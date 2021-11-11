Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Inverness SNP MP accused of being drunk on overseas army trip denies ‘Tory smear’

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is to write to Labour and the SNP after three MPs — including Inverness representative Drew Hendry — were allegedly drunk on an armed forces trip.
By Paul Malik
November 11, 2021, 8:50 am Updated: November 11, 2021, 5:01 pm
Photo of Paul Malik
Drew Hendry MP

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is to write to Labour and the SNP after three MPs — including Inverness representative Drew Hendry — were allegedly drunk on an armed forces trip.

Mr Hendry, colleague David Linden and Labour member Charlotte Nichols deny the accusation, which the SNP branded a “Tory smear”.

They were said to have been drinking before and during a British Airways flight from Heathrow to Gibraltar on Tuesday.

Ms Nichols is understood to have been transported from the plane to baggage reclaim at Gibraltar Airport via a wheelchair.

In a series of tweets, Mr Hendry said he was honoured to meet troops in the overseas territory and called the allegations of his drunkenness “disappointing”.

He said: “It’s deeply disappointing that Tory MPs have made false claims in a shameless attempt to divert attention from the Tory corruption scandal engulfing Westminster. That is a matter for their conscience. I’ll focus on doing my job and respecting our troops as we mark Armistice Day.”

Glasgow East MP Mr Linden tweeted: “Incredibly disappointed by what appears to be a bizarre Tory smear campaign in the media tonight but I’ll leave the politics to others.

“Instead, I’ll continue to focus on participating in briefings with service personnel, meetings with local officials, as well as continuing to undertake training exercises and hear first hand from those who serve in the Armed Services here in Gibraltar.”

‘Lack of respect’

Mr Wallace will now write to the leaders of Labour and the SNP to complain about the MPs’ behaviour after Ministry of Defence bosses heard reports of the MPs’ conduct from military escorts on the flight.

He said: “This type of behaviour shows a lack of respect for the enduring work of our
Armed Forces.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

he added: “The Armed Forces scheme is an opportunity for both parliamentarians and the military to understand each other.

“This behaviour puts military personnel in a difficult position and risks undermining respect for Parliament.”

Ms Nicholls told the Daily Telegraph she had not attended a planned dinner and had flown back to London, following a “bit of a mental health episode”.

She added: “I got diagnosed with PTSD back in June and got a bit freaked out by my
hotel room last night.

“On ill-health grounds, I said I wasn’t going to take part and did need to come back to the UK.”

Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal