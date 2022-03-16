SNP policy adviser suspended after saying Priti Patel should be ‘sent back to Uganda’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SNP policy adviser suspended after saying Priti Patel should be ‘sent back to Uganda’

An SNP policy adviser who said Home Secretary Priti Patel should be sent "back to Uganda" has been suspended by the party.
By Derek Healey
March 16, 2022, 5:24 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 5:36 pm
Dr Tim Rideout at the Scottish Currency Group Conference on November 29 2020.

An SNP policy adviser who said Home Secretary Priti Patel should be sent “back to Uganda” has been suspended by the party.

Tim Rideout is a member of the SNP’s Policy Development Committee and runs a group about currency in an independent Scotland.

He posted the remarks on social media on Thursday.

In response to a message about Ms Patel, Dr Rideout asked “So how do we send this person back to Uganda?”

He added: “Clearly hasn’t a shred of humanity. Mind you, maybe the new refugee centre on St Helena might avoid inflicting her on anyone.”

Ms Patel was born in the UK and is of Indian and Ugandan heritage.

Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The Herald reported Dr Rideout was suspended from the SNP after his remarks about Ms Patel were flagged to the party on Wednesday.

It is understood the national secretary is investigating further.

‘Totally unacceptable’

Asked if they would be cutting ties with Dr Rideout, an SNP spokesperson said: “This tweet is offensive and disgusting.”

A party source added: “The national secretary has been made aware and is looking into this.”

Speaking before the suspension, Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said the comment was “completely beyond the pale”.

He said: “To make such a racially-charged remark like this is totally unacceptable – it has no place in civilised debate.

“As well as issuing an unreserved apology to the home secretary, Tim Rideout should consider his own position.

Donald Cameron is a Highlands and Islands MSP

“Equally, Nicola Sturgeon must reassess his role and influence within her party immediately, or risk turning a blind eye to this kind of behaviour.”

Labour’s Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray called on Police Scotland to take action over Dr Rideout’s remarks.

Dr Rideout was approached for comment.

‘For the indy cause’

Dr Rideout previously faced criticism after we revealed he coached independence activists to apply for lucrative coronavirus business grants “for the indy cause”.

He then encouraged them to donate some of the cash to his own campaign group.

He asked for a “wee donation” to the Scottish Currency Group if activists were able to successfully claim £10,000 from the government scheme and boasted of raising £50,000 in a single day for independence.

He has stated no such donation the group was ever made.

Activists coached by SNP national officer to apply for Covid support grants ‘for the independence cause’ urged to return money

