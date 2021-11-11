Inverness SNP MP accused of being drunk on overseas army trip denies ‘Tory smear’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is to write to Labour and the SNP after three MPs — including Inverness representative Drew Hendry — were allegedly drunk on an armed forces trip.

Mr Hendry, colleague David Linden and Labour member Charlotte Nichols deny the accusation, which the SNP branded a “Tory smear”.

They were said to have been drinking before and during a British Airways flight from Heathrow to Gibraltar on Tuesday.

Ms Nichols is understood to have been transported from the plane to baggage reclaim at Gibraltar Airport via a wheelchair.

In a series of tweets, Mr Hendry said he was honoured to meet troops in the overseas territory and called the allegations of his drunkenness “disappointing”.

He said: “It’s deeply disappointing that Tory MPs have made false claims in a shameless attempt to divert attention from the Tory corruption scandal engulfing Westminster. That is a matter for their conscience. I’ll focus on doing my job and respecting our troops as we mark Armistice Day.”

It's deeply disappointing that Tory MPs have made false claims in a shameless attempt to divert attention from the Tory corruption scandal engulfing Westminster. That is a matter for their conscience. I'll focus on doing my job and respecting our troops as we mark Armistice Day — Drew Hendry MP #ScotlandsChoice (@drewhendrySNP) November 10, 2021

Glasgow East MP Mr Linden tweeted: “Incredibly disappointed by what appears to be a bizarre Tory smear campaign in the media tonight but I’ll leave the politics to others.

Honoured to be visiting service personnel in Gibraltar as part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme. Appreciating the opportunity to meet with and thank service personnel for everything they do. pic.twitter.com/EmdB9NG5wG — David Linden MP (@DavidLinden) November 10, 2021

“Instead, I’ll continue to focus on participating in briefings with service personnel, meetings with local officials, as well as continuing to undertake training exercises and hear first hand from those who serve in the Armed Services here in Gibraltar.”

‘Lack of respect’

Mr Wallace will now write to the leaders of Labour and the SNP to complain about the MPs’ behaviour after Ministry of Defence bosses heard reports of the MPs’ conduct from military escorts on the flight.

He said: “This type of behaviour shows a lack of respect for the enduring work of our

Armed Forces.”

he added: “The Armed Forces scheme is an opportunity for both parliamentarians and the military to understand each other.

“This behaviour puts military personnel in a difficult position and risks undermining respect for Parliament.”

Ms Nicholls told the Daily Telegraph she had not attended a planned dinner and had flown back to London, following a “bit of a mental health episode”.

She added: “I got diagnosed with PTSD back in June and got a bit freaked out by my

hotel room last night.

“On ill-health grounds, I said I wasn’t going to take part and did need to come back to the UK.”