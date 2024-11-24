How was my visit to recently opened Tarragon on the Terrace in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How was my visit to recently opened Tarragon on the Terrace in Aberdeen?

David Knight visited the recently opened Aberdeen spot, Tarragon on the Terrace.

The dishes which restaurant reviewer David Knight enjoyed on his review of Tarragon on the Terrace. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By David Knight

We were saying our goodbyes to staff clearing up at the end of the night at Tarragon on the Terrace when my wife nodded over my shoulder.

I followed her gaze down the street beside Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) in Aberdeen and spotted our host and chef/patron Graham Mitchell making his departure, too.

It was a bonus as it gave us an opportunity to observe his other pride and joy as he rode off – his new electric scooter.

Several write-ups have made mention of this scooter and its versatility, as he whizzes between the new business here in town and its parent restaurant – Tarragon by Graham Mitchell – just up the road in Rosemount.

I envied him in many ways; coming and going as he pleased, with relatively little hindrance.

‘Simple yet classic dishes’ on the menu

As compared with our short journey across town to go for a meal, which should be so simple as to not give it a second thought.

Now it’s like planning the D-Day landings to navigate Aberdeen City Council’s bus-gate traps and other stop-the-car obstacles.

I thought the council’s job was to do anything reasonable to smooth the way for businesses such as night-time eating-out places?

Hospitality has enough on its plate already – so to speak – with soaring costs and staff issues.

Travel arrangements around dining out can be quite stressful these days, can’t they?

Tarragon on the Terrace, recently opened by acclaimed chef Graham Mitchell. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We settled on Golden Square car park just around the back from Tarragon on the Terrace and a short walk away.

An illuminated evening glow from the grandly-refurbished UTG below was impressive and highlighted the wonderful views from the restaurant.

The stupendous Wallace monument close by and HM Theatre’s lightshow decorating its own magnificent building were trying to steal attention from the gardens.

The musical Ghost had just opened at HMT.

There’s a connection here, of course: the whole point of this location is that it feeds off HMT audiences over the road.

The menu reflects that – simple yet classic dishes – for people on the move, with one eye on the time.

What is Tarragon on the Terrace like?

The curtain only went up at Tarragon on the Terrace a few weeks ago, but by the time we arrived on a Tuesday night the early-evening theatre rush had subsided.

So we had our pick of the tables and opted for one by the window overlooking the gardens.

There was a casual yet elegant look about the décor; a modest size, but plenty of nooks and crannies.

One burning question had to be resolved before we went any further: it was about Mr Mitchell’s scooter habits.

Tongue-in-cheek, I asked our waitress if the scooter allowed Graham to work simultaneous shifts between kitchens.

The modern and stylish interior makes for a cosy welcome. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I couldn’t get an image out of my mind of him leaving a simmering dish in one restaurant and speeding off in his chef’s hat to start another one in the second kitchen.

The amused waitress dissuaded me swiftly of that notion.

As we watched Graham disappear around the corner it served as a metaphor for his business plan.

He has arrived at another turning point by expanding into a second restaurant.

People might assume wrongly from the name Tarragon on the Terrace that it’s an exact copy of the upmarket relative; more of a deconstructed bistro version, actually.

The menu is not huge so you don’t agonise over endless choices, and familiar everyday favourites fill the space; “affordable” seems to be the buzzword.

Impressive starters at Tarragon on the Terrace

I began with Cullen skink; it was packed with delicious smoked fish and potatoes, but there was an exquisite extra touch.

The Cullen skink at Tarragon on the Terrace went down well. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It came with a rowie alongside, which I dipped enthusiastically; a perfect combination.

My wife tucked into another classic: prawn cocktail, which was full of flavour and a good portion.

The prawn cocktail at Tarragon on the Terrace, served with crusty bread. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

For mains, I settled for beer-battered fish and chips with peas.

It was perfectly fine, but the batter was a bit heavy for me; I prefer it light and fluffy.

Also with hindsight, I would have upgraded to hand-cut chips rather than the standard fries I was served.

The beer-battered fish and chips at Tarragon on the Terrace. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

My wife went for the seven-ounce fillet steak just shy of £40.

We wouldn’t have worried too much,  but for the fact that we thought the steak was on the small side for the heavyweight price tag.

I know the counter argument would be that it’s quality which counts, not taking a tape measure to it.

The 7 oz fillet steak at Tarragon on the Terrace. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And there was no doubting its quality: cooked exactly to order and tasting superbly tender and succulent.

I’m just putting it out there as an eye-watering morsel, that’s all.

Chocolate cheesecake was a hit on my Tarragon on the Terrace review. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We rounded off with two classic desserts – sticky toffee pudding and an equally gooey chocolate cheesecake.

No quibbles about portion sizes. Both of these were delicious.

Sticky toffee pudding was served with ice cream. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We were so content after the puddings that if we were going to the theatre afterwards, we might have nodded off well before the interval.

Verdict:

Tarragon on the Terrace is following in the footsteps of a number of previous restaurants which have occupied this attractive site.

Creating a distinctive profile and target market of its own within an instantly recognisable brand name, and with an award-winning chef at the helm.

The smallish menu purposefully packs in lots of everyday favourites, which means there is something for everyone here.

Information:

Address: 27-29 Union Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1NN

T: 01224 413163

W: https://www.facebook.com/p/Tarragon-on-the-terrace-61559593851910/

Price: £117 for two glasses of prosecco, two beers, two starters, two mains and two desserts.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog friendly: Dogs allowed at lunchtime, and guide dogs are always allowed.

Scores

Food: 4/5
Service: 4/5
Surroundings: 4/5

Conversation