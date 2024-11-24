Pioneering Powis House: Aberdeen community centre was ‘daring social experiment’ in 1942

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Pioneering Powis House: Aberdeen community centre was ‘daring social experiment’ in 1942

Powis House, the former stately home, was at the heart of the council's radical vision to develop a new housing estate on the fringes of Old Aberdeen in the 1930s. And it's still a success story today. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Powis House Community Centre in 1971 nearly 30 years after it was transformed by the council. Image: DC Thomson
When Powis House opened in 1942, it was the first local authority-run community centre in Scotland and a “daring social experiment” in Aberdeen.

Powis House, the former stately home, was at the heart of the council’s unique vision to develop the Powis housing estate on the fringes of Old Aberdeen in the 1930s.

The new role of the remodelled mansion was to develop self-sustaining community spirit and create a base for education, recreation and welfare.

It was an unusual move – this was an era where people were trying to offload large country houses, not actively take them on.

1948: The Towers of Powis Gates at King’s College, Aberdeen, formed the gatehouse to Powis House. Image: DC Thomson

But the history of Powis House went much further back, interwoven with some of the north-east’s oldest families.

Historic Powis estate stretched from College Bounds to Berryden

Powis estate was the historic seat of the Fraser family, before it passed to clan Leslie in the 1750s.

Its policies covered acres of fields on the outskirts of Aberdeen from College Bounds to Berryden.

The neo-classical Powis House came later, built by Hugh Leslie in 1802.

His son Hugh Fraser Leslie made his fortune in coffee and sugar plantations – and slavery.

The distinctive Powis Gateway was built in 1834 by the Leslies from the profits of slaves.

John George Burnett, former Aberdeen MP, in 1939. Image: DC Thomson

Hugh’s brother John Leslie went on to be chair of Greek at the University of Aberdeen, but the family line died out when unmarried descendent Isabella Jane Leslie died in 1894.

Through another branch of the family, former MP John George Burnett inherited the estate.

Council had ambitious plans to build community spirit with new estate

It was a happy home and venue for community events until Aberdeen Town Council bought it in 1936.

Letting Powis House go was a wrench for the Burnetts, but Aberdeen was sprawling and residents were displaced from inner-city slum clearances.

The city council had a bold ambition to build a new estate – and turn the house into a community centre.

The Burnett Family in 1939 on the steps of Powis House after the christening of Anthony Leslie Burnett. Image: DC Thomson

It would put the city at the forefront of welfare and community development at a time when there was no welfare state or NHS.

Mr Burnett, who had been MP until 1935 was hoping to stand again in the next election, and wanted to stay in his ward.

He agreed to move to a smaller house adjoining the estate.

New tenements enveloped mansion house at Powis

The three-storey tenements on Powis House’s policies shot up by 1939 before he had been able to vacate his mansion.

His new, smaller property couldn’t accommodate all the Burnetts’ possessions and many treasures and heirlooms were sold off.

Powis House peeking between the new tenements of Powis Estate in 1939. The house was partially demolished and remodelled to be turned into a community centre. Image: DC Thomson

Books and documents that could not be moved or sold were unceremoniously thrown on a bonfire outside the house.

In addition to housing, Powis Academy opened in 1939 as the inheritor of Sunnybank Intermediate School.

It started with a role of 914 under the headmaster James Thomson, and the school’s annual camp to Loch Kinord at Dinnet was legendary.

The council’s education committee then turned its attention to Powis House, it wanted to establish a centre for “the social interests of men, women and young people”.

1961: Powis Academy as it looked in 1961, opened in 1939. Image: DC Thomson

Powis House was transformed into community centre and library

In 1940, work was commissioned to establish a library, reading and writing room, common rooms for men, women and children, and a kitchen for afternoon and evening demonstrations.

Lectures would be held on different interests, there would be wireless group listening, and vocational skills taught, like housecraft and house repairs.

During the day, the house was to be used for welfare work in the community.

But against a backdrop of war, it would be another two years before the house was remodelled and open to the community.

Pictured is a group of children at Powis School. The date of picture is unknown, but likely late 1950s/early 1960s. Image: DC Thomson

But it was during the war that Powis House really came into its own.

Just a stone’s throw away, Bedford Road and the neighbouring streets were catastrophically damaged during the Aberdeen Blitz.

Community centre was trailblazer for social policy in across Scotland

When Powis House did open on March 7 1942, it was on a war footing and a base for civil defence, but already making great strides in welfare.

The Press and Journal reported: “The well-appointed centre in the remodelled mansion house of Powis, situated in the midst of Powis housing scheme, is a splendid adjunct to the social amenities of the city.”

1943: Neighbouring Bedford Road was one of the areas worst affected during the Aberdeen Blitz in 1943. Image: DC Thomson

Attached to it were branches of the public library with reading rooms, and the Mother and Child Welfare Department.

It was described as “a new and important stage in social housing policy not only in Aberdeen, but in Scotland”.

Lord Wark, who opened the new premises, said Powis House was necessary in creating and fostering community spirit in the housing schemes.

He added: “Man was a social animal, and unless they gave him opportunities of cultivating social gifts they could not expect to have a really happy community.”

1965: An exterior view of Powis House, shown in 1965 still with a red phone box outside. Image: DC Thomson

Powis House was vital respite for bombed-out families in WW2

According to the education committee, the council-subsidised community centre was a “daring experiment”, but one that returned “a rich and rare dividend in the form of human value”.

Members paid sixpence a month and had access to a wealth of facilities.

It was also self-governed, users elected a committee with sub-committees to look after the various branches of the centre, with a council-employed warden overseeing everything.

In addition to its community provision, Powis House hosted one of Aberdeen’s first British Restaurants.

1942: The first three diners are served at the British Restaurant at Powis Community Centre on March 9 1942. Image: DC Thomson

They were communal wartime kitchens set up by the Ministry of Food and run by councils or volunteers, where healthy meals were available at a fixed price.

Effectively a canteen, anybody could dine at a British Restaurant – but they proved particularly vital for those bombed out of their homes.

600 meals served at vital wartime restaurant every day

In Powis House, 100 people could be accommodated in one sitting, with 600 meals served daily.

At mealtimes, two commodious rooms on the ground floor were the British Kitchen dining rooms.

1942: The British Restaurant van at Powis Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson

But the rest of the time, they were for dances, drop-in spaces where people could sit and chat, play games, listen to radio, gramophone or play the piano – like a community common room.

The library formed an important part of the project – within the first three days of Powis Community Centre opening, 359 new borrowers enrolled at its lending library.

An adjoining reading room was a large, elegant room with a pillared window, containing long tables with magazines and newspapers to browse.

Games rooms had table tennis, while another room with a bathroom was set aside for a welfare clinic.

1943: A wartime Burns Night at Powis House Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Hobby rooms bridged gaps between generations in Powis

Women had a room full of sewing machines, ironing boards and a full-length mirror.

A forerunner to the 21st Century Men’s Shed, down in the basement, provision was made for hobbies for men and boys.

The hobby rooms were termed the ‘self-help branch’ of the centre’s work, with workrooms and tool benches.

It wasn’t just learning, but socialising – it was promoting mental wellness and bridging gaps between generations.

The idea was men would teach young boys to mend boots and carry out easy joinery jobs like repairing furniture.

1971: Powis House many years after it had been transformed into a community centre, but its classic facade is timeless. Image: DC Thomson

Vitally, as the centre users lived in tenements without individual gardens and sheds, it gave men the space and equipment for their own hobbies.

At weekend a non-denomination religious service was held to bring everyone together, while allotments were leased to members outside.

Success of ‘great social experiment’ in Aberdeen praised nationwide

Within months, Aberdeen Town Council attracted nationwide praise for setting a gold standard in social work and welfare in the community.

At a conference on community service centres in Glasgow in June 1942, Powis House was hailed for being Scotland’s only local authority-run community centre.

A year after its opening, Powis House was hailed by the council’s deputy director of education, Frank Scorgie.

1969: After 40 years’ service with Aberdeen Corporation, Alex Robb retired in August 1969. Mr Robb was latterly warden of Powis Community Centre and at a ceremony in the centre he was presented with a tea trolley/card table combination and Mrs Robb received a crystal vase. The gifts were presented by Mary Fettes, the oldest original member of Powis Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson

He praised “the great social experiment – watched not only by the people of Aberdeen but by the whole country”.

The centre’s purpose to forge community spirit and was said to be at the “forefront of future town planning”.

Powis House was at heart of the community

By its first anniversary, a choir had been established, there were new classes like elocution lessons, and the maternity and infant clinics were well attended.

Such was the success of Powis House as a community centre, that even into the 1970s it was still well supported.

1987: Police Inspector Peter Cowie, left, and Tom Steele, assistant city architect, tour Powis Circle after bouts of trouble. Image: DC Thomson

Not only by existing residents, but those who had moved from the area who wished to continue their fellowship with Powis.

In more recent decades, social issues in Powis have been well documented.

But still, the pioneering Powis House is at the heart of its community continuing the work started more than 80 years ago.

