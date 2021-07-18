Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Open: Bryson DeChambeau wants to play Scottish Open in 2022 as a warm-up to a ‘Golden Ticket’ at St Andrews

By Steve Scott
July 18, 2021, 3:04 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 2:37 pm
Bryson DeChambeau made some progress in learning how to play The Open.
Bryson Dechambeau says he would be “awesome” to play the Scottish Open next year as a warm up to getting a “Golden Ticket” at the 150th Open at St Andrews.

The big-hitting American signed off a disappointing and often fraught week at the Open with a five-under 65, and he thinks that he needs more learning in how to play links golf.

Hence he’s tempted to add the Scottish – likely to be back at The Renaissance in North Berwick – to his schedule in 2021.

‘I can have a better chance going into the Open’

“This year was a little interesting,” he said. “I didn’t really know what to do with schedules.

“But hopefully I can come ( to the Scottish) next year, try and play and get acclimated earlier so I can have a better chance going into the Open. That would be awesome.

“I’ve never played St Andrews so I’m looking forward to see what I can do out there. If I can drive it really well, I think there’ll be a lot of opportunities.

“I’ve heard that. Hey, maybe next year is the Golden Ticket for me.”

The learning process into playing links golf is a long one and DeChambeau admitted that he didn’t know if he’ll ever get a handle on it. But a 65 on an Open Sunday is a good sign, he reasoned.

“Whenever you shoot 5 under at a major, it’s great,” he added. “Especially at the Open Championship when I’m not used to it and have played American golf my whole life.

“I’ve played over here a few times with not too much success. It’s great to get something under my belt ahead of next year.

“I felt like I understood a little bit more how to play Open-style golf. If I can get a little better on the greens, today I shoot 8, 9 under. It could have been a deep one today.

“I’m proud I shot 5-under. I’ll learn a lot for next year.”

‘It was cool to see how I navigated my way around’

DeChambeau had fun with the Sandwich crowds.

He admitted it had taken him the first two days to figure where best to go at Royal St George’s.

“Trying to understand how to play to certain parts of the fairway to get to certain pins, mostly” he said. “I didn’t do that first two days, started to learn yesterday and today it felt pretty comfortable.

“It was cool to see how I navigated my way around the golf course and picked it apart.

“The weather was immaculate this week and I felt really comfortable with it all week. There were things that were a little tough and I didn’t practice on the range as much.”

DeChambeau had fun with the Open crowds all week, teasing them by pulling irons instead of his driver as they urged him to use his full power.

“It was great to see fans out here,” he said. “We all had a lot of fun, and it was fun getting booed out here.”

