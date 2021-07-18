The Open: Scottish Open visit was the key to Collin Morikawa’s Open Championship triumph

Collin Morikawa’s decision to play the Scottish Open was a “huge” part of his Open Championship victory a week later at Sandwich.

The 24-year-old was motivated to change clubs by his experience on links turf at The Renaissance last week but he’s still not sure why it all worked.

“The Scottish was huge,” he said. “Renaissance was different from Royal St George’s this week, but it still had that same turf, same fescue fairways.

“I finished that tournament with two or three birdies, so you know, momentum.

“We were just rolling the dice on hoping these new irons would work. I still need to figure out the answer why, even though I struck it really well.

“I’m going to go into a deep dive and figure out why these irons (TaylorMade P7MCs) worked, and just keep moving forward.”

‘It’s hard to really take it in’

Final results from the 149th Open Championship 📊#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/PewbdiEOH7 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 18, 2021

He’s still somewhat amazed at winning two majors so quickly, but he wants more.

“When you make history — and I’m 24 years old — it’s hard to grasp, and it’s hard to really take it in,” he said.

“It’s so hard to look back at the two short years that I have been a pro and see what I’ve done because I want more.

“I enjoy these moments and I love it, and I want to teach myself to embrace it a little more, maybe spend a few extra days and sit back and drink out of the Jug.”

‘You channel nerves into excitement and energy’

His nerveless appearance on the final day during his 66 was an illusion, he added.

“I’m glad I look calm because the nerves are definitely up there,” he said. “But you channel these nerves into excitement and energy. That puts you away from like a fear factor into ‘this is something I want.’

“That’s how I look at it, especially those last nine holes were coming in. Jordan (Spieth) was making birdies; I think (Jon) Rahm was pushing; Louis (Oosthuizen) had an amazing birdie on 11.

“You think: Can I execute every shot to the best of my ability? Some we did, some we didn’t, and then you move on.”

‘To be part of that history, it’s awesome’

Bogey-free perfection from the Champion Golfer of the Year 👏 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/pcaoTHqwUP — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2021

As for the great and unique trophy, it’s amazing to see his name on it.

“To be cemented on the Claret Jug with countless names, countless Hall of Famers, countless people that I’ve looked up to. Not just from golf, but outside of golf, it’s so special,” he said.

“The Open Championship is going to be part of my life the rest of my life no matter what happens.

“To be a part of that history, it’s awesome. To hear myself called Champion Golfer of the Year…chills.”