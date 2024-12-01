What did I think of Lochardil House’s new £19.75 Sunday roast deal?

You can’t go wrong with a Sunday roast at this time of year.

Weekends in our house have been pretty busy the last couple of months.

So when they finally quietened down a little and we had nothing planned other than going out for Sunday lunch, it felt like an absolute dream.

From now until the end of January, all hotels in the Highland Coast Hotels group are running a deal where you can get a two-course Sunday roast for just £19.75.

Luckily for us, we live just along the road from one, so we headed along to see if the deal could be both cheap and cheerful.

What did I think of Lochardil House?

Neither my boyfriend Aidan nor I had been to Lochardil House hotel before despite us living so close to it.

It dates back to 1876 and was originally a Victorian mansion, but has since been transformed into a hotel.

It was a chilly blue-sky autumn day when we went along for lunch, which was perfect as our server Clare led us through to the garden conservatory.

It was the loveliest atmosphere, so bright and fresh even though the decor in the main hotel is traditional and on the darker side.

There weren’t many other tables in and there was classical music playing, so we felt very relaxed from the get-go.

The Sunday roast menu at Lochardil House

Clare took our drinks orders; Aidan went for a ginger beer and I had a soda and lime.

Neither of us were in the mood for an alcoholic drink, but we will definitely be back for a drink in the cool-looking lounge area another day.

We weren’t hungry enough for three courses either, but it’s worth mentioning you can have a three-course lunch for £29.75.

The range of starters looked lovely too with a soup, prawn cocktail, pâté or caramelised goat’s cheese on the menu.

It was great to see a fish and a vegetarian option on offer – it is definitely one for the whole family.

Aidan and I stuck to the classics though.

He chose the roast beef with roast potatoes and vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and gravy while I ordered the stuffed chicken with black pudding, bacon, mashed potato, whisky sauce and vegetables.

How was the Inverness Sunday roast?

Aidan’s beef was still pink in the middle and he said it melted in the mouth, which we were impressed by as we’ve both had chewy beef when eating Sunday roast out before.

The gravy was rich and thick without being lumpy. As far as Yorkshire puddings go, this one was fluffy and delicious when soaked in the gravy.

The roast potatoes were just as you’d hope: crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

My portion of chicken was huge, definitely incredible value for money.

It was stuffed with the black pudding and wrapped in the bacon which meant it was lovely and juicy, not too salty either.

I loved the whisky sauce and could have had far more of it, it was creamy with small bits of onion through it.

The dish was served with mash on the day we visited and I definitely would have preferred roast potatoes as they are usually my favourite part of the whole affair, but it was still smooth and well seasoned.

The vegetables on both dishes were carrots, parsnips, courgette, cauliflower and broccoli.

They were well cooked but a little bland and could maybe have done with some kind of flavouring just to add another element to the dishes.

‘Just a good ol’ slab of sticky goodness’

Clare cleared our plates quickly and was just the right level of helpful and chatty throughout our meal.

We were already quite full from the large mains, but definitely had to try out the desserts to make the most of the deal.

Aidan chose the citrus panna cotta which didn’t come as much of a surprise as at least one of us always orders this if it is on a menu.

It was on the thicker side which meant it was a little heavy, but the citrus flavour was delicious.

It was served with a chocolate crumb and strawberries, all of which balanced each other out nicely.

I chose the classic sticky toffee pudding, which I feel comes hand in hand with a Sunday roast.

There was nothing fancy about this which I loved, just a good ol’ slab of sticky goodness.

It was sweet, but that was toned down by the vanilla ice cream it was served with.

Aidan may have stolen a spoonful or two, it was that good!

The verdict

It’s safe to say we were both incredibly impressed by our Sunday lunch at Lochardil House.

The value for money in their new deal is incredible and the portion sizes admirable. The produce was obviously fresh and all cooked with care.

We have paid far more for far worse Sunday roasts in Inverness and the Highlands and have recommended this to anyone who will listen since we went.

We’ll definitely be back again before the deal finishes in January.

Information

Address: Lochardil House, Stratherrick Rd, Inverness IV2 4LF

T: 01463 235995

W: www.highlandcoasthotels.com/lochardil

Price: £48.40 for two two-course Sunday lunches and two soft drinks. A 10% service charge was added to the bill.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: All dogs welcome in bar area, assistance dogs only in the restaurant.

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5