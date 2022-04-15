Nicola Sturgeon: We must move away from oil and gas to save planet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted Scotland must transition away from oil and gas to avoid putting the planet’s future in jeopardy, despite acknowledging its importance the north east economy.

The first minister was in Dundee to officially start a three-week tour of the country ahead of the May 5 council elections.

Over the next 21 days she will be canvassing and meeting and greeting people all over the country in a bid to win their votes.

But when it comes to oil and gas, she says there is no alternative but to focus more on renewable energy to save the planet.

It comes after Aberdeen SNP council hopeful Alex McLellan said the oil and gas industry is “incredibly important to our economy” and insisted there was a “need for continued oil and gas production for domestic use”.

‘We must transition as quickly as we can’

Speaking on board the SNP battle bus on Friday, Ms Sturgeon said: “It is important to approach it in the right way for the north east.

“Oil and gas is important right now in terms of its energy supply, jobs and its economy.

“We should accept the importance of oil and gas for the economy and for our energy mix.

“But right now, in common with countries all over the world, we must transition away as quickly as we can.

“If we don’t, the future of our planet is in jeopardy – and that is something no one should accept.

“That transition must be fair and just which is why the SNP wants to focus on creating jobs and an economy that invests in renewables.

“By investing in the North East Transition Fund, if we can get it right, we can make sure we replace those oil and gas jobs and the current economic activity which is dependent on oil and gas with green jobs.”