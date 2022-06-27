Senior SNP government ministers slam colleague John Mason’s abortion comments

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two senior SNP figures including women’s health minister Maree Todd have criticised party colleague John Mason for saying he’s “positive” about the controversial decision to undo landmark abortion rights in the US.

Ms Todd, MSP for Caithness Sutherland & Ross, was joined by education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, who claimed Mr Mason “understands little” about the situation.

The party rift comes as Nicola Sturgeon holds an emergency summit following the landmark ruling to undo the “Roe v Wade” protection in the US for pregnant woman to choose to have an abortion.

Pro-choice campaigners in Scotland want to see buffer zones introduced outside hospitals in Scotland to limit anti-abortion protests.

Pro-life MSP Mr Mason has regularly defended the controversial vigils.

But Dunfermline MSP Ms Somerville hit out at him on Monday, saying: “I respect people have different views on abortion however John Mason’s latest response shows he understands very little about what goes on either inside or outside clinics.

“The only thing that will develop in coming days/months is work to further support and protect women who will continue to have the right choose as part of our right to determine what happens to our bodies.”

I have to say I am pretty positive about the recent US court ruling. – John Mason

The first minister is holding an emergency summit today aimed at ensuring women can attend abortion clinics without fear of being intimidated.

Ms Todd earlier criticised Mr Mason for his comments on abortion.

On social media, she wrote: “There is nothing positive about the recent US court ruling. Abortion has been legal in Scotland for over 50 years. There will be no change to that.”

‘Pretty positive’

In an email to a constituent, Mr Mason had said: “I have to say I am pretty positive about the recent US court ruling.

“I note points people are making about women’s rights. However, others would argue that from the point of conception there are two people with rights.”

Mr Mason has attracted controversy in the past for suggesting some women are pressured into getting abortions in Scotland.

Ahead of Monday’s emergency meeting, the first minister said: “The summit will consider in general terms what needs to be done to improve access to abortion services, including second trimester abortions, in Scotland.

“However, its main and most immediate focus will be on mechanisms to establish effective buffer zones.

“It starts from the clear view that women must be able to access healthcare, including abortion services, free of harassment or intimidation.”