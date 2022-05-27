Former SNP spin chief Kevin Pringle says ‘active’ independence campaign is yet to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former SNP spin chief Kevin Pringle says ‘active’ independence campaign is yet to begin

By Andy Philip
May 27, 2022, 4:56 pm
The independence case is still being built.

A former senior adviser to the SNP Government says there hasn’t been any “active campaigning” for independence, one year before Nicola Sturgeon wants to have another referendum.

Kevin Pringle told our politics podcast, The Stooshie, that the focus has been on the process of a vote rather than the substance.

In the latest edition, the former spin chief, widely seen as the brains behind the SNP’s earlier success and 2014 campaign, says a new prospectus for independence will need to be published.

He hailed Ms Sturgeon’s record-length term in office, reflects on the party’s policy legacy and offers his view on whether the first minister will lead the party to the next election.

‘Building the case for independence’

Asked if he thinks there will be a referendum in 2023, Mr Pringle said: “For me the most important thing is it takes place over the course of this parliamentary term.

“I believe that will be the case.”

Legislation to underpin a referendum will come soon and be passed at Holyrood, he said.

Then a new “white paper” which sets out the prospectus for an independent state would be published.

“That will start to do what hasn’t really be done now – really you could argue since the last referendum – which is to start arguing and building the case for independence itself.

“Really what we’ve had since, let’s say since the Brexit referendum reignited the case for independence in Scotland, we’ve basically had a debate about or a campaign for a referendum.

“There hasn’t been any active campaigning for independence. That will start to change, quickly I think.

“It will be underpinned by those documents.”

The starting point of around 45% for independence is a “very high base” to build on, he said.

Who is Kevin Pringle?

Mr Pringle, originally from Perth, went to Aberdeen University and was credited with being among the most influential back-room strategists for the SNP.

He helped steer the party under Alex Salmond to the landslide victory in 2011.

That success paved the way for the 2014 referendum, which he oversaw with Ms Sturgeon.

Listen to The Stooshie here

