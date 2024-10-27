Gallery: Marching back in time with memories of Aberdeen Battalion Boys’ Brigade

Any current or former Boys’ Brigade member will be familiar with the organisation’s motto ‘Sure and Steadfast’. And the youth organisation has certainly had a steadfast presence in Aberdeen over the years.

The Boys’ Brigade is the oldest youth organisation in Aberdeen, having been founded in the city in 1885.

The movement itself was only founded two years prior to that in Glasgow in 1883 by Thurso-born Sir William Alexander Smith.

The Boys’ Brigade started off as a quasi-military youth organisation attached to churches in Glasgow to share the Gospel, and instill discipline and purpose in young men.

However, it also introduced boys to gymnastics and pioneered camping as a recreational activity in the 19th Century.

First BB company in Aberdeen founded in 1885

The first official Boys’ Brigade Company founded in Aberdeen was the 1st Ferryhill Company, which was raised in 1886 with Captain JM Moir at the helm.

Although the BB had a presence in the city from 1885 in a brigade that met at Porthill, Gallowgate.

An exhibition in Aberdeen in 1991 contained a book called ‘the Porthill muster roll’, which listed boys who met in the east end of the city before the first official company was established.

Before long, the Boys’ Brigade established hundreds of companies in Aberdeen and beyond, linked to dozens of churches across the north-east of Scotland.

Aberdeen Battalion Boys’ Brigade headquarters to be sold off

In Aberdeen, a name still synonymous with the BBs is celebrated architect George Bennett Mitchell MBE.

Mr Mitchell was a devoted church man and justice of the peace, who cared deeply for social justice, and he became president of the Aberdeen Battalion in 1906.

He designed the battalion’s headquarters and spiritual home on Crimon Place, named The George Bennett Mitchell Memorial Hall.

It’s a building that any member of the BBs across the north-east will be familiar with, where many activities, training sessions and awards ceremonies took place.

Sir Alex Ferguson has also frequented Aberdeen Battalion Boys’ Brigade HQ on occasion.

Being a former BB man himself, he’s always been an enthusiastic support of the organisation in Aberdeen.

But now the Boys’ Brigade in Aberdeen looks to a new era as its historic headquarters has been put on the market.

We’ve taken a look back at our archive photos of Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade Battalion over the years.

Gallery: Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade Battalion

