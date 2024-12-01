Gallery: Memories of Ellon in the 1970s in 16 archive photos

Ellon in the early 1970s was a town on the cusp of great expansion. Photos from later that decade show how rampantly it had spread in just a few years.
Like many small burghs scattered across Aberdeenshire, the oil industry brought unprecedented growth to what was still a fairly rural local economy.
The original compact community sat between the River Ythan to the south and the parklands of Ellon Castle to the north.
Ythan Terrace and Market Street swept right towards the Square and Castle Road, while Bridge Street and Union Street took the town centre to the edge of McDonald Park.
1975: A view of Ellon showing Market Street and the Buchan Hotel, taken in 1974. The garden areas to the left of the bridge here is now occupied by car parking, the dentist and flower shop. Image: DC Thomson
When the railway came to the town in the late 1800s, Ellon began to stretch out to the west as Station Road crept into the countryside at Auchterellon.
Ellon expanded exponentially in the 1970s
By 1974, Auchterellon was a large housing estate in its own right with a new primary school opening that year to ease the pressure on Ellon Primary.
Oil brought an influx of overseas families, and when Auchterellon School opened, it welcomed children from Bermuda, America, Norway, Canada and the Netherlands, as well as locals.
Norway provided inspiration for new housing on Castle Road in Ellon in 1975.
The cluster of new Norwegian timber bungalows overlooking the Ythan were described as “paradise” in “a setting of regal loveliness”.
1975: These timber semi-detached bungalows at Ellon looked onto woodland at the front, and to the rear there was a view of the River Ythan and a panoramic sweep of the countryside. The Norwegian-style houses were assembled by Barratts with equally attractive interiors and were said to be the ideal answer for the family looking for the “away from it all” home. Image: DC Thomson
A kind of modern pre-fab, the redwood houses were developed in Norway by Moelven Brug, and brought to Scotland by Barratts.
Inside, they had all the mod-cons: 7-inch thick mineral insulation, double-glazed windows, an L-shaped kitchen (“a housewife’s delight”), and a hessian-finish lounge.
The generous number of windows ensured the cabins were brightly lit and had “panoramic views” over the countryside.
And the town grew even bigger when the Meiklemill development was completed in the late 1970s, taking Ellon across the Ythan.
Ellon fought for better library to serve growing population
But the historic infrastructure wasn’t ready for the exponential growth of the 1970s.
There was a huge public outcry in 1972, led by the town’s provost no less, about how “inadequate” Ellon’s public library was.
It’s timely to reflect on this when so many of
Aberdeenshire’s libraries are under threat now.
1974: One of Ellon’s most recognisable buildings both then and now is Ellon’s Victoria Hall. Back in early 1974, the town library was located within it before moving to a new, purpose-built venue. Image: DC Thomson
At that time Ellon’s library was located in the Victoria Hall, but provost John Davidson told Aberdeenshire’s education committee it was “a museum place”.
He went even further, adding: “The feeling in the town is that it should be burned to the ground.”
It was recognised that Ellon’s library provision was lacking compared to other communities in the county, and plans were approved for the erection of a new, temporary library in 1973-74.
Thankfully the Victoria Hall was spared from any wilful fire-raising at the hands of the provost, as it’s a keystone in the fabric of Ellon and home to its community cinema.
In pictures: Memories of Ellon in the 1970s
1974: Ellon’s new library near the town centre which awaited the arrival of new shelves before opening. Image: DC Thomson
1973: As one entered Ellon in the early 1970s, you’d have found a pleasant and small burgh with this signboard to keep everyone right …or straight ahead. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Fifty senior pupils from Ellon Academy set off from Methlick to head down the River Ythan to Ellon Bridge. Their arrival was to coincide with another 50 pupils who walked from Newburgh in October 1977. Image: DC Thomson
1972: A farming scene showing Leyland tractors at work in the fields cutting grass for silage in June. This pastoral picture was taken on the Ellon to Pitmedden road just outside Meiklemill. The fields on the left soon disappeared under the Meiklemill housing estate, but the cottage on the right is still standing. Image: DC Thomson
1974: A photograph of Ellon from the South Road bridge showing Market Street and the Buchan Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Four-month-old cutie Kerry Guyan from Ellon was a winner in the bonny baby competition. Image: DC Thomson
1977: A photograph of Market Street in Ellon. Despite the passage of nearly 50 years, little has changed, the road is still busy and the buildings remain largely the same. James Laing and Sons is better known as The Chocolate Bar these days, and only the ghostly outline of the phone box remains. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Ellon Primary School pupils enjoying their milk break. Image: DC Thomson
1979: In this aerial view of Ellon – with the River Ythan curving on the left (note the old and modern bridges) – part of the old town is to be seen on the right, with the newer development at Meiklemill top left. Image: DC Thomson
1974: The old exterior belies the great changes that had taken place inside Ellon and Slains Parish Church. A £16,000 facelift attracted Ellon people to the reopening of Ellon and Slains Parish Church Hall. A further redevelopment in 1996 saw it become known as Ellon Kirk Centre. Image: DC Thomson
1977: A hug for donkey Harold at Ellon Show from his owner Yvonne Sangster. Image: DC Thomson
1974: The bookcases were empty but there was still plenty of elegance in the air in the drawing room at Ellon Castle. Hanging above the fireplace here are the portraits of Elizabeth Mitchell and her husband John Reid of Fortrie and Muirton who lived in the eighteenth century. Image: DC Thomson
1978: George Gerrie, left, and Colin Kelman at the site where they hoped to build a shopping arcade on land at 30 Bridge Street in Ellon town centre. The proposal was supported by local shoppers who felt there was a need for a broader retail offering. Image: DC Thomson
