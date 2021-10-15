Aberdeenshire Cricket Club launches girls and women’s team thanks to sponsor support

Aberdeenshire Cricket Club has launched a girls and women’s team Northern Lights after signing a three-year sponsorship deal with CALA Homes.

Northern Lights will pave the way for the growth of women and girls cricket in the north-east as players can expect to benefit from experienced coaches and top quality facilities.

To reflect Cricket Scotland’s ambitions for the women’s game, Northern Lights will also establish its own committee in order for the cricketeers to have a valued voice on how their team is run.

Bob Buchan, junior convener of Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, is delighted to help grow the women’s game.

He said: “Women and girls’ cricket is the fastest growing area of cricket and its profile is continually being raised through increasing TV coverage of female matches.

“There is now a clear performance pathway for players to progress to international level, underpinning this is a structured competition environment for girls to enter the game and develop their skills.

“With an increasing number of girls attending our junior coaching sessions, Northern Lights will provide an excellent opportunity for women and girls to become involved in cricket. We would like to thank CALA Homes for its support which has been vital in getting the team off the ground.”

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (North), said: “We are delighted to see the creation of Aberdeen’s very first women and girls’ cricket team and are looking forward to supporting them over the next three years.

“This is a very exciting chapter for Aberdeenshire Cricket Club and we are pleased to have the opportunity to be part of it and help enable the club to offer a channel for girls and women to play the sport.”