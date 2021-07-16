The Open: Collin Morikawa threatens a host of Open records but settles for championship charge

Collin Morikawa looked on course to smash all sorts of records he never even knew existed but settled for a three-shot lead halfway through the second day of the Open Championship at Royal St George’s.

The 24-year-old from Las Vegas seemed set all morning for the Open record round of 61 or at least the consolation of the course record at Sandwich. He eventually finished with a six-under 64 to reach nine-under after two rounds.

With half the field in it was the most significant move of the early morning and apparently against the draw. Morikawa’s 67 on Thursday had been in the tougher afternoon conditions, but he capitalised on the reduced winds in the morning sunshine.

And he credited the decision to come and play at last week’s Scottish Open in East Lothian.

‘I wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t played in Scotland’

“I wouldn’t be here through these two rounds if I hadn’t played last week at Scotland,” he said. “I’ve played in firm conditions. Just having fescue fairways and the ball sitting a little different was huge to see last week.

“I changed my irons, my 9 through 7-iron that I normally have blades in. I couldn’t find the centre of the face. These iron shots I was hitting last week I normally don’t and my swing felt good, but it was a huge learning opportunity.

“Last week I wanted to win, but I came out of it learning a lot more, and thankfully it helped for this week.”

Morikawa was unaware he was close to cutting a swathe through Open records. Although he’s watched the championship avidly from an early age, it’s his own achievements that matter.

“For me, I just want to create my own memories,” said the American, winner of the PGA Championship last year. “There’s other memories, but I’m awful with golf history, unfortunately, like just remembering certain facts.

“I did not know 63 was the low one out here. Just kind of came out and played golf.

“I was just trying to make a lot of birdies. The (only) bogey on 15 today was a little unfortunate. I hit a good second shot out of the rough, put myself in a good position, just didn’t have enough speed (on the putt).

“But you know, it’s going to happen. Guys are going to make birdies, you’re going to make bogeys, and I’m very pleased with today.”

As good as Bryson, just quieter

Morikawa has very quietly become one of the best players in the world at just 24, without nearly making the noise of a Bryson DeChambeau.

He’s the antithesis of Bryson, although their career arcs have recently been very similar. Both won “lockdown” majors in 2020, they have the same amount of tournament wins in the last couple of years. Morikawa won the WGC Championship earlier this year, DeChambeau at Bay Hill.

But that’s where the similarity ends. Morikawa is compact and wiry, masks any intensity with a warm smile, and doesn’t court attention.

“And I love my clubs,” he said, when playfully asked by one questioner. “Every one of them.”

Three more reach six-under

Morikawa’s three closest chasers from finishers in the clubhouse were unexpected – not least Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, who matched the leader’s 64 with five birdies on the back nine.

South African Daniel van Tonder, a first time winner on the European Tour this year had a 66 to be at six-under.

Germany’s Marcel Seim only qualified due to a Challenge Tour win last week and is playing his 14th tournament in successive weeks. He birdied the last two holes to also sit on six-under.

With the projected cut at two-over, Rory McIlroy was set for a nervous afternoon after bogeys at 16 and 17 took him to one-over, but he calmed matters with a birdie at the last.