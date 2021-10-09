New mum Claire Maxwell to resume player duties at Strathclyde Sirens after one-year break

Claire Maxwell is relishing her return to the Strathclyde Sirens for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season after a year out following the birth of her daughter.

As one of the founding players at the club, the former Turriff Academy pupil captained Sirens in their maiden Vitality Superleague season in 2017 and will rejoin as a player for 2022 after giving birth to Lucy earlier this year.

The midcourter, who captained Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2019 Netball World Cup, is looking forward to getting back on the court.

Maxwell said: “I’m excited to get back on court and do what I love. Coming back to court as a mum has definitely changed my perspective of the sport and the time away has been really valuable.

“When you’re at training and always giving your all, coming back helped me realise how much I really do love the sport and I’m looking forward to having Lucy on the sidelines and cheering me on.

“It has given me a drive and the motivation to go and play my best.”

Maxwell Returns 🙌

A new chapter + a new mission: to get that top 4 spot!

We are looking forward to having baby Lucy cheering mummy on in the stands!

The Sirens star credits the support that she has received from her club since having her daughter as a key factor to why she has been able to return to an elite level so soon.

She said: “It’s really important that women returning to sport after having children is talked about more because it is possible. Recovering postpartum is different for everyone, but I think if you’ve got the right support system around you, you can get back on court.

“It adds another dimension to your game, especially the mental aspect of the game so you do require that support and to allow you to train full time.

“We are professional athletes and that requires a lot of dedication and time and then on top of all that being a full-time mum. You have to be really grateful for those around you who provide support for you and your child which allows me to compete at my best.”

Superleague success

Sirens had their best ever points return in the Vitality Superleague franchise last season finishing in sixth place with 32 points, but missed out on a play off-spot by a mere four points.

Throughout her pregnancy, Maxwell made an impact on the court from the sidelines in her role as assistant coach and hopes that the Scottish side can build on last season’s success and go one step further in 2022.

She added: “The girls took a big step up last year and now we really want to push on. I think for a lot of the girls it was their first year getting a lot of court time. There was lots of belief and confidence that was built upon over the season.

“I feel like we can carry that forward and hit the ground running. From game one, we will be looking to start well and then continue that as the league goes on.

“It’s going to be really important that we progress and we can show our fans that we are improving and that’s why they should get behind us and support us at our games.

“It is a big responsibility that we have for netball in Scotland, especially for the future generations, and hopefully we can be good role models and help improve the pathway for them coming through at a elite level.”

Maxwell hopes the club season put her in good stead ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Scottish Thistles captain said: “I can’t wait to get back on court and play my best ever netball at a national perspective.

“We’ve got a massive year coming up with the Commonwealth Games so my priority is to be using the Superleague season to make sure I’m at a peak position for club, but also for the major competitions in the summer.”