers give it lifeblood. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inverurie Town Hall is the civic heart of the town, while the shops and customers give it lifeblood. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

The memorial garden and town hall gives Inverurie a civic heart, but it’s the local businesses and customers that give the town centre its lifeblood.

If you stroll through Inverurie you can buy everything from fresh vegetables to flowers, clothes to coffee, crystals to kilts, whisky, bikes to walking boots and wedding dresses – all from independent retailers.

Inverurie’s retail landscape has changed dramatically since the first large supermarkets arrived in the 1980s.

A scene in Inverurie’s West High Street in May 1979, the buildings are the same, but the shops are different these days. Image: DC Thomson

Then high street brands began to move in, yet independents have continued to thrive, and Inverurie still retains its historic charm.

Within a few minutes’ walk you’ll find a quality butcher, bakers, and while there’s no candlestick maker, there’s giftshops brimming with candles and other trinkets.

And that’s not to mention the dozens of cafes and restaurants, even ice cream parlours, offering specialist cuisine, vegan menus, luxury hot chocolate and local fare.

A similar view of West High Street in more recent years shows it’s still a busy shopping street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Community means a lot to Inverurie’s family-run businesses

What makes the independent shops in Inverurie so special is that the people who own these businesses also live in the town – they are invested in their community.

The traditional window displays bring joy and colour to Inverurie town centre.

Their own children attend local schools, and they are generous in giving back to fundraisers.

Queues outside sweet shop Tutti Frutti during the Big Bash featuring Emmerdale stars held in Inverurie in aid of UCAN last year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Shopping online, you just don’t experience the smells of the deli or florist, or see shelves stacked floor to ceiling with sweets or toys.

But most of all it’s the people, shopkeepers know customers by name – shopping here is more than just a transaction, it’s an interaction.

We know we’re spoilt for choice in Inverurie, therefore it’s hard to choose just five businesses from a bustling town centre. But in no particular order, here are my five favourites…

1. The Green Grocer

With its green awning and vibrant vegetable displays outside, wooden panelling and wicker baskets inside, Inverurie’s Green Grocer is picture perfect.

The Green Grocer in Inverurie is a traditional business with its fresh wares on display. Image: The Green Grocer

A visit to this traditional shop is a nostalgia trip as well as a shopping trip.

The Green Grocer is a one-stop-shop packed with locally-sourced goods ranging from milk and eggs, to bread and meat.

Jars of spices and sweets line shelves, but you can also bring your own to fill up with store cupboard items.

The traditional Green Grocer is packed with locally-sourced vegetables and produce. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Despite being an independent shop, the quality fruit and vegetables are cheaper than the supermarkets, which the Green Grocer delivers in veg boxes throughout the Garioch.

Every year, the coveted McIntosh Red apples sell out. And a must-have purchase is the Green Grocer’s Christmas cake kit, where fresh ingredients are already measured out for you.

Customers can bring their own jars to fill up on store cupboard staples at the Green Grocer. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Also, a shout out has to go to the friendly staff – not many shops would let you take over for a 1940s photoshoot during business hours!

The Green Grocer, 76 West High Street, Inverurie

2. The Kilted Frog Delicatessen

There is nowhere like The Kilted Frog. Outside, you’ll see the prettiest, arty window displays in town, and inside, the petite shop is packed with produce.

It is as much a feast for the senses as the stomach.

Small but mighty, The Kilted Frog is packed with shelves of goodies. Image: DC Thomson

Patrick Serrell, Inverurie’s favourite Frenchman (there’s an unofficial Kilted Frog fan page on Facebook), opened The Kilted Frog with his wife Juliet 16 years ago.

Stepping inside, the scent of fresh coffee intertwines with potent cheeses, while jars of chutney, olives, mustard and sauces glint on the shelves.

Cheeses from near and far, chutney and biscuits are the staples, but you’ll also get an excellent cup of coffee, cakes and croissants to takeaway.

The Kilted Frog’s owners Patrick and Juliet Serrell. Image: DC Thomson

Frequenting the Frog is an intimate experience, you chat to – and shimmy past – other customers while admiring pastries or reaching for a freshly-made salad.

The Serrells know their customers well, a friendly greeting or quip always awaits, while you can’t help smiling at Patrick’s cheery chalk drawings on the pavement.

Cheese and deli items sourced from near and far are staples at The Kilted Frog. Image: DC Thomson

Head there first thing for coffee and warm croissants. Or for special occasions Patrick and Juliet can rustle up hampers and wedding cheese stacks.

The Kilted Frog Delicatessen, 8 West High Street, Inverurie

3. Strachans

A third-generation family business, Strachans is an Inverurie stalwart known and loved far and wide.

Behind its sage-green shopfront, Strachans is a newsagent, toy shop, gift shop, cafe and ice cream counter.

Strachans has been a stalwart shop in Inverurie for more than 85 years. Image: DC Thomson

In a world of faceless online shopping, it’s a beloved bastion of everything enjoyable about old-fashioned shopping.

Adults who spent pocket money there as youngsters now bring their own children and grandchildren.

While grown-ups might struggle to tear themselves away from gifts and homewares, children race upstairs to the toy department.

The gift department is brimming with seasonal items. Image: Strachans Inverurie

An independent toy shop is a rarity nowadays, but generations of loyal customers keep coming back for quality customer service and competitive prices.

There’s a lot of heart in this family business, customers are treated like an extension of the Strachan clan.

But what makes Strachans special is its ability to curate childhood magic.

The youngest Strachan, Jamie, enjoying the train table beloved by children visiting the shop. Image: Strachans Inverurie

With Lego and train play tables set up permanently, toys, ice cream, and free fun days under the same roof, what child wouldn’t be in paradise?

Strachans, 11 West High Street, Inverurie

4. re:treat Therapies and Apothecary

Tucked up a flight of stairs off High Street, you’ll find the award-winning re:treat Therapies and Apothecary, a true hidden gem and unique wellness destination in Inverurie.

When you step inside, the incredible aroma of essential oils and naturally-scented salts immediately uplifts you.

re:treat offers complementary therapies by appointment and creates award-winning, luxurious organic skincare in the workshop.

Kathryn McIntosh of re:treat Therapies and Apothecary, Inverurie, with some of her products. Image: Kathryn McIntosh

re:treat was founded by trained complimentary therapist Kathryn McIntosh at her kitchen table during lockdown with her little girl by her side.

With more than 17 years’ experience in the field working across private, workplace and third-sector environments, Kathryn’s professional interest is in mental and emotional wellbeing.

A one-woman operation, she handcrafts all sorts of beautiful, plant-based products in her on-site apothecary workshop, which can be perused at leisure in the shop.

Some of re:treat’s popular hand-crafted botanical soaps. Image: Kathryn McIntosh

Kathryn’s organic products – including botanical soaps, mineral bath salts, natural oils and deodorant – have won national recognition through awards.

In addition to her apothecary, Kathryn and her small team offer holistic therapies including aromatherapy, reflexology, Indian head massage and deep tissue massage tailored to clients’ needs.

re:treat’s award-winning facial oils have found national acclaim. Image: Kathryn McIntosh

An advocate of slow living, exploring and enjoying nature, Kathryn is a kind soul that can put anyone at ease, an attribute that translates into her work.

During Decemeber, the re:treat Apothecary Christmas shop will open where everyone is invited to visit the pop-up aromatherapy grotto.

re:treat Apothecary, 1st Floor, 39 High Street, Inverurie

5. Play Town

There are few places you can take pre-school children and enjoy a cup of tea and fine piece, safe in the knowledge they aren’t ruining the experience for other diners.

But family-run business Play Town is an innovative and imaginative roleplay cafe, where children can just be children.

Play Town is a welcome addition to Inverurie’s High Street for parents and carers. Image: DC Thomson

It features an interactive miniature town set up, with each area reflecting a different business, where children are free to explore as they please.

Children love filling up their trollies in the scaled-down supermarket, while the cement mixer and foam bricks always prove popular in the construction corner.

There’s a great on-site cafe, brimming with child-friendly food and light meals, but also incredible homebakes and much-needed caffeine for parents and carers.

The construction corner is a firm favourite for little children with big imaginations. Image: Play Town Inverurie

With years of experience in childcare settings, owner Fiona Clegg, a mum of three herself, is very hands on and more than happy to hold a baby while you deal with a toddler.

Fiona clearly delights in creating a safe and fun environment for little ones, and it’s a real asset for parents of wee ones, right in the town centre.

The new dinosaur corner has been proving a hit with little customers. Image: Play Town Inverurie

It is a small venue, but open seven days a week, and 90-minute play slots are booked in advance through the website.

Play Town, 18 High Street, Inverurie

