Gallery: Memories of Ellon in the 1970s in 16 archive photos

Ellon in the early 1970s was a town on the cusp of great expansion. Photos from later that decade show how rampantly it had spread in just a few years.

Like many small burghs scattered across Aberdeenshire, the oil industry brought unprecedented growth to what was still a fairly rural local economy.

The original compact community sat between the River Ythan to the south and the parklands of Ellon Castle to the north.

Ythan Terrace and Market Street swept right towards the Square and Castle Road, while Bridge Street and Union Street took the town centre to the edge of McDonald Park.

When the railway came to the town in the late 1800s, Ellon began to stretch out to the west as Station Road crept into the countryside at Auchterellon.

Ellon expanded exponentially in the 1970s

By 1974, Auchterellon was a large housing estate in its own right with a new primary school opening that year to ease the pressure on Ellon Primary.

Oil brought an influx of overseas families, and when Auchterellon School opened, it welcomed children from Bermuda, America, Norway, Canada and the Netherlands, as well as locals.

Norway provided inspiration for new housing on Castle Road in Ellon in 1975.

The cluster of new Norwegian timber bungalows overlooking the Ythan were described as “paradise” in “a setting of regal loveliness”.

A kind of modern pre-fab, the redwood houses were developed in Norway by Moelven Brug, and brought to Scotland by Barratts.

Inside, they had all the mod-cons: 7-inch thick mineral insulation, double-glazed windows, an L-shaped kitchen (“a housewife’s delight”), and a hessian-finish lounge.

The generous number of windows ensured the cabins were brightly lit and had “panoramic views” over the countryside.

And the town grew even bigger when the Meiklemill development was completed in the late 1970s, taking Ellon across the Ythan.

Ellon fought for better library to serve growing population

But the historic infrastructure wasn’t ready for the exponential growth of the 1970s.

There was a huge public outcry in 1972, led by the town’s provost no less, about how “inadequate” Ellon’s public library was.

It’s timely to reflect on this when so many of Aberdeenshire’s libraries are under threat now.

At that time Ellon’s library was located in the Victoria Hall, but provost John Davidson told Aberdeenshire’s education committee it was “a museum place”.

He went even further, adding: “The feeling in the town is that it should be burned to the ground.”

It was recognised that Ellon’s library provision was lacking compared to other communities in the county, and plans were approved for the erection of a new, temporary library in 1973-74.

Thankfully the Victoria Hall was spared from any wilful fire-raising at the hands of the provost, as it’s a keystone in the fabric of Ellon and home to its community cinema.

In pictures: Memories of Ellon in the 1970s

