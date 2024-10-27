Gallery: Marching back in time with memories of Aberdeen Battalion Boys’ Brigade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Marching back in time with memories of Aberdeen Battalion Boys' Brigade

This week our archives photos feature Aberdeen Battalion Boys' Brigade. The organisation may have promoted drill, dress and discipline, but the BBs was also about fun and friendships, with many happy memories to look back on.

1990: Dons star Willie Miller, far left, was a welcome guest at the Boys Brigade' HQ to hand out prizes at the annual trophy presentation. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Any current or former Boys’ Brigade member will be familiar with the organisation’s motto ‘Sure and Steadfast’. And the youth organisation has certainly had a steadfast presence in Aberdeen over the years.

The Boys’ Brigade is the oldest youth organisation in Aberdeen, having been founded in the city in 1885.

The movement itself was only founded two years prior to that in Glasgow in 1883 by Thurso-born Sir William Alexander Smith.

1939: Boys’ Brigade members in Aberdeen, led by three pipers, collecting salvage for the war effort just after war broke out in September 1939. Image: DC Thomson

The Boys’ Brigade started off as a quasi-military youth organisation attached to churches in Glasgow to share the Gospel, and instill discipline and purpose in young men.

However, it also introduced boys to gymnastics and pioneered camping as a recreational activity in the 19th Century.

First BB company in Aberdeen founded in 1885

The first official Boys’ Brigade Company founded in Aberdeen was the 1st Ferryhill Company, which was raised in 1886 with Captain JM Moir at the helm.

Although the BB had a presence in the city from 1885 in a brigade that met at Porthill,  Gallowgate.

1987: Lads of the 1st Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade marched past Ferryhill South Parish Church after a special service to mark the company’s centenary year in 1986/7. Image: DC Thomson

An exhibition in Aberdeen in 1991 contained a book called ‘the Porthill muster roll’, which listed boys who met in the east end of the city before the first official company was established.

Before long, the Boys’ Brigade established hundreds of companies in Aberdeen and beyond, linked to dozens of churches across the north-east of Scotland.

Aberdeen Battalion Boys’ Brigade headquarters to be sold off

In Aberdeen, a name still synonymous with the BBs is celebrated architect George Bennett Mitchell MBE.

1975: The Intermediate boys (9-10 years) got off to a flying start in the Aberdeen and District Junior Boys’ Brigade Sports Championships in 1975 at Nelson Street Playfield. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Mitchell was a devoted church man and justice of the peace, who cared deeply for social justice, and he became president of the Aberdeen Battalion in 1906.

He designed the battalion’s headquarters and spiritual home on Crimon Place, named The George Bennett Mitchell Memorial Hall.

It’s a building that any member of the BBs across the north-east will be familiar with, where many activities, training sessions and awards ceremonies took place.

Sir Alex Ferguson has also frequented Aberdeen Battalion Boys’ Brigade HQ on occasion.

Alex Ferguson at the Boys’ Brigade HQ on Crimon Place in 2006. From left, Eric Meston, treasurer; David Laing, president, and Alister Clarke, secretary. Image: DC Thomson

Being a former BB man himself, he’s always been an enthusiastic support of the organisation in Aberdeen.

But now the Boys’ Brigade in Aberdeen looks to a new era as its historic headquarters has been put on the market.

We’ve taken a look back at our archive photos of Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade Battalion over the years.

Gallery: Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade Battalion

Image shows the Boys' Brigade members lined up at their Aberdeen HQ, wearing their uniforms
1967: Members of Aberdeen Battalion Boys’ Brigade who received Queen’s Certificates and Badges from Col. J. Harper, vice-president of the battalion. Image: DC Thomson
Image shows young members of the boys' brigade waving to the camera ahead of embarking on a sponsored walk.
1984: There were hearty waves from the Junior Section of the Boys’ Brigade from Summerhill before setting out on their sponsored walk to Milltimber along the Old Deeside Railway Line. The 16-kilometre walk raised £250 for the Summerhill Parish Church fabric fund and also marked the church’s 25th anniversary. Image: DC Thomson
Image shows the members of Aberdeen Battalion Boys' Brigade standing next to a table, surrounded by awards
1983: The Aberdeen and District Battalion Boys’ Brigade were presented with their awards at a ceremony in their HQ at Crimon Place. The president of Aberdeen Lads’ Club, Dr James Webster (seated, extreme left), made the presentation. Looking on are company section chairman Jim Reaper (standing, extreme left) and battalion president Andrew Leslie. Image: DC Thomson
Image shows a group of young boys running and having fun in a fancy dress raceFeatured E.E. 27/05/86
1986: The wee Anchor Boys had a lot of fun in the dressing up-race. From left, Graham Brown, David Bilsland, Kristopher Edmonston and David Stenhouse. Image: DC Thomson
Image shows the Boys' Brigade pipe band walking around the perimeter of the football pitch at Pittodrie
1979: Aberdeen Battalion Boys’ Brigade Pipe Band, who played before an Aberdeen-Rangers game at Pittodrie to entertain the crowd and publicise their organisation’s recruitment campaign. Image: DC Thomson
Image shows members of the Boys' Brigade bugle band in 1983, some are holding their musical instruments
1983: If you had enough puff to play the bugle then the Aberdeen Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade bugle band wanted to hear from you in 1983. The band practised in the BB headquarters on Thursday evenings but needed a few lads with plenty of puff to make up the numbers. Image: DC Thomson
Image shows members of the boys' brigade, in full uniform, standing behind a table that is filled with awards in 1980
1980: It was a proud night for members of the Aberdeen Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade as they received their trophies at their headquarters at Crimon Place. The trophies were handed over by battalion president John Anderson (left), and the honorary president George Souden. Image: DC Thomson
Members of the Aberdeen Battalion Junior Section Boys' Brigade 75th Anniversary at Pittodrie with player-coach Neil Cooper, co-assistant manager Roy Aitken and players Stewart McKimmie, Robert Connor and Andy Gibson.
1993: As part of the national Junior Section Boys’ Brigade 75th Anniversary, a party from the Aberdeen and District Battalion paid a visit to Pittodrie where they were given the task of cleaning the players’ boots. And on hand to make sure there was no slacking were, from left, reserve team player-coach Neil Cooper, co-assistant manager Roy Aitken and players Stewart McKimmie, Robert Connor and Andy Gibson. Image: DC Thomson
Image shows football manager Alex Ferguson standing on the pitch at Pittodrie, holding a large bunch of roses for the Boys' Brigade centenary in 1983.
1983: Then Aberdeen manager Alex Ferguson, complete with Boys’ Brigade Centenary officer’s cap, displayed the roses he officially named “Boys’ Brigade” at Pittodrie before revealing details of the benefit match between a Scotland ex-BB select and Arsenal on August 13 at Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson
Image shows members of the Aberdeen Boys' Brigade standing beside a table that is filled with awards with former Dons player Willie Miller.
1990: Dons star Willie Miller, far left, was a welcome guest at the Boys Brigade’ HQ to hand out prizes at the annual trophy presentation. Image: DC Thomson
A boy plays a tenor horn while a man plays a tuba in the Boys' Brigade silver band in Aberdeen in 1991.
1991: The future of the Boys’ Brigade Aberdeen Battalion silver band looked rosy as tenor horn player Stuart Milton (13) was put through his paces by 76-year-old Archie Watt of Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
A group of Boys' Brigade boys stand together on a field with two radios, in rehearsal for a cross country running race.
1989: Aberdeen Battalion practising ahead of hosting the Scottish BBs cross-country championships at Balgownie. Course marshals Walter McMillan, front left, and Stephen Laing try out the new radios donated by Total’s PR officer Doug Allsop. Image: DC Thomson
Image shows a large group of boys in their uniforms, marching in the park. There is a crowd of onlookers watching as the boys pass
1983: More than 3000 boys from Aberdeen Battalion Boys’ Brigade took part in a Centenary Celebration Drum Head service at the Duthie Park watched by a huge crowd. Our picture shows a company of the junior boys leaving the arena after the service to take part in the march past. Image: DC Thomson
Image shows one member of the band playing a trumpet, whilst another child is covering his ears
1993: Aberdeen Battalion Boys’ Brigade brothers, left, Peter and Alastair Currie who are looking for new bugle band tutors. Image: DC Thomson

Conversation