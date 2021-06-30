AIG Women’s Open: Sophia Popov feels the ‘special vibe’ at Carnoustie defending her title

Sophia Popov feels “a certain vibe” when she sets foot on Scottish soil and remembers her AIG Women’s Open debut at Carnoustie almost as well as her victory last year.

The German took a stunning victory from nowhere at Royal Troon last year, and has backed that up since by being the highest-ranked European player in the world, a certainty for the Solheim Cup team.

She defends her title at Carnoustie Golf Links’ Championship Course in August – the same venue where she made her debut in 2011, as 18-year-old amateur.

‘I’ve seen it at its toughest’

“I also played the British Am in 2012 also, so I know it quite well,” she said. “Through those two occasions I saw it at its toughest, and also when it’s not quite as tough.

“I’m not quite sure which of those I want this year, but I’m really excited to play there. I remember being on the first tee on the first day in 2011. My partners were Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall and we were first off in the morning at 6.30 am,” she said.

“I remember being very quiet and serene, but then thinking `Oh no, I know exactly what this golf course can turn into and I have to take every opportunity when the wind isn’t blowing’.

“We had such a good time – had to hole a 10 footer for par on my 36th hole to make the cut, and I made it. It was a great experience and links golf has always been so special for me.”

Even before her career defining win last year, Sophia loved coming to play in Scotland.

‘There’s a certain vibe we get on Scottish soil’

“I speak with my boyfriend a lot about this and he loves Scotland, too,” she said. “There’s a certain vibe that we get once we set foot on Scottish soil.

“When I landed at Edinburgh Airport before Troon, the guy at the immigration desk asked me what I was here and I said I was playing in the AIG Women’s Open.

“He started talking to me for about 20 minutes about it because he knows how big the tournament is and what a big deal it is. We’ll all be following it and it is going to be exciting.

“That’s the kind of love and passion for the game that I wish I saw in every single country that we set foot in. That’s why it means a lot to be there as well as loving the Scottish links golf.

“I have great memories from the Scottish Women’s Open as well and I always can’t wait to get back.”

‘I’m finally the player I wanted to be for so long’

It’s been a whirlwind year for Sophia since her victory at Troon, but she’s loved every minute of it.

“It’s just been so fun and interesting,” she said. “There’s more demands on my time. But the best thing I guess is that I’ve finally got to be that player that I wanted to be for so long.

“It’s been an amazing 12 months.”

Carnoustie is the first of a series of stellar venues for the Women’s Open which the R&A hope will vault the championship into the public eye to an even greater degree. Muirfield is a new and historic host in 2022, Walton Heath in 2023 and the championship returns to the Old Course at St Andrews for the third time in 2024.

The championship had a successful first visit to Carnoustie in 2011 with World Number One at the time Yani Tseng the victor. There was also some disquiet that the course didn’t play at its full strength then.

400 yards longer than in 2011

This year the plan is a track of over 6800 yards – the longest of the five women’s majors this year, and nearly 400 yards longer than ten years ago.

“We’re going to keep some optionality,” said tournament director Zoe Ridgway. “We’ll move tees forward and backward with the wind direction and weather conditions at the time. But it will be a longer course than in 2011.”

As for numbers of spectators, the Links, R&A and Scottish Government are in close contact.

“We’re hopeful we’ll get the chance to have a good attendance and all the signs are pointing towards that,” added Ridgway. “We’re working with the Scottish Government to get an idea closer to the time of what will be a safe championship.”

Michael Wells, chief executive of the Links, said that “everyone wants fans to be there”.

“Time will tell, we’ll certainly be keeping a close eye on Royal St George’s to see how it goes at that championship in a couple of week’s time,” he said. “As long as conditions are right and we can do it safely, we all want fans there. We’re keeping our fingers crossed.”